This Protein Powder Shaker Bottle With 73,900+ Five-Star Ratings Is Only $9 Right Now

A protein shake is a great way to start the morning. Whether it's a creamy chocolate shake or a fruity shake, or you're mixing up a collagen powder, you need the right tools. And for many, starting a blaring blender first thing in the morning is not the way to go.

Instead, Amazon users have found another solution. Over 73,900 shoppers are raving about this blender bottle that only takes a few shakes to use. And the best part is, it's only $9 right now.

Amazon

Buy it: $8.99 (was $9.99), amazon.com

This shaker bottle has a 20-ounce capacity. It has a wide mouth, which makes it easy to add scoops and liquids, and measurement markings so you don't have to eyeball your concoction. The lid screws on easily and creates a leakproof seal. Before you start shaking, though, it's important to add the stainless steel BlenderBall (included), which more or less, functions like a whisk. Close the lid, and give it a whirl: The BlenderBall knocks around the cup, shaking up any mixture in no time.

Beyond all of this, there's an easy-to-drink lid that snaps open and shut. The bottle also comes in 12 colors, including black, plum and emerald green, although the clear color is the only option on sale right now. But regardless of which color you choose, rest assured, the bottle and the blender ball are both dishwasher-safe, making the whole thing easy to clean.

This shaker bottle has over 73,900 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its affordability and smart design. One shopper writes that they "love protein shakes because they are a nice way to get in some protein, taste good and are easy to make." However, the problem is the blender wakes up the whole house. This blender cup allows them to skip "waking up the dead," but still start the morning with a delicious shake.

Another customer writes that they use this shaker bottle for collagen powder and protein powders. They add that it's a "good size and blends really well with just a few shakes of the hand."

Start your morning on the right foot, and grab a blender bottle while it's only $9.

At the time of publishing, the price was $8.99.