Save Up to 25% Off During the Our Place Spring Sale—Including the Much-Loved Always Pan

At the moment, there's little doubt that the most stylish cookware out there is from Our Place. The now-iconic Always Pan (a favorite of our editors) and the equally popular Perfect Pan are so photogenic you've probably seen them all over your Instagram feed.

In fact, you've probably been meaning to get your hands on Our Place cookware, and right now is the perfect time. Many of Our Place's bestsellers, including the Always Pan, are on sale right now, for as much as 25% off until May 15.

Below, we've picked seven of our favorite pieces from the sale, from cookware to dinnerware that will give your kitchen a much-needed makeover.

Best Our Place Spring Sale Deals

Home Cook Duo

Our Place

To buy: $236 (was $315), fromourplace.com

One of the best deals during the sale is the Home Cook Duo, which includes both of Our Place's best-selling pieces of cookware, the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. Made from sturdy aluminum, one of the most efficient heat conducting materials, with a non-toxic ceramic coating, the pan and the pot are both oven safe. All you need to clean the sleek, matte surface is soap and water.

These two pieces are designed to replace a 16-piece cookware set, and can accomplish a wide range of cooking tasks including boiling, slow cooking and sauteing. The Always Pan is compatible with the fry deck and egg poacher, which are also on sale. If you need to declutter the cookware from your kitchen, this set is the perfect replacement.

Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: $124 (was $155), fromourplace.com

A cast-iron skillet is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can buy. This one from Our Place can grill, sear, braise, deep fry, saute, roast, bake and broil vegetables, meat and fish. It also doubles as a chic serving dish. It's both oven- and broiler-safe up to 500°F, and comes with a transparent lid. The pan arrives seasoned, so you can start using it immediately.

Ovenware Set

Our Place

To buy: $156 (was $155), fromourplace.com

Not only does Our Place have stovetop cooking covered, but it also makes bakeware. This five-piece set includes a silicone oven mat, and a versatile oven pan ideal for roasting vegetables that can also convert to a stovetop griddle. Three stoneware baking dishes fit snugly inside the roasting pan for easy storage.

The baking dishes come in three sizes: The Main Bake is ideal for shareable large dishes, Side Bake can accommodate side dishes and Loaf Pan fits standard bread recipes of all kinds. The shiny ceramic glaze on the baking dishes is also nonstick.

Heirloom Set

Our Place

To buy: $176 (originally $235), fromourplace.com

This sleek black set includes the Our Place signature cast-iron pan combined with a tagine—a conical piece of North African cookware designed to slow cook stews. Its distinctive shape allows condensation to drip down into the cast-iron pan below, ensuring that the meat and vegetables cook to juicy, tender perfection. The tagine is made in Marrakesh from durable clay and it arrives fully glazed so that you don't have to season it at home.

Knife Trio

Our Place

To buy: $127 (originally $170), fromourplace.com

The perfect set of starter knives, this trio includes all the essentials you need to prep lunch and dinner: A chef's knife for everyday cooking tasks, a serrated knife that works on foods with both squishy and crunchy textures (like bread), as well as a paring knife for mincing garlic, peeling potatoes and deveining shrimp. The knives are made from stainless steel, and come with storage sheaths.

Starter Tableware Set

Our Place

To buy: $120 (originally $160), fromourplace.com

This minimalist kitchenware set will appeal to people moving into a new apartment. The four full-size and four midi-size plates as well as four bowls are made from hand-glazed ceramic stoneware. The pieces are great for everyday use, but with extra plates and bowls, you have no excuse to not host dinner parties at your new place. And the set comes in five neutral colors to match every kitchen design.

Midi Bowls

Our Place

To buy: $48 (originally $60), fromourplace.com

This set of four ceramic dishes with a glossy finish are somewhere in between a bowl and a plate. The high sides prevent spills, and can hold everything from salad to stir fry. And they make great serving platters for snacks like chips and other shared dishes. The midi bowls neatly stack to take up minimal cabinet space, and match with the starter dinnerware set.