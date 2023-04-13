Save Nearly 60% Off on Staub, Le Creuset and More During Williams Sonoma's Spring Cookware Sale

Every so often, some of our favorite brands drop seasonal sales on some of our most coveted pieces, and this spring, Williams Sonoma is no exception.

The retailer announced its Spring Cookware Event just days ago, where over 100 products from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Hestan, Scanpan, Calphalon and more are on sale with discounts over $150 off.

You can shop 20 of some of the best deals below, from cast-iron skillets, to Dutch ovens and braisers, to fry pans and sauté pans nearly 60% off. Plus, everything ships for free.

Best Williams Sonoma Spring Cookware Event Deals

One of the best pieces to grab, especially on sale, is a cast-iron skillet. These trusty pans are used for everything all-year-round, and pop out some of the most drool-worthy spring dinners and desserts with minimal effort, plus they can go from the stovetop right into the oven. And Williams Sonoma has plenty on sale right now.

To buy: $180 (was $225) at williams-sonoma.com

You can score a durable enameled skillet from Le Creuset on sale, like this deep 10-inch skillet. Its taller walls make it easy to fry, pan roast or braise, since you'll have a little extra wiggle room. And, since it's coated, you won't have to maintain it as much as other cast-iron cookware. It's on sale in every color, from matte white to bright blue.

If you'd rather have a classic skillet, with walls a bit shorter and with a slightly smaller diameter, you can also score a classic 9-inch skillet from Le Creuset over 40% off in every color, too. It comes in brighter options aside from its neutrals, like sunny yellow and fiery orange.

To buy: $99.95 (was $175) at williams-sonoma.com

There are also some Lodge cast-iron pieces on sale, too. The brand's 9-inch skillet is just $28 right now. It has the same versatile diameter of some of the Le Creuset skillets, and a cast-iron material that'll heat up and sear foods to perfection.

Plus, it already comes seasoned, so you can put it to use right away. Score every size on sale, from 5- to 15.25-inches.

To buy: $27.96 (was $34.95) at williams-sonoma.com

Beyond cast iron, you can also score some great deals on nonstick cookware, like a set of two GreenPan fry pans on sale for just $100. You'll get a 10- and 12-inch pan from the brand's Premier collection, which features a durable nonstick ceramic coating and a tri-ply stainless steel interior for optimal heat retention.

They're ideal for cooking anything from eggs to omelets, but are also great for fish, vegetable sides or even caramelizing nuts. Not only that, but they're safe to use on any cooktop, oven-safe up to 600℉ and you can even use metal utensils on them in a pinch.

To buy: $99.95 (was $129.95) at williams-sonoma.com

If you're in the market for a nonstick set with a smaller pan, look no further than this two-piece set from Scanpan. It's nearly 60% off during the sale, and comes with an 8-inch and a 10-inch pan. It's perfect if you're just cooking for one or two people, plus they'll take up slightly less space on your stove. These work for gas and electric stoves, and can go into the oven up to 500℉.

To buy: $99.95 (was $245) at williams-sonoma.com

One pan that's often overlooked, but well worth having is a sautéuse. It's very similar to a sauté pan, but instead of one handle, it has two stout ones on its side like a Dutch oven. They're perfect for larger-batch cooking, like searing and braising proteins, but they're also ideal for tossing together dishes like pasta.

To buy: $199.95 (was $310) at williams-sonoma.com

This Hestan one is on sale for over $100 off right now. Its stainless steel material allows it to transfer from the stove to your oven with ease, and its 3.5-quart size makes it ideal for those quick weeknight one-pot meals.

And, speaking of the aforementioned Dutch ovens, there are a few on-sale options just waiting to house your best comforting year-round meals. This French oven from Le Creuset will cook up any summer tomato sauce with ease. Its 2.5-quart capacity makes it small enough to fit on your stove and maneuver easily, but leaves plenty of room for bubbling or braising dishes in it. Its versatile size and shape makes it a staple for all meals, whether it's a large side of risotto, or a slow-braised pot of fresh cabbage.

To buy: $159.95 (was $284) at williams-sonoma.com

For another on-sale option, this Staub Everything Braiser comes with a glass lid for easy monitoring. It has a shallower shape and a 3.5 -quart capacity, making it a bit easier to use for different cooking styles like stir-fry, or oven-baking.

To buy: from $179.95 (was $310) at williams-sonoma.com

With all of these sought-after pieces on sale, now's the time to add them to your cart. From essentials like nonstick pans and skillets, to large sauté pans and long-lasting Dutch ovens and braisers, there's a piece in the sale for you. Shop more of the best deals below.

To buy: $119.95 (was $205) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $719.96 with code COOK (was $899.95) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $159.96 (was $199.95) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $119.95 (was $170) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $140 (was $175) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $95.96 (was $119.95) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $279.95 (was $430) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $99.95 (was $179.95) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $128 (was $160) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $99.95 (was $175) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $199.95 (was $280) at williams-sonoma.com

To buy: $67.96 (was $84.95) at williams-sonoma.com