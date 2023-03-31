Don't Wait—Score This Boos Block Cutting Board for Nearly 30% Off Right Now

Everyone needs a cutting board, and one brand that's seemingly found its way into professional kitchens, culinary schools and home kitchens alike is John Boos.

Boos has held a long-standing reputation for its wood slabs that are equally as decorative as they are durable. They're typically made from maple, walnut and cherry woods in both dark, light, warm and neutral hues. And, though well worth grabbing for all of your prep and serving needs, they're undoubtedly an investment. Luckily, however, we found one on sale for just $62.

Amazon

To buy: $62 (was $86.95), Amazon

This maple wood board is a light, neutral option from the brand, and it comes in at a versatile 20-by-15-inch size. It weighs 10 pounds, so it's not as heavy as other Boos slabs, though it's heavier than most plastic boards. But the weight is important. It helps keep the board more stable, plus it adds to the durability and longevity. And besides, it's still thin at just 1.25 inches, so you'll be able to store it and move it around easily.

The cutting board is dual-sided, which essentially doubles the lifespan. It's perfect for chopping, slicing and prepping vegetables for a salad, fruits for desserts and a whole lot more. You could also just as easily use it as a serving board for movie nights, brunches, dinner parties and barbecues too.

The maple wood is sustainably sourced from Northern American hardwood, according to the brand. It has an edge-grain design, which means the end of the wood grain is not exposed. This means it won't require too much maintenance—just oiling every so often. Cleaning is easy too—you'll just want to hand-wash it after each use with a little soap and dry it thoroughly before stowing it away to prevent the wood from warping or splitting. This low-maintenance design makes it an ideal option, especially if you're just getting into wood cutting boards.

Shoppers love it too, thanks to its double-duty design. "It is the best chopping block I've ever had. Fantastic construction. Beautiful on my island. Couldn't be more pleased," one person wrote, adding that you'll definitely want to prep and maintain it with a bit of oil for long-term care.

"Hasn't left my counter since I bought it last year," another user said, while others noted that the high-quality wood has even helped maintain the sharpness of their knives.

This John Boos Block Chop-N-Slice Maple Wood Edge Grain Cutting Board is the perfect place to start if you want a long-lasting block for every kitchen need, especially since it's nearly 30% off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $62.