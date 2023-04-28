The Best Low-Cholesterol Meal Delivery Services for Healthy Dining at Home

Keep your cholesterol levels in check with the help of these services

By Mia Syn, MS, RDN
Published on April 28, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability.

Fried chicken breasts with vegetables and spices in a frying pan
Photo: zia_shusha / Getty Images

Keeping cholesterol levels within a proper range is an important part of maintaining a healthy heart. While current research suggests that dietary cholesterol may not directly impact blood cholesterol levels as much as once thought, other components of cholesterol-containing foods can, such as saturated fat and lack of fiber. However, navigating all of the nutrition of the numerous products at the store can be tricky, especially if you're new to it.

Luckily, there are meal delivery services that can help take the guesswork out of aligning with your nutritional goals. Using EatingWell's nutrition parameters for healthy cholesterol, we rounded up the best meal delivery services that can help lower cholesterol while also meeting a range of needs and preferences, from gluten-free to organic to budget-friendly. Read on to find our top picks.

Best Low Cholesterol Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Best Prepared Meals: bistroMD

Bistro MD logo
Bistro MD
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

BistroMD takes special care to monitor the amount of fat, sodium and calories in the 150+ frozen meals on its menu. The company also provides you with the option to consult with a registered dietitian, setting it apart from other similar services.

Pros

  • More than 150 meals on offer
  • Registered dietitian support available
  • Meals are calorie-, fat-, and sodium-controlled

Cons

  • Limited vegetarian options
  • Meals are frozen instead of fresh

Overview

For those seeking the ease of dietitian-developed, premade meals that are calorie-, fat- and sodium-controlled, bistroMD is an excellent option. The service offers over 150 single-serving breakfasts, lunches and dinners that can simply be heated in the microwave or oven to enjoy—no prep or cooking required. In addition to its Heart Healthy meal program, BistroMD also offers a range of plans that cater to other specific dietary needs, including Gluten-Free, Keto-Flex and Diabetes-Friendly.

Meals We Tried

  • Chicken, rice, and cheddar casserole
  • Salmon with dill mustard sauce
  • Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney
  • Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce
  • Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage
  • Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze
  • Mojo pork with black beans and rice
  • Chicken pad thai
  • Grilled salmon with creamy pesto
  • Lasagna with garden marinara

Best Meal Kits: Green Chef

Green Chef Logo
Green Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

If you're looking for tasty meals with easy-to-follow recipes made with organic ingredients, consider Green Chef.

Pros

  • Ability to mix and match meals across dietary plans
  • Organic produce and eggs plus sustainably-sourced proteins
  • Recipes are concise and easy to follow

Cons

  • Shipping costs extra
  • Somewhat small menu compared to other services

Overview

Since 2015, Green Chef has made a name for itself as the first CCOF-certified (California Certified Organic Farmers) meal kit on the market. Green Chef's meal kits come with pre-portioned ingredients and detailed cooking instructions (which include colorful photos), and the recipes can be tailored to both couples and larger families. Using organic produce and eggs, plus humanely-raised proteins, Green Chef's rotating weekly menu features over 30 meals that cater to a range of eating styles, from gluten-free to vegan to the Mediterranean diet.

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Budget: Mom's Meals

Mom's Meals logo
Mom's Meals
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Mom's Meals is a great option for seniors living on their own or recovering from chronic illness who are looking for budget-friendly prepared meals that are ready to heat and eat at a moment's notice.

Pros

  • Fully-prepared meals that only require reheating
  • Numerous menu options offered
  • Meals are nutritionally tailored

Cons

  • Catered toward individuals versus families
  • Some meals may lack flavor

Overview

Mom's Meals main objective is to provide healthy and convenient meals to the elderly and those who suffer from chronic health conditions. The company offers a variety of single-serve, dietitian-developed breakfast, lunch, and dinner options in a range of health-oriented categories, including Heart-Friendly, Cancer Support, Lower-Sodium and General Wellness. Mom's Meals also works with healthcare providers such as Medicare and Medicaid to help cover the cost of its meals.

