Joanna Gaines' Target Collection Is Filled with Spring Kitchen Essentials—These Are Our Favorite Picks Under $23

I love preparing for warmer weather in the kitchen. It means more dining outside during the week, along with a good old weekend barbecue. But before you can have a successful meal outside, you need the right kitchenware to do it all.

If you're searching for inspiration just like I am, Joanna Gaines' designs for Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target came just in time to save the day. Not only are the spring and summer collections stocked with nice looking essentials for the season, but they're all available at a lower price point.

You can shop summer-ready berry bowls, lightweight plates, tumblers and gingham-patterned everything from the spring and summer collections. And, to make your shopping even easier, we rounded up the best items under $23.

Best Hearth and Hand Spring and Summer Kitchenware Under $23

When you're setting the table, the first place to start is dinnerware, and having the right kind is key. Each piece should ideally be lightweight and easy to clean, and thankfully, the plates from the newest collections seemingly check all the boxes. These tonal bamboo-melamine ones are the perfect choice for those of us that like to stick to neutral shades.

Thanks to their construction, all of the pieces are perfect for using inside and outside depending on the occasion, but they're still chic enough to elevate a tablescape. Score the salad size for just $3, or a full set of four for $10.

To buy: from $2.99 at target.com

If you love a pop of color, these blue gingham plates are perfect for you. The simple design is perfect for warmer months, since it lives up to the classic picnic-blanket vibe without taking over the dining table completely. You can also mix and match the set with more neutral colors like the tonal plates above. They're made from the same materials, plus they're all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

To buy: from $2.99 at target.com

Nothing screams spring and summer quite like the produce that comes along with it. Berries are one surefire example, and this berry bowl set is a great way to prep your kitchen for the season's bounty.

They're stoneware, so they have the classic rustic appearance we know and love, especially from Joanna Gaines. They're constructed with holes at the bottom to easily rinse berries and drain them right before you dig in, so you don't need to get multiple dishes dirty. A four-piece set is just $20, and they're perfect for serving up snacks poolside, during a dinner party or even on the day-to-day.

To buy: $19.99 at target.com

And speaking of dinner parties, it's nearly barbecue season. One way to serve up anything, from rolls to fries or even burgers, hotdogs or sandwiches, are these oval-shaped baskets. It'll add a fun element to every warm-weather meal you grill up.

They're made from wire, and finished with white paint, so it's perfect for every design style. Pick up a few of them—they're retailing for $5—to add an elevated feel to hosting or everyday eating, especially if you pop in a piece of parchment for a true restaurant feel.

To buy: $4.99 at target.com

It's best not to forget about classic summer treats, too, like fruity sangrias, homemade lemonades or even a fruit-infused ice-water to stay cool on hot days.

A pitcher is a must-have for that, and this 86-ounce option from Hearth & Hand will look good on any table you pop it on. It has a clear, ribbed plastic base, so it's safe to use outside, plus it has a nice wood lid to add a final design touch (and will keep out any bugs). It also has a classic angled spout for easy pouring.

To buy: $16.99 at target.com

And no treat is as celebrated as ice cream on hot days. If you plan to make your own, or you want to dole out some portions for packing away, rest-assured, this unique 4-piece pint set is waiting in the wings for you. Each container is made with plastic and has a silicone lid. They're freezer-safe for packing away frozen desserts, but you could also pop snacks in them for eating on-the-go, toppings and plenty more.

A set of four is just $15, and they all have a fun creamy white base with a gray or red grid design and bright yellow lids for the season. You'll also surely want an ice cream scoop to help with serving, and the brand's stainless steel one is perfect for the job.

To buy: $14.99 at target.com

Not only does it have an effective design, since it comes with a lever that helps detach ice cream from the scoop, but it also comes with a special wooden handle to match the rest of the collection.

To buy: $7.99 at target.com

With so many worthwhile pieces, all less than $25, you'll be ready for any meal this spring and summer. Shop more pieces below, and check out the full Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target for even more inspiration.

