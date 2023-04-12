After narrowing down the field, we put dozens of cans to the test. Keep reading to get all of our recommendations for the best canned tuna.

"Our nutrition team of registered dietitians reviewed a variety of products on the market," says Jessica Ball, M.S., RD , EatingWell's nutrition editor. When it came to deciding the nutrition parameters of the test, Ball explains, "We decided to set a limit of 250 calories per serving, which aligns with our side dish nutrition parameters . It can be helpful to think of animal proteins like fish, meat and poultry as sides rather than a main component of the dish. You will still get ample protein, while aligning with the MyPlate guidelines of having only a quarter of your plate filled with protein foods, reserving another quarter for carbohydrates and the remaining half for fruits and vegetables." For the sodium limit, we also followed our side dish nutrition parameters, so each product had a limit of 360 milligrams per serving. Setting a maximum of 360 mg allows room on the plate for other foods or seasonings with sodium while still creating a sodium-conscious meal.

Canned tuna is a staple in many pantries, and for good reason. This shelf-stable and budget-friendly protein source can be used in a variety of dishes, like salads , fish cakes and more. But with so many options at the store—should you buy oil-packed or water-packed? albacore or yellowfin?—it can be hard to narrow down the choices, and that's where our list of the best canned tuna brands comes in handy.

While the variety of tuna wasn't clear, what was apparent was our testers' appreciation of Starkist's canned tuna packed in vegetable oil. Our testers enjoyed the saltwater fish flavor, which translated to a nice, savory bite. The fillets of tuna also flaked nicely and weren't difficult to break apart in the can like others that were tested. When our testers were eating, they also noted that the tuna had a good chew and mouthfeel.

When buying canned tuna, the varieties can vary, from albacore to skipjack to yellowfin. However, you may also come across canned products that don't specify the specific type of tuna, which is the case for Bumble Bee's Chunk Light Tuna in Water. Don't let that deter you from purchasing it, though, or you'll be missing out on a product that won our testers over with its flavor and texture. The tuna had a savory flavor and was moist, which could be attributed to the fact that it's packed in water and vegetable broth. When it comes to texture, the tuna was on the mushier side, but it still managed to have a nice mouthfeel. With a softer texture, our testers thought this product would be delicious turned into a mousse to spread on a sandwich .

When it comes to canned ingredients, fresh probably isn't the first descriptor that comes to mind—until now. All of our testers described Natural Sea's canned tuna as tasting fresh with a nice saltiness. In fact, the product tasted as if a fresh piece of fish had just been cooked and was packed into the can. Aside from the standout flavor, the tuna also wasn't overly dry like others and had a visually appealing color.

Target's Good & Gather canned skipjack tuna is a tasty, budget-friendly option. Skipjack tuna is known for having a stronger flavor than albacore or yellowfin, something our testers noticed. However, while other products were too harsh or metallic tasting, Good & Gather's canned skipjack had a mild flavor with a nice balance of salty and sour. While the mouthfeel was a little dry, we think that could be easily overlooked if it was folded into a creamy tuna salad . As a bonus, one can of tuna is just $1.99, making it an affordable source of protein.

Tonnino's canned yellowfin tuna in oil was an immediate favorite for our testers. This canned tuna had a good chew to it and was visually appealing, but the main selling point was its flavor. The tuna melds well with the olive oil to create a savory, salty bite. In fact, the tuna was so delicious that one tester said, "I could actually just snack on this [tuna] out of the can." But in case you don't want to eat it on its own, we also think it would be delicious on a cracker with a dab of yellow mustard.

If you're wanting to try canned yellowfin tuna, Genova Seafood is worth seeking out. When you open a can of this water-packed tuna, you'll find larger fillets with a darker pink hue. While the appearance wasn't ideal for our testers, the flavors of the fish helped overrule any negative visual aspects. The tuna had a nice saltiness, but wasn't overly salty like others that were tested. The saltiness also paired well with the flavor of the fish itself to create a balanced-tasting product.

With an attractive visual appearance, the canned albacore tuna from Genova Seafood stood out among dozens in the category. This canned tuna featured big, pink flakes, and the water it was packed in was clear, something that couldn't be said of other products where the water was cloudy. Another highlight of this tuna was its flavor, which all of our testers said was well-balanced with the salt level just right. In fact, one tester said, "Yum, I love this," after trying the product. We also appreciated the tuna's chewy texture, which wasn't overly dry.

When it comes to canned albacore tuna in oil, our testers were big fans of Target's store-brand line, Good & Gather. The tuna was tinged with yellow as a result of being packed with extra-virgin olive oil, but our testers didn't mind the look. And while the oil had an impact on the appearance, it didn't overpower the flavor of the fish like other cans, but rather enhanced it. The result was a savory tuna that would be delicious in a salad or on its own. With a nice, chewy texture, this budget-friendly canned tuna is a delicious option.