Meals We Tried

  • Curry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, vanilla pudding
  • Cheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bun, orange
  • Chicken and stir-fry vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, applesauce
  • Sweet and sour chicken with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, grape juice, ginger spice cookie
  • BBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans, applesauce
  • Beef goulash over whole-wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, orange
  • Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole-wheat dinner roll, gelatin
  • Mushroom risotto, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-wheat roll, grape juice
  • Korean-style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, ginger spice cookie
  • Creamy macaroni and cheese, seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, blueberry applesauce

Best Gourmet: Mosaic Foods

Mosaic Foods logo
Mosaic Foods
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.43 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Most major metro areas on the East and West Coasts
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

For gourmet frozen plant-based meals that are ready to heat and eat in minutes, Mosaic Foods hits all the marks.

Pros

  • Fully prepared and ready to heat and eat
  • Meals include full ingredient, nutrition and allergen breakdown
  • Great tasting and full of flavor

Cons

  • Only offers plant-based meals (no meat options)
  • Limited delivery area

Overview

For those exclusively seeking plant-based options, Mosaic Foods is a great service to consider. Its entire menu consists of vegetarian and vegan foods, all of which arrive frozen (which helps prolong the meals' shelf life). Choose from veggie bowls, pizzas, smoothies, soups, oat bowls, and more, along with a Mosaic+ line of gourmet meals crafted by some of New York City's top chefs. While its meals are mostly designed to be single-serve, Mosaic does offer some family-sized bakeable dishes as well, from veggie potpie to enchiladas to pasta bakes.

Meals We Tried

  • Spicy dan dan noodles
  • Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
  • Mac and greens
  • Pozole verde
  • Veggie kebab platter
  • Coconut chickpea curry

Best Organic: Sunbasket

Sunbasket logo
Sunbasket
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With a focus on organic produce, Sunbasket offers both meal kits and prepared meals that accommodate a range of diets.

Pros

  • Caters to multiple dietary needs and preferences
  • Both premade meals and meal kits available
  • Mostly organic ingredients

Cons

  • Some organic proteins cost extra
  • Some meals are higher in calories, fat and sodium

Overview

Offering both meal kits and ready-to-heat prepared meals, Sunbasket's recipes are made with fresh, mostly organic ingredients and are suitable for individuals, couples and families alike. Each week, Sunbasket boasts nearly 30 meals that cater to a range of diets, including gluten-free, vegetarian, diabetes-friendly and the Mediterranean diet, along with a Market section where you can grab add-ons like oatmeal, fresh pastas, extra proteins and desserts. Additionally, Sunbasket makes its health, nutrition, and allergen information easy to access by simply clicking on the photos of each meal on its online menu.

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Gluten-Free: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest logo
Daily Harvest
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.79 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Boasting a menu of over 100 items, Daily Harvest's frozen plant-based meals and snacks are gluten-free and easy to prepare.

Pros

  • Minimal preparation required
  • Diverse plant-based menu offerings
  • All menu items are gluten-free

Cons

  • Only plant-based options offered
  • Some meals may not be filling enough

Overview

Daily Harvest's extensive menu offers more than 100 menu items, including a variety of smoothies, grain bowls, flatbreads, soups, desserts and more, all of which are both plant-based and gluten-free. The meals are suited for individuals rather than families, and they're a convenient way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet. All items arrive frozen, so you can keep your freezer stocked with tasty foods whenever you need them.

Meals We Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen

Magic Kitchen logo
Magic Kitchen
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Magic Kitchen offers frozen prepared meals that accommodate multiple dietary needs and life stages, with a primary focus on older adults.

Pros

  • Portion-controlled, nutritionally balanced meals
  • Caters to a variety of medically necessary diets
  • Works with some insurance providers to help cover meals

Cons

  • Shipping costs extra
  • Meals are frozen versus fresh

Overview

Magic Kitchen's frozen, fully prepared dishes are a boon for seniors looking to monitor their nutrient intake while still enjoying tasty meals. The menu caters to a variety of dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, low fat, low sodium, vegetarian, diabetes-friendly and dialysis-friendly, plus a "senior meals" category with dietitian-approved dishes specifically designed for older individuals. In addition to entrees like baked tilapia and beef shepherd's pie, Magic Kitchen customers can choose from a variety of sides, desserts, soups, bread and more.

