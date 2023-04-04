Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These Leakproof Overnight Oats Containers—and They're on Sale

Grab a set of two for just $13.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin

Published on April 4, 2023

a photo of the Xigugo Overnight Oats Container with Lid and Spoon
Overnight oats are an excellent breakfast for those in a hurry, since you make it the night before. And better yet, it's not something you need to eat first thing when you wake up. In fact, sitting down at your desk and having a nice jar of overnight oats can be a perfect way to start the day.

And right now, Amazon shoppers are rushing to buy these overnight oat containers. Not only are they well-designed and leakproof, but they're at their lowest price in a month right now.

Xigugo Overnight Oats Container
Amazon

To buy: $13.13 with coupon (was $18.97), amazon.com

These jars from Xigugo come in a set of two. They're made from high boron glass, which makes them heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. The 10-ounce jars have measurement marks on the outside so you can easily gauge your ratio of ingredients without having to dirty another dish. Plus, the jar includes a spoon holder on the side so you can always be sure you have the proper utensil on hand to eat your oats.

To ensure nothing leaks, these jars also feature a silicone ring inside the lid. This is critical, as few things can ruin a day like a backpack or work bag filled with overnight oats. And while their primary purpose is for holding overnight oats, they can easily transform into pantry storage containers, too.

Over 1,000 shoppers have bought the containers this week, and they are beginning to rack up perfect 5-star ratings thanks to their smart design. One shopper, who is a self-described klutz, says these have survived even her. She writes, "The very first day I dropped it with my wonderful breakfast, twice. The jar didn't even have a crack!" She calls them "sturdy" and loves that they're dishwasher-safe, too.

Another customer who got these to make overnight oats to take to work writes, "These are the perfect size, and I don't have to worry about them leaking in my bag." They even add that they "may need more!"

Bottom line: If you love overnight oats, you need these jars. And right now you can add them to your cart for just $13.

At the time of publishing, the price was $13.