Blue Harbor Fish Co.'s canned albacore tuna was the top choice for our testers when it came to flavor and texture. This canned tuna doesn't have added salt (FYI—the 200-mg sodium content is naturally occurring), so our testers were able to appreciate the clean, fresh taste of the fish. The canned tuna also had a nice, chewy texture. When it came to the visual aspect, our testers were a little put off by the pinker, almost bloody, color, but appreciated the big flakes in the can. As a bonus, this canned tuna is certified sustainable with a stamp of approval from the Marine Stewardship Council (see our Frequently Asked Questions section for more info on tuna sustainability).

The Bottom Line: The Best Canned Tuna

If you're looking for a water-packed canned tuna, Genova Seafood is a delicious choice for albacore tuna. Or, if you'd rather buy an oil-packed canned tuna, you won't go wrong with Tonnino's yellowfin option.

Our Test

Alex Loh

To narrow the field, we researched and read the labels of more than 100 products, and selected the ones that fit the following nutrition requirements: 250 calories or less and no more than 360 mg of sodium. We also looked at a range of products, including albacore, skipjack, yellowfin and tongol tuna. We also included oil-packed and water-packed tuna. For the taste test, a blind tasting was set up with three testers. Each tuna was eaten as is directly from the can. Testers took notes regarding the taste, texture and appearance of each product and ranked their top choices.

Nutrition Parameters

For our nutrition parameters, we analyzed the numbers of products in the category. Each canned tuna met the following criteria: ≤250 calories and ≤360 mg sodium. These parameters are aligned with EatingWell's standards for a healthy side dish, as tuna is often part of a meal but not the only element on the plate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is canned tuna sustainable?

Canned tuna can be sustainable, depending on the brand. The Marine Stewardship Council certifies products that come from fisheries that meet the following criteria: the fishery takes into account the long-term health of a stock or species before fishing, is well-managed so stocks can be fished over a long period of time, and is minimizing their impact on the wider ecosystem and other species. MSC-certified brands will have a blue logo that indicates their sustainability.

Another sustainability-related label you may see on canned tuna is dolphin-safe, which is a regulated term by the U.S. Yellowfin tuna and dolphins often swim together, and dolphins can be harmed or killed in the fishing process. A dolphin-safe label indicates that the brand's sourcing process doesn't harm dolphins. While many brands are dolphin-safe, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that it is not a legal requirement of canned tuna sold in the U.S.

Should you be concerned about mercury in tuna?

Mercury is a chemical that can be found in the ocean as a result of natural sources as well as artificial sources like pollution. Fish and seafood absorb the mercury in the water; larger fish tend to absorb more mercury than smaller fish as they consume the mercury in the ocean as well as the mercury present in the smaller fish they may ingest. While brands test for mercury, a 2023 Consumer Reports test found that levels of mercury can vary widely from can to can. While certain groups of people, like pregnant people and children, are at higher risk when consuming mercury, the Food and Drug Administration notes that it is safe for these at-risk groups, and other adults, to consume tuna in moderation. The FDA recommends consuming fish lower in mercury. For tuna varieties, skipjack earns the Best Choice label from the FDA, while yellowfin and albacore receive the Good Choice label. The FDA suggests avoiding bigeye tuna, which has the highest levels of mercury. Before consuming canned tuna, it is best to consult with your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

What's the difference between solid and chunk tuna?

Cans of solid tuna will feature whole chunks of fillets in larger, unbroken pieces. Solid tuna is a great choice when you want larger flakes in a dish, like in a pasta or salad. Cans of chunk tuna will feature smaller pieces of tuna that have already been flaked. The size of the flakes can vary, and the texture of chunk tuna is often softer and mushier. Chunk tuna is a delicious option when you want to make a tuna salad or spread.

What's the difference between oil-packed and water-packed tuna?

Canned tuna is usually oil-packed or water-packed. Oil-packed tuna is typically packed in olive oil, extra-virgin olive oil or vegetable oil. With oil-packed tuna, the fish may take on a slight flavor from the oil. While nutrition may vary depending on variety, oil-packed tuna is typically higher in calories, fat and sodium. Meanwhile, water-packed tuna is just like it sounds—packed in water—and may or may not include salt as well.

Should you be concerned about BPA in canned tuna?

One phrase you may see when buying canned tuna is "BPA-free." BPA, or bisphenol A, is a chemical component that is often used in the manufacturing of can liners. While the FDA states that the use of BPA in food containers and packaging is safe for consumers, some brands include the BPA-free language for consumer visibility.

Our Trusted Expertise

Alex Loh is the associate food editor at EatingWell and has more than three years of experience with the brand. She has tested hundreds of products, from kitchen tools like can openers and vacuum sealers to ingredients like jarred salsa, nonalcoholic spirits and hot dogs. For this article, she consulted with a registered dietitian and nutrition editor at EatingWell, Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, for her insights about nutrition. The testers included a registered dietitian and food editors.