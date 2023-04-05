Staub Cast-Iron Cookware and Zwilling Knives Are Nearly 70% Off in This Under-the-Radar Spring Sale

From editors to pro chefs to home cooks, most people agree that the pieces from Zwilling, Henckels and Staub are just as long-lasting as they are effective. What's not as common knowledge is that all three brands are owned by the same company, which makes the massive sale section on the manufacturer's site feel almost like a secret.

That's right—you'll find steep discounts on some high-investment pieces when you scroll through Zwilling's under-the-radar markdowns. And now that spring is here, even more of our favorites are up for grabs. Whether you're in the market for a Dutch oven, skillet or self-sharpening knife block set complete with kitchen shears, Zwilling has price cuts as high as 70% off.

15 Best Zwilling, Henckels and Staub Deals

From cast iron to German steel knives and a sprinkling of ceramic bakeware—tons of these items are essential to have in your kitchen, since they help you cook so many different dishes exceptionally well.

Zwilling

To buy: from $299.99 (was $557) at zwilling.com

Staub's marked-down cast iron is a great place to start, especially if you don't own a Dutch oven or a trusty skillet. The brand's 7-quart cocotte is on sale right now in every color, with deals up to 46% off. It's the French version of a Dutch oven and features the same sturdy cast-iron material with high walls, which make it great for cooking up a big batch of homemade tomato sauce, stews, braises and even baked breads.

One feature that makes this pot special is its heavy tight-fitting lid that has pea-shaped spikes on the interior to help catch and redistribute moisture. The pot is also enameled for easy nonstick cooking and will pop right into your oven with ease. In a similar vein, the cast-iron braiser is also on sale from the brand. It's a shallower piece of cookware, combining a large oven and a skillet for the perfect shape and size to sear and slow-cook foods. It comes with a glass lid for easy monitoring, too.

Zwilling

To buy: from $179.99 (was $443), zwilling.com

As another mainstay cookware piece, you can't really go without a cast iron skillet. Staub's version has two thoughtful design features: It comes with an enameled coating for better nonstick cooking and less maintenance, plus it has two pour spouts on each side for easy draining.

Cook quick, perfectly browned skillet dinners inside, or bake bubbling desserts in it. Regardless of how you use it, you'll want to grab it in whatever color speaks to you most while they're on sale.

Zwilling

To buy: from $179.99 (was $357), zwilling.com

Knives are another essential worth picking up, especially since there are a ton of sets on sale. It's a smart investment, since you'll likely always need a set on hand to cook in the kitchen. And, the longer they last, the better off you are.

With the brand's long-standing reputation for durability, these Zwilling knives are certainly no exception. This seven-piece set comes with a sturdy knife block in a few different wood colors to suit your kitchen.

Zwilling

To buy: from $369.99 (was $692), zwilling.com

You'll get a paring knife, prep knife, a bread knife, chef's knife, shears, a sharpening steel and block with 16-slots, in case you plan to expand your set with individual knives (which are also on sale). If you don't have the space to spare for a knife block, this in-drawer set that's 47% off might just be your best bet. It has all the same knives and slots, just a flatter, space-saving design that can be easily tucked away.

Zwilling

To buy: $369.99 (was $692), zwilling.com

Since they're both from the Zwilling Pro line, each knife is made with a forged blade that is shaped from a single bar of steel. They're typically heavier than stamped knives (where the blade is cut from a sheet of steel), since they come from a bar of steel, and because of their weight, they can offer a bit of extra balance. However, since they're more labor-intensive to make, they're a touch more expensive. But with this 47% off deal, you're getting them for a steal.

Zwilling

To buy: $249.99 (was $790), zwilling.com

Henckels is another great bet for knives. This 16-piece knife set from the brand is part of the Classic collection, so the knives are forged rather stamped. You'll get virtually every knife you need for a whopping 68% off: a paring knife, prep knife, serrated utility knife, santoku knife, chef's knife, steak knives, a block, shears and a sharpening steel.

Zwilling

To buy: $99.99 (was $291), zwilling.com

There are also knives that come without a block, which is great for those with limited countertop space or for anyone looking to replace a blade or two. This three-piece set from Henckels is just $100 right now on sale. The "starter set" includes three mainstays—a paring knife, a serrated utility knife and a chef's knife.

Shop all of these deals and more on Zwilling's website now while they're discounted. It's the perfect way to carry spring's refreshing energy right into your kitchen, plus each piece will surely last for years to come.

Zwilling

To buy: $49.99 (was $129), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: $59.99 (was $114), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: $249.99 (was $452), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: from $119.99 (was $243), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: $299.99 (was $769), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: $34.99 (was $81), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: $249.99 (was $543), zwilling.com

Zwilling

To buy: $199.99 (was $390), zwilling.com