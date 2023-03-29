Ina Garten's Favorite Cookware Brand Is on Sale at Sur La Table up to 50% Off

You know those shiny, stainless-steel pans Ina Garten is often cooking with on any of her beloved shows? They're usually All-Clad. It's no surprise she loves them as much as she does. The cookware brand has been making high-quality, bonded stainless-steel cookware for decades.

And, while Garten and other chefs praise their durability and incredible efficiency—there's no denying that they come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, though, you can score a ton of discounted pieces during Sur La Table's Semi-Annual Cookware Sale at up to 50% off.

Shop nine of the best deals, starting below $100, and whip up any of our editor-loved Ina Garten recipes in style. And they all ship free, too.

The Best Deals on All-Clad at Sur La Table

A trusty stainless-steel skillet will be your best starting point, to help you cook in true Ina Garten fashion. They're simple pieces of cookware, requiring little maintenance, and they yield highly effective results regardless of how you use them, whether you're just sautéing, searing or braising. Luckily, there are a few options on sale, mostly in the brand's D3 stainless-steel material.

$99.96 (was $189.95)

The D3 mark means there's an outer and under layer of stainless steel over the pan's heat-holding aluminum core. You can grab the 10-inch size plus a lid on sale for nearly 50% off right now. A 10-inch diameter pan is essential, since it's the most versatile size for cooking anything, from stir-fries to searing proteins, to sides and even oven-baked dishes, since it's also safe up to 600°F. It's also not so large that it's tough to store and use daily, and it's not too small to limit your cooking options.

$149.96 (was $279.95)

If you're looking for just the essentials, it's tough to pass up on this Starter Set. It comes with an 8-inch skillet and a 1-quart saucepan. Fittingly named the "Starter Set," this set will be your go-to, especially if you're cooking for one or two people often. Plus, it's great for sautéing sides, cooking smaller dinner portions or heating up sauces and leftovers.

$179.96 (was $329.95)

If you prefer to cook with a nonstick coating, you can also score the brand's D3 cookware in a set of two skillets. Although both are nonstick, you'll still be able to pop them in the oven up to 500°F, which not many coated pans can do.

These pans are perfect for those ingredients that love to stick, like eggs, delicate fish or pancakes. You'll get an 8-inch and a 10-inch pan at 45% off right now.

$99.96 (was $200)

All-Clad makes much more than just skillets, like this roasting rack that's half off. And, if you know anything about Garten, you know that she loves a good old roasted chicken or turkey all year round.

This 14-by-11-inch pan is made with a warp-resistant aluminum base and stainless-steel layers and can hold up to a 25-pound bird. Plus, it comes with an angled nonstick roasting rack to elevate proteins for even cooking and moisture distribution.

$199.96 (was $329.95)

And, if copper cookware has ever intrigued you, but the difficult maintenance has intimidated you, you're in luck. All-Clad designed a collection that combines the effectiveness of copper as a heat conductor, with the ease of use of stainless steel.

This cookware has a five-ply design, with a stainless-steel exterior. You'll see a copper stripe in each piece of cookware, too. Grab this 3-quart saucepan while it's over $100 off, or snap up a 10-inch skillet or set of 10 pieces.

Regardless of what you choose to score from the brand, you can surely count on them being a total essential, especially if Garten swears by them. Shop even more deals below for Sur La Table's sale to get cooking ASAP.

$199.96 (was $299.95)

$139.96 (was $194.95)

$99.96 (was $149.95)

$249.96 (was $324.95)