Healthy Lifestyle Kitchen Essentials I Use This Ninja Personal Blender Almost Every Day, and It's Finally on Sale This powerful blender is rarely on sale, so it's the perfect time to grab one for yourself. By Kristin Montemarano Published on May 11, 2023 A personal blender is a kitchen essential for me. They're compact, and can blend away most things I need a blender for, like smoothies and dressings, on a daily basis. And the Ninja Nutri Pro has been my favorite for the job for at least five years. I'm not the only one who swears by it—it's an Amazon bestseller, and just in time for smoothie season, the online retailer marked the blender down during a rare sale for 35% off. It's the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday, so you'll want to snag one while you can. Amazon To buy: $64.95 (was $99.99), amazon.com The model I own (which is an older version of the one on sale) is by far the most powerful personal blender I've used. I use it everyday, especially to emulsify sauces and dressings, including ones with seed or nut bases. It gets them perfectly smooth, and the same goes for creamy dressings like Caesar or even simple balsamic ones. Giving them a quick blitz in this blender makes the texture so much silkier. I also love it for making thick or thin smoothies and protein shakes after my workouts each week, like this chocolate peanut butter shake. The versatility is all thanks to Ninja's powerful 1,100-watt motor base. Not only will it crush ingredients from ice and nuts to frozen chunks of fruit or vegetables, but it does it with total ease thanks to its customizable settings. There are two auto-IQ settings for a touch and go blend, but you can also time your own blend or even pulse if you're using it for something like this green tomatillo salsa or whipping up a frozen mixed drink. Included is the nifty motor base, along with two 24-ounce cups with spout lids for taking your smoothies and frozen drinks on-the-go. There's also an extractor blade lid for blending, plus guides for inspiration and instruction. I find the blender cups and blades super easy to clean, so I usually do it by hand. But don't just take my word for it—over 33,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating at Amazon. I couldn't make my favorite salads, grain bowls or make my favorite protein smoothies without this Ninja blender. And now's the best time to grab one for yourself, since it's 35% off right now on Amazon. I'd buy two if I could! At the time of publishing, the price was $64.95.