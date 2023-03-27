Williams Sonoma Just Discounted Tons of Le Creuset, Staub and More Big Brands Over 50% Off—Here's What To Buy
Spring may be the season known for decluttering, but it's also an opportunity for renewal. And since your cookware and kitchenware get put to work daily, they're likely in need of a refresh.
Whether you're on the hunt to replace or upgrade some mainstays or to bring something shiny and new into your collection, you're in luck. Williams Sonoma just added a ton of new pieces to its massive Spring Warehouse Sale, which is running through March 31.
Whether you're looking for Dutch ovens, braisers, skillet sets, snack bowls, wineglasses or cheese boards, there are tons of pieces on sale from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Zwilling and more. Shop 16 of the best deals below, with discounts reaching nearly 60% off.
Best Williams Sonoma Spring Sale Deals
- Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma 4-Piece Snack Bowl Set, $13.96 (was $19.95)
- Le Creuset 8-Ounce Mini Cocotte, $22 (was $32)
- Le Creuset 6.75-Quart Wide Dutch Oven, $279.85 (was $430)
- Staub 3.5-Quart Everything Braiser, from $179.85 (was $310)
- Le Creuset 9-Inch Skillet, $119.95 (was $175)
- Zwilling 8-Piece Four Star Knife Block Set, $199.95 (was $399.95)
- Williams Sonoma 3-Piece Mesh Colander Set, $37.95 (was $46.95)
- Le Creuset 2.5-Quart French Oven, $159.95 (was $284)
- Scanpan 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $99.95 (was $245)
- All-Clad 2-Piece Stainless-Steel Cookware Set, $149.95 (was $230)
- Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor, $199.95 (was $249.95)
- Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma 12-Inch Cake Stand, $27.96 (was $39.95)
- Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma 4-Piece Angle White Wine Glass Set, $35.16 (was $43.95)
- Boska Friends European Oak 4-Piece Cheese Board Set, $76.96 (was $129.95)
- Williams Sonoma 4-Piece Stripe Dishcloth Set, from $10.99 (was $14.95)
- Williams Sonoma Copper Round Ribbed Planter, from $37.46 (was $49.95)
It's no secret that Le Creuset is one of the most coveted cookware brands, so whenever you can score a piece on discount, it's something to get excited about. There are tons to choose from too. If you want a classic Dutch oven from the brand, you can score the wide 6.75-quart version on sale for just over $150 off.
To buy: $279.85 (was $430), williams-sonoma.com
It comes in three of the brand's classic shades: red, French gray and lapis, all on sale. This is your go-ahead to buy if you plan to make big batches of homemade sauces, fresh-baked bread, preserves or soups and stews. It's a year-round staple for so many of us for a reason and, like most Le Creuset pieces, it can go right from any stovetop to the oven with ease.
For smaller, cuter Dutch oven-inspired bakeware, snap up a mini cocotte on sale. This is the ideal time to grab them, since you'll likely want more than one. They're made from stoneware, which is oven-safe and perfect for individual sides like baked macaroni and cheese, rustic soups or seasonal fruit cobblers. Mix and match colors or stick with one to create your dream collection.
To buy: $22 (was $32), williams-sonoma.com
And, you can't go wrong with a trusty skillet. Luckily the 9-inch one from Le Creuset is discounted in every color, from a bright nectar yellow to a sleek white. It's enameled, which means you'll get the classic nonstick properties the brand's Dutch ovens have, with the heat-holding capabilities of cast iron.
To buy: $119.95 (was $175), williams-sonoma.com
Another cookware brand worth grabbing on sale is Staub, and this everything braiser from the brand is surely no exception.
This unique cookware piece is also made with enameled cast iron and has a shallow-bottomed base that's perfect for sautéing, braising, baking—really everything, hence the name. Its base is perfectly sized with 2.25-inch walls to make it the most versatile. Pop on the domed lid for boiling or baking; since it's made from glass, it's easy to monitor exactly what's cooking underneath.
To buy: from $179.85 (was $310), williams-sonoma.com
If you're in the market for some new classic cookware pieces, All-Clad has a few items on sale, namely this duo that's nearly 35% off. It comes with an 8-inch fry pan and a 1-quart saucepan, making it the ideal companion for most meals.
It's made from the brand's tri-ply stainless steel, which means both pieces have an aluminum base that is surrounded by stainless-steel layers for maximum heat-holding and ease of use. Sear steaks, make omelets, sauté fresh vegetables and more in the skillet. You can bubble away sauces and caramels in the saucepan too.
To buy: $149.95 (was $230), williams-sonoma.com
With the weather just starting to warm up again, there's no doubt we'll also want to start hosting and enjoying more time around friends and family. There are a few discounted pieces that might just help with any of those dinner-party plans.
A good wineglass set is an essential for hosts and their guests. This four-piece set is just over $35 right now, and the design was specifically made to hold those refreshing white wine varieties we love with spring and summer meals. They're also dishwasher-safe, which is a huge bonus, especially if you've got a ton of other dishes to clean.
To buy: $35.16 (was $43.95), williams-sonoma.com
And, when it comes to warmer temperatures, many of us turn to simple appetizers or snacks too. Enter the cheese board—the perfect accompaniment to a relaxed barbecue, a spring dinner or even just an afternoon spent reading.
This European oak board comes with three different cheese knives to make the entire setup a breeze. Just add your favorite cheese varieties, from soft to hard or crumbly, crackers, fruits, spread and more. Or, switch it up and use it to serve desserts or even hors d'oeuvres.
To buy: $76.96 (was $129.95), williams-sonoma.com
A snack bowl is an underrated dishware piece to have too. They're perfect for serving nuts, olives, fruits or any other smaller bite for any occasion. This set is just under $14 right now at Williams Sonoma, just waiting to find a place in your daily repertoire, or a spot on your dinner table.
To buy: $13.96 (was $19.95), williams-sonoma.com
With spring finally here, a good kitchen reset is much needed. No matter what catches your eye, you're sure to find a deal that's well worth grabbing. Shop more pieces on sale below, and scan Williams Sonoma's Spring Warehouse Sale for even more inspiration.
