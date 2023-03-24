Stanley Tucci Just Used This Bestselling Toaster Oven EatingWell Editors Love
When it comes to celebrities and celebrity chefs, it's rare to get a glimpse into their own kitchens, what tools they use, and how they use them. And one food connoisseur's space we've been hoping to get a peek into is the one and only Stanley Tucci.
The award-winning actor—now known for his explorative journey through Italy's robust food regions in his show, Searching for Italy, along with multiple bestselling cookbooks and his knack for Instagram demos—popped onto social media again to share the creamy baked pasta he made with leftover pasta. (Read more on the recipe here.). But one thing we zeroed in on? He cooked it in a countertop oven we love, and we're kind of obsessed, and impressed, with the results.
After doing a bit of digging, we're 99% sure that Tucci is using the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer. And although we can't tell you the exact settings he used to get the perfectly gooey and bubbly browned results, this tool was behind it all.
This Breville oven has long been a favorite among shoppers and editors, all thanks to its effective multitasking capabilities. In our tests for the best air fryer toaster ovens on the market, we actually ranked the model as our favorite "second oven" since it can be used just as seamlessly as your big, bulky stovetop versions.
Not only does it function like your classic toaster oven, but it also gives you the option to air-fry. It heats up to 450°F, and you can choose from 11 different cooking functions, from toast to broil, bake, roast, warm, air-fry, reheat, slow-cook and more.
It's easy to use: Just push a button to turn the oven light on or off, and turn the three dials to choose the cooking setting, time and temperature. Since it can fit a whole casserole dish of Tucci's pasta, you know it's got a large capacity, too.
Tucci shows us that not only can you save time using this oven, but you'll also get drool-worthy results. It's especially key for when you don't want to heat up your whole house with the oven as we approach warmer months, but you still want to make dishes like our Toaster-Oven Tostadas.
And though it's an investment, we think it's worth the price if you plan to bake, air-fry, or even proof dough with any recipe year-round. And with your purchase, you'll get an air-fryer basket, a roasting pan, a pizza pan, a wire rack and a broiling rack to make it all happen.
It's worth noting that you can grab some other Breville ovens on sale, too. This compact toaster oven from the brand is 38% off and is slightly smaller than other models, including the one Tucci owns. It's ideal if you've got a smaller space and don't need something with every bell and whistle. But, rest assured, you'll still be able to bake Instagram-worthy meals in it.
If you're looking for a model that doesn't necessarily air-fry, but can convection-bake like your regular oven, there are two other models on sale. This Smart Toaster Oven model is on sale for $149.96, and this larger-capacity model is perfect for families, meal-preppers or Tucci-inspired bakes is on sale for $202.46.
Thanks to the sneak peek inside Tucci's kitchen, we've been reminded of the power of toaster ovens—and the editor-loved Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer takes that power up a notch. We can't wait to bake up some brunch pasta too!