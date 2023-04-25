Say Goodbye to Soggy Salads—Over 40K Shoppers Agree You Need This Meal-Prep-Friendly Salad Container

It’s a “game changer,” according to one five-star reviewer.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin

Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

a photo of the Bentgo® Salad - Stackable Lunch Container with Large 54-oz Salad Bowl, 4-Compartment Bento-Style Tray for Toppings, 3-oz Sauce Container for Dressings, Built-In Reusable Fork & BPA-Free
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

There's nothing worse than a soggy salad. After prepping it all the night before, finding that your greens are slimy and gross is not a surprise anyone wants to discover at lunchtime.

Thankfully, there's a solution. This salad container has over 40,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it a "game changer" for keeping salads fresh. And best of all, it's on sale for just $17 right now.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container with Large
Amazon

To buy: $16.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com

The Bentgo Salad Container is simple in design, yet essential for any salad lover. The base's 54-ounce capacity is perfect for storing greens, and there's a detachable top compartment with three sections, perfect for holding croutons and toppings. Two of these sections can hold 5 ounces and one can hold 10 ounces. In the middle is a salad dressing container that can hold 3 ounces.

All of these compartments snap together into a leakproof system, perfect for taking salads on the go. And because everything is separated, nothing will get soggy before it's time to eat. Best of all, the entire container is dishwasher-safe, so you can chuck it in the machine and have it ready to go for the next day in no time.

This salad container has collected over 40,400 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its leakproof design and the quality of its material. One shopper calls it "the best salad container for on-the-go," and adds that they love the salad dressing holder since it "allows for the salad to stay crisp and not get soggy sitting in dressing until lunch time."

Another customer writes that this container "has been a game changer for bringing a good portioned lunch and to eat healthier."

So, what are you waiting for? Add this container to your kitchen for perfect on-the-go salads, today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.99.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of a Blender Bottle
This Protein Powder Shaker Bottle With 73,900+ Five-Star Ratings Is Only $9 Right Now
a photo from the Hearth & Hand's spring and summer collection
Joanna Gaines' Target Collection Is Filled with Spring Kitchen Essentials—These Are Our Favorite Picks Under $23
a photo of the cuisinart food processor
Shoppers Say This Cuisinart Is 'the Best Food Processor Ever,' and It's $70 Off Right Now
a photo of the Xigugo Overnight Oats Container with Lid and Spoon
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These Leakproof Overnight Oats Containers—and They're on Sale
a photo of the Stasher bags on sale
Whoa—Tons of Stasher Bags Are on Sale Up to 50% Off on Amazon
green goddess sandwich
21 High-Fiber Sandwich Recipes We Can't Stop Eating
Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce
 19 Simple Meal-Prep Ideas to Make This Spring
Chopped Cobb Salad
17 Healthy Meal-Prep-Friendly Salads You'll Make Again and Again
Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
26 Lunches Under 400 Calories That Are Perfect for Meal Prep
a photo of Drew Barrymore with her Grove Co. collection
Drew Barrymore Launched a Spring Cleaning Collection, and Now I Can't Stop Cleaning My Kitchen
Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls
17 Simple Meal Prep Ideas to Help Support Heart Health
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce
16 Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Ideas That Follow the DASH Diet
5238637.jpg
18 High-Fiber Lunches that Follow the Mediterranean Diet 
Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad
Our 20 Best Salads of 2022
Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich
15 Diabetes-Friendly Sandwiches to Make for Lunch