Le Creuset Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Color for Spring—With Prices Starting at $24

There are few brands that do color like Le Creuset. Aside from the brand's durable cookware, they're known for the bright, bold or mellow hues that splash each piece. That's why when they announce a brand new shade, intrigue strikes. Today's launch is no exception.

Inspired by one of my favorite ingredients, the newest color from Le Creuset is equally as lust worthy as it is fitting for this time of year. You'll find the lightest hue of pink—matching the innermost layers of rich, flavorful shallots—across some of their most popular pieces. And I'll be honest, this one is tough for me to pass up.

We've rounded up some of the new pieces, with prices starting at $24.

Le Creuset Shallot Launch

Aside from the fact that this perfectly pinky-purple-whisper of a shade is ideal for spring and summer, I love that it reminds me of a shallot's secret depth of flavor. It's an essential flavor-builder year round, and honestly, most of the dishes I'm cooking up in my very own Le Creuset cookware start with it, namely the enameled cast-iron 5.5-quart Dutch oven.

To buy: $420, lecreuset.com

If you haven't already purchased a piece from Le Creuset, but you're looking for one in this color, this is the place to start. A Dutch oven is a piece that'll last you a lifetime essentially, and it's used year-round for essential dishes like stews, sauces, soups and it can be used to bake bread or even deep fry. The 5.5-quart size is a versatile in-between capacity, so you'll be able to use it for an array of different recipes.

I personally use mine at least a few times every month, and even though I've had it for over a decade, it still looks trusty and new, with the same nonstick capabilities.

To buy: $445, lecreuset.com

If you're more into braising proteins, the oval Dutch oven in the shallot shade may be your best bet. It has a slightly larger capacity, but the oval shape makes it easier to fit certain large- or long-cut proteins. I own a smaller oval Dutch oven from the brand, and I actually love to use the shape when I know I'll have other items on the stove, since it's a bit more slim. Aside from the Dutch ovens and their different sizes, you can also grab other roasting and braising ovens, like the shallow oven, the signature braiser and the chef's oven, among others.

To buy: $175, lecreuset.com

Maybe you already own a Dutch oven, or maybe you're more of a skillet person. Either way, the signature skillet comes in the brand-new soft shade too. The 9- or 10.25-inch size are perfect for everyday and weekend uses, from searing up salmon, fresh spring peas or baking skillet biscuits or a summer cobbler to slow baked dishes in the oven, too.

Though it looks like the interior is made with just cast iron, it still has the same enameled coating Le Creuset customers love.

To buy: $175, lecreuset.com

If you're looking to grab a piece of cookware in the shallot shade that is special, or maybe new to you, pick up the Heritage Tart Tatin Dish. Right now, it only comes in the cerise red shade, but is available in shallot today. The inspiration behind the dish is of course the French tart tatin—a dessert that starts with caramelized fruit on the bottom (commonly apples) that's topped with a flaky puff pastry crust, then gets baked in the oven. It's flipped onto a dish for serving to reveal the perfectly glazed fruit.

You'll see how this dish lends itself well to the dessert. It has a round shape with a deep enough interior to fit everything perfectly, plus its enameled-cast iron material caramelizes food perfectly, and can go from stovetop to oven with ease. The handles are special too—they make flipping the dessert a breeze. It's worth noting that this dish proves itself to be more than just a tart tatin pan, though. Pop pies, frittatas, biscuits, upside down cakes and even quiches into this pan for show stopping results.

To buy: $70, lecreuset.com

Aside from cookware pieces, you'll also be able to grab tools and even tabletop pieces like this salt and pepper mill set to add a hint of the color throughout your space. These pieces are the perfect way to add a classic look to the tablescape, plus they'll grind peppercorns fresh for the best flavor, along with any salt you choose to pour in.

Since they're the petite set (you can also grab the large mills in shallot), you can leave them on the table without them taking up too much space, too.

There are so many pieces to choose from in this soft, brand new shade, so the real question is, what will you pick? Shop even more pieces below, or peruse the whole collection on Le Creuset's website.

To buy: $368, lecreuset.com

To buy: $300 (was $462), lecreuset.com

To buy: $135, lecreuset.com

To buy: $32, lecreuset.com

To buy: $24, lecreuset.com