Meals We Tried

  • Vegetable caponata with orzo and spinach
  • Beef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blend
  • Balsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans
  • Chili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets

Compare the Best Low Cholesterol Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price  Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping
Best Prepared Meals: bistroMD $10.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No
Best Meal Kits:
Green Chef		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, on first delivery
Best for Budget: Mom's Meals $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No
Best Gourmet: Mosaic Foods $9.42 per serving Most major metro areas in the Eastern and Western U.S. Frozen Yes No
Best Organic: Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes, on first delivery
Best Gluten-Free:
Daily Harvest		 $6.79 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes
Best for Seniors:
Magic Kitchen		 $10 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes No

Guide to Choosing a Low Cholesterol Meal Delivery Service

Factors to Consider

  • Price/Cost Per Meal: On average, meal delivery services range in cost from around $8 per serving to upwards of $12 per serving. Keep your budget in mind when choosing a low cholesterol meal delivery service.
  • Number of Meals Per Delivery: Whether you're feeding a family or just yourself, make sure the service you choose can provide an adequate number of meals every week.
  • Flexibility: While many low cholesterol meal delivery services allow you to skip or change deliveries or cancel your account whenever you need to, ensure that's the case before signing up.
  • Menu Selection: Many meal delivery services allow you to view the menu before placing your orders. Consider utilizing this option to ensure that the service you choose has meals that appeal to you.
  • Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Whether you're targeting specific health concerns like heart health or diabetes, or whether you simply have dietary preferences like vegan or pescatarian, verify that the meal delivery service can accommodate those needs.

What Is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is produced naturally by the body. It is essential to build cells and produce hormones, including vitamin D. While the liver makes all the cholesterol the body needs, you can also get cholesterol from the foods you eat—namely animal products including meat, poultry, eggs and dairy. Foods that are high in dietary fat can also make your liver produce more cholesterol.

There are two main types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also referred to as "good" cholesterol. Too much LDL cholesterol in the blood can cause plaque buildup and blockages in the arteries and increase your risk for coronary artery disease and other heart diseases. HDL cholesterol, on the other hand, helps get rid of excess "bad" LDL cholesterol in the body.

What Is Considered to Be High Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is typically measured in milligrams (mg) of cholesterol per deciliter (dL) of blood. A total cholesterol reading of 240 mg/dL is considered high, and a total LDL cholesterol level of 160 mg/dL is considered high, both of which put you at greater risk of heart disease. Additionally, a reading of HDL cholesterol that's below 40 mg/dL is considered a major risk for heart disease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Should Eat a Low Cholesterol Diet?

Anyone can benefit from eating a low-cholesterol diet. In fact, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that all healthy adults' dietary cholesterol consumption be as low as possible without compromising the nutritional adequacy of the diet. However, some individuals can particularly benefit from a low-cholesterol diet, including people who have high cholesterol levels, a family history of high cholesterol or heart disease, and high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as those who've had a heart attack or stroke.

What Foods Help Lower Your Cholesterol?

  • Oats and other whole grains
  • Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and kidney beans
  • Nuts
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Fatty fish rich in omega-3 fats, such as salmon
  • Olive oil
  • Avocado

What Foods Should You Limit if You Have High Cholesterol?

  • Salt and high-sodium foods
  • Foods of animal origin, such as meat, egg yolks, shrimp and high-fat dairy
  • Fried foods
  • Butter
  • Commercial baked goods
  • Alcohol

Methodology

We looked at 40 different meal delivery services and determined these seven best fit our criteria for low cholesterol. In selecting these services, we ensured that the majority of entrees offered from each service met our healthy cholesterol parameters for saturated fat and fiber. Our saturated fat parameters are based on the American Heart Association Heart-Check program recommendation for reduced saturated fat (≤5–6% of total calories). For dishes that are meant to be full meals with sides included, we used our "combination meals" numbers. Of the best low cholesterol meal delivery services we selected, we categorized them based on a range of factors including type of meals offered, availability of specialized diets, ingredients used and price point.

