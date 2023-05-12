Hurry—Le Creuset, Staub and More Are Up to 60% Off at Williams Sonoma for a Limited Time

Mother's Day weekend is officially here, and while you might not be aware of it, tons of retailers have sale sections teeming with deals. And one of our favorites, Williams Sonoma, is surely no exception.

With a limited-time sale section and a clearance section so big, now is an ideal time to shop. Filled with all the kitchen brands we love, like All-Clad, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Staub and more, it's the perfect chance to grab the items you've had on your kitchen wishlist.

We've rounded up some of the best deals nearly 60% off, from cookware to appliances and serving pieces for your weekend perusing. Shop over 15 pieces below, with prices starting at just over $12.

Best Williams Sonoma Mother's Day Weekend Deals

Every single kitchen needs a good set of knives. And one of the best brands to start with is Zwilling. It's best known for its high-quality German steel knives, and with prices so low on some bestselling sets, you'll want to outfit your kitchen with them as soon as possible.

This eight-piece option is just under $200 (or nearly 50% off) and it comes with every knife you'll need. You'll get a 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch utility knife and a 5.5-inch prep knife for any detail work or smaller cutting jobs. You'll also get an 8-inch serrated bread knife and an 8-inch chef's knife, which are two versatile essentials, too. To round the set out is a pair of kitchen shears and a honing steel, plus a 10-slot block to keep them all in one place.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $199.95 (was $399.95) at williams-sonoma.com

Aside from cutlery, there are tons of cookware deals to shop from some of the most coveted brands, including Le Creuset. Among its classic skillets and stoneware baking dishes, this signature French oven is on sale for just $160—a great price for a Le Creuset heirloom.

It can seamlessly go from stovetop to oven, so it's perfect for roasting summer vegetables like tomatoes for sauce, or for braising proteins like chicken. The 2.5-quart size makes it large enough to fit big batches, but not so big that it's oversized for a smaller kitchen. Score it on sale in every color.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $159.95 (was $284) at williams-sonoma.com

For an even bigger option similar to a classic Dutch oven, grab a Staub Cocotte on sale. Another cherished enameled cast-iron cookware brand, this version is 5 quarts and has a deep, tall shape. It won't take up any extra space thanks to its vertical height, but you'll be able to cook extra large volumes of everything, from homemade stock to big batches of fruit preserves.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: from $149.95 (was $370) at williams-sonoma.com

And, speaking of fruit, a Le Creuset pie dish is a spring and summer essential. It'll make any seasonal fruit pie a showstopper, since it has a perfectly ruffled edge. This piece is made out of the brand's signature stoneware as opposed to cast iron, which helps it hold a more even temperature.

Grab it in a simple color like white, or pick it up in a deep blue green, a Caribbean blue or even a flame-orange for just under $40 on sale.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $39 (was $56) at williams-sonoma.com

You can also grab a Nespresso on rare sale at Williams Sonoma. This popular Vertuo Next model can brew six different sizes of coffee, including single and double shots of espresso, drip coffee and a full carafe, which is ideal when you have guests. It has a slim design with a one-touch brewing system, which means there's no guesswork involved.

It also comes with the Nespresso Aeroccino, the brand's frothing machine. It can fluff up your favorite milk into a hot or cold foam, making it the perfect accompaniment to make all of your favorite barista drinks at home.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $179.95 (was $239.95) at williams-sonoma.com

And, if you plan to host more this year, this chic nesting bowl set will go with virtually any tablescape. You'll get three sizes, a small, medium and large bowl. Use them to keep sides or mains at the dinner table for serving. Or, use them for your everyday dishes. The small is great for snacks, while the medium is perfect for pasta dishes, salads and more.

They're made with porcelain, which makes them microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy heating and cleaning, too.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $39.99 (was $49.95) at williams-sonoma.com

You can shop all these pieces and more at Williams Sonoma's sale and clearance sections, along with even more deals below. Mother's Day weekend will be over before we know it, though, so we're not too sure how long these deals will last. Score your favorite piece now while you still can.

