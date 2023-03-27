Woah—This Staub Dutch Oven Is $300 Off Right Now

A good Dutch oven is well-worth the splurge. Most can be used for years and years, with little to no maintenance. And beyond looking beautiful, they are useful for so many dishes, from stews, to braises, to soups.

Many of the top Dutch oven brands are priced quite high, so it's always good to keep an eye out for a sale. And right now, there's a serious sale happening on Amazon that you won't want to miss: you can snag this beautiful Staub Dutch oven for a whopping $300 off.

This Dutch oven has a 5-quart capacity, which is an ideal size for cooking everything from this Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two, to this Old-Fashioned Chicken & Dumplings recipe that's perfect for a larger crowd. It's made with the French cookware brand's celebrated cast iron that's coated in enamel to give you excellent heat control and retention, with a naturally nonstick surface that requires little to no maintenance. The sturdy pot is oven-safe up to 500°F, making it perfect for a braise like our Braised Brisket with Tomatoes & Onions.

Unlike more traditional shapes you see with Dutch ovens, this Staub has taller walls. This does mean it gives you less surface area at the bottom of the pot. So while this pot might not be ideal for, say, searing a whole chicken, those taller walls mean it's perfect for cooking big batches of soup like our Chicken & White Bean Soup and our Hearty Minestrone. The slightly smaller footprint also means it takes up less space on the stovetop and in your cabinet, too.

This Dutch oven is a bestseller, and shoppers love it for its durability, heat control and how great it looks on their stovetop. One shopper writes, "This cast iron pot is just the right size, heats food evenly, and the top seals in steam very well."

Another adds that they bought this on sale for their daughter. They write, "Not only is it beautiful, but she says her soups have never tasted better!"

If you've been looking to add a Dutch oven to your kitchen, this is the one to grab. But you better do it while it's still 62% off at Amazon, because chances are, this one will go quickly.

