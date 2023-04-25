Say Goodbye to Soggy Salads—Over 40K Shoppers Agree You Need This Meal-Prep-Friendly Salad Container

There's nothing worse than a soggy salad. After prepping it all the night before, finding that your greens are slimy and gross is not a surprise anyone wants to discover at lunchtime.

Thankfully, there's a solution. This salad container has over 40,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it a "game changer" for keeping salads fresh. And best of all, it's on sale for just $17 right now.

The Bentgo Salad Container is simple in design, yet essential for any salad lover. The base's 54-ounce capacity is perfect for storing greens, and there's a detachable top compartment with three sections, perfect for holding croutons and toppings. Two of these sections can hold 5 ounces and one can hold 10 ounces. In the middle is a salad dressing container that can hold 3 ounces.

All of these compartments snap together into a leakproof system, perfect for taking salads on the go. And because everything is separated, nothing will get soggy before it's time to eat. Best of all, the entire container is dishwasher-safe, so you can chuck it in the machine and have it ready to go for the next day in no time.

This salad container has collected over 40,400 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its leakproof design and the quality of its material. One shopper calls it "the best salad container for on-the-go," and adds that they love the salad dressing holder since it "allows for the salad to stay crisp and not get soggy sitting in dressing until lunch time."

Another customer writes that this container "has been a game changer for bringing a good portioned lunch and to eat healthier."

