Whoa—Tons of Stasher Bags Are on Sale Up to 50% Off on Amazon Kick off Earth Week with some sweet deals to help you ditch plastic bags for good. By Kristin Montemarano Published on April 19, 2023 Earth Week is officially here, which means it's time to make more eco-conscious choices. While using a reusable water bottle or paper straw is relatively easy, when it comes to the kitchen, making those Earth-friendly swaps can feel overwhelming. One easy place to begin is grabbing a couple Stasher bags. These silicone bags are a perfect swap for the plastic ones we use to tuck away sandwiches, snacks and prepped ingredients. Plus, you can score tons of the brand's pieces on sale on Amazon with deals up to 50% off. Best Stasher Bag Deals on Amazon Stasher Stand Up Mega Storage Bag, Aqua, $19.03 (was $29.99) Stasher 3-Piece Storage Bowls Set, Clear, $35.46 (was $48.99) Stasher Sandwich and Stack Storage Bag Set, Clear, $18.38 (was $22.98) Stasher 4-Piece Storage Bag Set, from $34.47 (was $45.96) Stasher Sandwich Storage Bag, from $9.74 (was $12.99) Stasher 2-Piece Pocket Storage Bag Set, Rose Quartz and Lavender, $10.49 (was $13.99) Stasher Half-Gallon Storage Bag, from $10.99 (was $21.99) Stasher Snack Storage Bag, from $7.49 (was $9.99) Stasher Stand-Up Mid Storage Bag, Rose Quartz, $17.99 (was $21.99) These bags are all made from silicone, which makes for a durable, long-lasting option to reuse again and again, whether you plan to pop them in the fridge, freezer or take them on-the-go. They're all also microwave-, dishwasher- and even oven-safe up to 400℉, plus they're leak-proof. A good place to start is with everyday essentials, like the sandwich or snack storage bags. Score the sandwich size on sale for just under $10. They're similar to your classic plastic versions at 28-ounces in size, but they're built to be even more durable for daily use. These are your best bet for packing away sandwiches of course, but also for storing pre-cut vegetables, frozen fruit and plenty more. Amazon To buy: from $9.74 (was $12.99), amazon.com "If you're looking to transition to creating less waste: Stashers are the one," one Amazon shopper wrote about these bags, adding that buying just a few of these may be better than consistently buying plastic bags, both for your wallet and your peace-of-mind. Score them in a few colors on sale, like amethyst, ash, citrus and more. You'll also want to consider some of the snack bags while they're on sale in an array of colors. These are smaller, more rectangular and are ideal for snacks like seasoned nuts, trail mix, fruit and other sweet or savory treats. They close tight just like the sandwich bag, with a zipper free-seal around the edges. Amazon To buy: from $7.49 (was $9.99), amazon.com Amazon reviewers call out that these bags are an equally useful shape, with one writing, "These are the best things I have bought in a long time," after they'd been searching for the best reusable option for their family. "It's a good portion size and doesn't spill," they added. Others call out the same thing, saying that they keep food fresh and are easy to pop in the dishwasher. You can also score bags that are a touch different to the conventional shapes we usually find, like this mega one. The 104-fluid ounce bag stands up right, which makes it easy to leave in the fridge for storing items, or to pop in the microwave. It's 37% off in a summery aqua shade right now. You can also grab the smaller size in the clear color on sale if that's more your speed. Amazon To buy: $19.03 (was $29.99), amazon.com Sometimes sets are the best way to go for a bit of variety and if you plan to build up a collection. This four-piece set comes with two sandwich-size bags and two snack bags in an eye-catching, island-inspired color combo with pink, green, turquoise and peach shades. You'll also be able to grab a different colorway on sale for a slightly lower discount, which has two unique ombre bags among the set. Amazon To buy: from $34.47 (was $45.96), amazon.com With so many options on sale, and Earth Day ready to be celebrated, it's best not to pass up on grabbing a few of these reusable bags. Not only do they keep your food fresh, but they'll also save you from having to buy and throw out baggies over and over again, which is a huge bonus if you ask us. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit