Save $100 on This Bestselling KitchenAid Stand Mixer Just In Time for Mother's Day

a photo of the KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer, 5 Quart in the color Kyoto Glow, one of the models included in the sale
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

There's nothing like a KitchenAid mixer. They're durable, and help us whip up any savory dish or sweet baked good with ease. Though an investment, it's the perfect gift to give for Mother's Day, especially since the price just dropped on one of the brand's most popular models.

You can grab the Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for the lowest price we've ever seen for any mother figure in your life that loves to bake. And, if you're a mom yourself, feel free to pass this link along to your children or partner as a not-so-subtle hint.

KitchenAid Mixer Bowl, 5 Quart, Scorched Orange
Amazon

To buy: $350 (was $550), amazon.com

This mixer was built to take on tons of baking projects. It's a tilt-head style, meaning the head of the mixer pops up to allow you to add ingredients easily. It also comes with three attachments: A whisk, a dough hook and a paddle.

The bowl is made with stainless steel, which is key for longevity. It won't stain, hold odors or tarnish over time. Plus, its 5-quart capacity and tapered shape make it versatile enough to hold larger or smaller recipes, like big bread doughs or small-batch cookies.

You'll be able to use 10 different speeds, plus it has a locking lever to keep the tilt head in place. Score it for $350 in nearly every color, from 2c13cbbe9d474417cc92f8f767002&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="scorched orange" context="body" sid=""/] to aqua sky, dried rose, milkshake and kyoto glow.

It's a shopper favorite for a reason, raking up over 10,000 perfect ratings. "The best baking and cooking investment I've made," one person wrote, adding, "Everything—from batter, dough and frosting, is so much easier and quicker to make. The ingredients are more thoroughly mixed than any hand mixer can do, and it makes every recipe better for it." They also said that they love how they can buy additional attachments and accessories for it, too.

"It is so easy to use—recipes that used to take me an hour or better to prep for, now only take 5 [to] 15 minutes," a second person said, writing that it cleans so easily by hand or in the dishwasher, and that it's not too loud either.

Others call out that it made for the perfect Mother's Day gift. "I bought this mixer as a gift for my mother on Mother's Day and she has been totally happy and pleased with it since she received it," a third user said.

This is the gift to get if you really want to wow your mom this year, especially since you can save $100 while it's on sale. Score it now before it's too late.

At the time of publishing, the price was $350.

