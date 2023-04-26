Amazon Shoppers Say These Cups Are Perfect for Meal-Prepping Overnight Oats, and They're on Sale Now

Grab a set of four for $25. 

By Elisabeth Sherman
Published on April 26, 2023

a photo of the Crystalia Breakfast On the Go Cups
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

If you're a meal prepper who likes to make overnight oats to take to work in the morning, you might be looking for an easy way to transport your nutritious breakfast. What you need is a sturdy container that you can toss in your backpack or purse without worrying that it's going to spill.

Right now, these leakproof plastic cups with dome-shaped lids are on sale on Amazon, and they have everything you could want out of a portable cup. They are versatile, mess-proof and a set of four is 15% off right now.

Crystalia Breakfast On the Go Cups
Amazon

To buy: $25.49 (was $29.99), amazon.com

These Crystalia breakfast to-go cups have a 20-ounce capacity, and can hold not just overnight oats, but yogurt and fruit parfaits, oatmeal, cereal or even a small salad. The dome-shaped lid can store extra snacks, like sliced fruit, nuts or cubes of cheese. The side of the cup also features a convenient spoon holder so you won't lose track of your utensils—either use the one that comes with the cups or attach your own.

The most appealing aspect of these cups is how easy they are to transport. The safety top ensures that oatmeal or yogurt won't leak all over the inside of your bag, and the shatterproof plastic won't crack or break if you happen to drop it. Plus, they fit snugly in car cup holders.

If you prefer your oatmeal or oats to be warmed up once you've arrived at your destination, these cups are microwave-safe. And when you're done eating, just pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

More than 2,400 shoppers agree that these cups are a convenient way to bring a nutritious meal with you, whether you're going on a hike, into the office or on a picnic with friends. One shopper who uses them to prep breakfasts for the week wrote, "I can get them ready on the weekend and they are great for the next four days. I have made parfaits and overnight oats and both were delicious and fresh."

Another shopper who uses the cups for yogurt, granola and salad with the dressing stored in the lid wrote, "Where was this all my life? This is such a cute invention. Now when I have play dates or picnics, it's definitely something that I pack with me."

If you've been looking for mess-free containers that are easy to transport anywhere your day takes you, grab these cups now. And since each cup is just over $6, there's no reason to wait.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25.49.

