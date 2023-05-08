My Mom Still Raves About This Mother's Day Gift, and I Just Found a Cuter Version from Le Creuset on Sale

They’re the cutest planters for herbs. 

Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer for Food & Wine and Allrecipes, focusing on stories that cover new products, tested favorites, and sales. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in journalism and graduated in 2021. She previously worked for Insider's Home and Kitchen reviews team.

Published on May 8, 2023

Le Creuset Planters
Photo: Courtesy of Le Creuset

To this day, my mom still raves about one gift I'd bought for a past Mother's Day: An herb planter and seed kit. She loves to garden, and having a few easily accessible plants to keep on the deck or in the kitchen was a complete game changer for her.

This year, I found some of the cutest versions that I just might have to buy for myself and for her. These Le Creuset planters are a total dream when it comes to small countertop companions. Not only that, but they're on sale for under $25. And if you grab them now, they'll arrive just in time to give to the mother figure in your life as long as you order before Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Le Creuset Spring Collection Roundup
Le Creuset

To buy: $22.40 (was $32), lecreuset.com

These planters are the perfect size for virtually any herb, from basil to oregano, chives, thyme, rosemary, mint or dill. They're 5.5-inches in diameter, so there's plenty of room to pop in seeds or a full plant of one herb. I'd grab a few to line along the counter, windowsill or outside, that way mom can plant all of her favorites to have on hand.

They're made from durable stoneware, so they'll resist chips, scratches and stains, which is especially beneficial if you plan to put these outside. Each planter comes with a matching tray to go underneath, so it'll catch any excess water that drains from the planter's hole.

Le Creuset is best known for its inspired colors, and these planters are no exception. They're all finished with a durable glaze, and you can grab them in the brand's sunny nectar, a blue-green artichaut, purpley provence, a crisp white and more. Personally, picking all of the same colors is the way I'd go for more than one, although mixing and matching shades is a great idea for an outdoor space.

When you're ready to eventually put the planters away or switch out the plant inside, they're easy to clean since they come in the brand's classic stoneware. They're easy to hand wash, or you can even pop them in the dishwasher if you need to.

These planters combine the heirloom quality of Le Creuset pieces with the function of one of my mom's favorite warmer-weather hobbies, so I know these will be a winning gift. Score some for yourself or your mother now while they're on sale (and before it's too late to get them in time).

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.40.

