Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping Best Prepared Meals: bistroMD $10.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Best Meal Kits:

Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, on first delivery Best for Budget: Mom's Meals $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Best Gourmet: Mosaic Foods $9.42 per serving Most major metro areas in the Eastern and Western U.S. Frozen Yes No Best Organic: Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes, on first delivery Best Gluten-Free:

Daily Harvest $6.79 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Best for Seniors:

Magic Kitchen $10 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes No

Guide to Choosing a Low Cholesterol Meal Delivery Service

Factors to Consider

Price/Cost Per Meal: On average, meal delivery services range in cost from around $8 per serving to upwards of $12 per serving. Keep your budget in mind when choosing a low cholesterol meal delivery service.

On average, meal delivery services range in cost from around $8 per serving to upwards of $12 per serving. Keep your budget in mind when choosing a low cholesterol meal delivery service. Number of Meals Per Delivery: Whether you're feeding a family or just yourself, make sure the service you choose can provide an adequate number of meals every week.

Whether you're feeding a family or just yourself, make sure the service you choose can provide an adequate number of meals every week. Flexibility: While many low cholesterol meal delivery services allow you to skip or change deliveries or cancel your account whenever you need to, ensure that's the case before signing up.

While many low cholesterol meal delivery services allow you to skip or change deliveries or cancel your account whenever you need to, ensure that's the case before signing up. Menu Selection: Many meal delivery services allow you to view the menu before placing your orders. Consider utilizing this option to ensure that the service you choose has meals that appeal to you.

Many meal delivery services allow you to view the menu before placing your orders. Consider utilizing this option to ensure that the service you choose has meals that appeal to you. Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Whether you're targeting specific health concerns like heart health or diabetes, or whether you simply have dietary preferences like vegan or pescatarian, verify that the meal delivery service can accommodate those needs.

What Is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is produced naturally by the body. It is essential to build cells and produce hormones, including vitamin D. While the liver makes all the cholesterol the body needs, you can also get cholesterol from the foods you eat—namely animal products including meat, poultry, eggs and dairy. Foods that are high in dietary fat can also make your liver produce more cholesterol.

There are two main types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also referred to as "good" cholesterol. Too much LDL cholesterol in the blood can cause plaque buildup and blockages in the arteries and increase your risk for coronary artery disease and other heart diseases. HDL cholesterol, on the other hand, helps get rid of excess "bad" LDL cholesterol in the body.

What Is Considered to Be High Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is typically measured in milligrams (mg) of cholesterol per deciliter (dL) of blood. A total cholesterol reading of 240 mg/dL is considered high, and a total LDL cholesterol level of 160 mg/dL is considered high, both of which put you at greater risk of heart disease. Additionally, a reading of HDL cholesterol that's below 40 mg/dL is considered a major risk for heart disease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Should Eat a Low Cholesterol Diet?

Anyone can benefit from eating a low-cholesterol diet. In fact, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that all healthy adults' dietary cholesterol consumption be as low as possible without compromising the nutritional adequacy of the diet. However, some individuals can particularly benefit from a low-cholesterol diet, including people who have high cholesterol levels, a family history of high cholesterol or heart disease, and high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as those who've had a heart attack or stroke.

What Foods Help Lower Your Cholesterol?

Oats and other whole grains

Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and kidney beans

Nuts

Fruits and vegetables

Fatty fish rich in omega-3 fats, such as salmon

Olive oil

Avocado

What Foods Should You Limit if You Have High Cholesterol?

Salt and high-sodium foods

Foods of animal origin, such as meat, egg yolks, shrimp and high-fat dairy

Fried foods

Butter

Commercial baked goods

Alcohol

Methodology

We looked at 40 different meal delivery services and determined these seven best fit our criteria for low cholesterol. In selecting these services, we ensured that the majority of entrees offered from each service met our healthy cholesterol parameters for saturated fat and fiber. Our saturated fat parameters are based on the American Heart Association Heart-Check program recommendation for reduced saturated fat (≤5–6% of total calories). For dishes that are meant to be full meals with sides included, we used our "combination meals" numbers. Of the best low cholesterol meal delivery services we selected, we categorized them based on a range of factors including type of meals offered, availability of specialized diets, ingredients used and price point.