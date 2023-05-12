We Found the Milk Frother That Jennifer Aniston Uses—and More Than 5,000 Amazon Shoppers Love It

Make barista-worthy coffee at home with this milk frother. 

By Elisabeth Sherman
Published on May 12, 2023

a photo of Jennifer Aniston
Photo: Getty Images

Iconic actresses rarely give their fans a glimpse into their personal lives. But recently, Jennifer Aniston pulled back the curtain on her morning coffee routine. Not only did she reveal her preferred caffeine pick-me-up, but we got a front row view of the products that she uses to make her morning brew.

The star of Friends and The Morning Show popped on social media to give her fans a look inside her kitchen. Aniston uses the $825 Terra Kaffe espresso machine to make her single shot latte with a sprinkle of cinnamon. But what we're focused on most is her Nespresso milk frother, and it's under $100.

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother
Amazon

To buy: $96.04, amazon.com

To froth the milk for her latte, she grabs the Nespresso Aeroccino3 and fills it with what looks like (although we can't confirm) regular dairy milk. Then she pops the top on the frother and lets it go to work. Yes, unlike other milk frothers, you pour the milk inside this one, rather than dipping the frother inside the milk.

Once it's frothy she pours the milk into her classic white coffee mug (which looks nearly identical to this one) and gives it a little stir with a metal spoon. Adorably, she spills a little bit of the latte on the counter, and sips up the excess from the rim of the cup. Classic Rachel.

Perfect for adding frothy milk to lattes and foam to cappuccinos, this Nespresso milk frother has a sleek black and silver design with a nonstick interior. The compact body measures 3.9-by-3.9-by-7.2-inches. It can hold up 8.1-ounces of milk, and requires only one button to operate — touch it once for hot milk froth and twice for cold milk froth. It also works with non-dairy milk and flavored creamer.

It's not just Aniston who loves this frother, Amazon shoppers love it, too. It's earned more than 5,400 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it's so simple to use. One shopper, who tried three different milk frothers before buying this one, wrote that "it consistently creates a beautiful foam and heats the milk to the proper temperature. Can't believe how easy it is to clean."

Another shopper, who loves this milk frother so much they may never go back to a coffee shop, wrote, "Who needs Starbucks with this little magical device? I use it almost everyday for the perfect latte."

Thanks to Jennifer Aniston we're now all clued into one of the best milk frothers out there. If you want to feel like a celebrity next time you make your morning latte, you need this Nespresso milk frother, too.

At the time of publishing, the price was $96.04.

