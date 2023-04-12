Shoppers Say This Cuisinart Is 'the Best Food Processor Ever,' and It's $70 Off Right Now

Food processors are no unitaskers. While you might associate them with homemade pie dough or dips (I know I do), their uses are endless. Think: Our Basic Basil Pesto, Chickpea Curry, Avocado Hummus, Cauliflower Rice, "Chocomole" Pudding and plenty more.

Feeling inspired? Well, there's even more shocking news: Right now arguably the best one out there is $70 off at Amazon.

Made by Cuisinart, the brand synonymous with food processors, this model has a 14-cup capacity and a 720-watt motor to ensure it can pulse and chop anything you pop inside. It has two chopping options: On and pulse, which is all you really need in order to achieve the right texture. In addition, there's a feed tube attachment so you can add ingredients while it's on.

The entire appliance measures in at 11- by 7.9- by 14.8-inches, so it has a relatively small footprint on your kitchen counter. All of the pieces are detachable from the base for easy storage and are dishwasher-safe, too.

This particular model and size has collected over 7,800 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use, clean and how dependable the machine is. One shopper went as far as to call it the "best food processor ever." They say "it's durable and well made," and add that "it can last a lifetime if you take care of it."

Another customer calls it a "game changer," especially since they say they hate "chopping onions, garlic and peppers." They even add that they've "made fresh homemade peanut butter that smashes any store bought."

So what are you waiting for? This coveted food processor rarely goes on sale, so you'd better grab it right now.

