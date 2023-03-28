Healthy Eating 101 Good Food Fast Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services These meal delivery services help cut sodium while still delivering big flavor. By Tori Martinet, MS, RD Tori Martinet, MS, RD Website A licensed registered dietitian and culinary nutritionist, Tori Martinet works with individuals and brands on all things food and nutrition. She holds a bachelor's degree in cellular and molecular neuroscience and a master's in nutrition and exercise physiology. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Atstock Productions / Getty Images Meal delivery services can offer a welcome break from the effort of managing mealtimes, whether you're cooking for one or a whole household. Additionally, these services can take away some of the challenges of managing medically necessary diets, like eating low sodium and taking some of the guesswork out of making food choices. Following a low-sodium diet can be especially challenging as sodium levels can vary so widely across different types of food, and this diet is commonly paired with other nutrients that need to be limited, like saturated fats. While not all low-sodium meal delivery services will offer the ability to limit other nutrients, we do recommend these services for anyone looking to limit sodium intake with a bit of support in the food decision-making department. Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Best Meal Kits: Sunbasket Best Value: Mom's Meals Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon Best Gourmet: Epicured Best Low Carb: Snap Kitchen Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 39 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It CookUnity gives us the feeling of ordering from our favorite takeout spots, but modified with the ability to filter for low-sodium options. ProsFilter the menu for meals under 500 mg of sodiumArray of global and local cuisines Meals are ready-made, with no cooking requiredDishes created by award-winning chefs ConsSingle serving onlySaturated fats can be quite high Overview CookUnity is the sweet spot where restaurant-quality food meets the convenience and health-conscious cooking of meal prep with its chef-driven, fresh and fully prepared meals. The service makes it easy to filter by nutrition criteria, and especially easy to prioritize finding low-sodium meals with dietary preference questions, a 500 milligrams low-sodium search filter and the ability to sort the menu from low to high sodium. These features are only available once you create an account, however, and be sure to check on other nutrients you may need to limit, such as saturated fats, which have a very broad range from 1.5 grams to 38 g per serving. Meals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Meal Kits: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.50 per servingDelivery Area: 46 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Managing sodium intake never tasted so good. Sunbasket gives just the right combination of flavor and function with lower-sodium options in its famously delicious and convenient kits. Pros Meal kits under 700 mg sodium Low-sodium search filter Can customize certain meals Abundant variety of options Cons Not all meals meet EatingWell's low-sodium criteria Overview While the sodium criteria from Sunbasket is a bit more generous than EatingWell's low-sodium guidelines, meals are often well below the 700-mg threshold of Sunbasket's "low-sodium" or "diabetes friendly" meal kits. If you're looking to limit other nutrients besides sodium, be sure to check the full nutrition criteria and saturated fat content, which can get as high as 15 g per serving in an average week. We do love that Sunbasket's meals can be customized somewhat, both at the point of ordering, as well as in your own kitchen, and you can choose from amazing dishes like Thai-inspired green curry chicken with cilantro cauliflower "rice," spinach saag paneer with basmati rice or even a hearty sausage and white bean cassoulet. Meals We TriedSea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Best Value: Mom's Meals Mom's Meals Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Mom's Meals is truly making medically necessary diets accessible with flexible pricing and options to work with certain health care plans to pay for meals. ProsOptions for varied dietsNo subscription requiredMay be covered by Medicare/Medicaid plans ConsLess extensive menuPortions may be smallerOverview Mom's Meals is our choice when it comes to getting the most bang for your budget, with low-sodium meals that come in under 600 mg of sodium, less than 10% saturated fat and well under $10 per serving. As a bonus, if you qualify under certain Medicare or Medicaid insurance plans, your meals could be covered as a part of your health care plan. Mom's Meals is also extremely convenient, with its fully prepared meals that heat up fast and stay good in your freezer until you need them. Meals We TriedCurry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, vanilla puddingCheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bun, orange Chicken and stir-fry vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, applesauce Sweet and sour chicken with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, grape juice, ginger spice cookieBBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans, applesauce Beef goulash over whole-wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, orange Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole-wheat dinner roll, gelatinMushroom risotto, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-wheat roll, grape juiceKorean-style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, ginger spice cookieCreamy macaroni and cheese, seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, blueberry applesauce Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $12.95 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Curated by chefs and dietitians with gluten-free and low-FODMAP requirements in mind, ModifyHealth's meals are also low-sodium friendly and a great fit for folks trying to manage multiple dietary needs. ProsMeals are under 600 mg eachAlways gluten-freeDietitian support available with full meal program Delivery is freeConsFull program gets priceyOverview With menus that are entirely gluten-free and low in sodium (under 600 mg), ModifyHealth allows its customers to choose from Low-FODMAP and Mediterranean diet meal programs. Meals for both programs are available à la carte or as a part of a full, structured program and boast plenty of nutrient-rich and flavorful dishes. When signing up, we do recommend considering the saturated fat content of meals, which can get up to 19 g on the low-FODMAP plan or just 7 g on the Mediterranean diet plan. If you sign up for the full program, you'll also receive the support of dietitians and educational materials along with your weekly meals. Meals are all fully prepared, so there's no cooking required, making it even simpler to manage chronic conditions that may benefit from these dietary interventions. Meals We TriedGreek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.79 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It We love that Splendid Spoon pushes the plants but keeps the sodium in check, making healthy eating more accessible and delicious. ProsFully plant-based"Lower sodium" menu filterShipping is free with higher volume purchaseConsPortions may be smallOverview While Splendid Spoon defines its "lower sodium" filter as "12% or less of daily sodium value per serving," what that amounts to in the nutrition facts is a selection of noodle bowls, soups and grain bowls that all have less than 600 mg of sodium each. In addition, the majority of these also have less than 5 g of saturated fats with one or two exceptions. We love Splendid Spoon's dedication to all things slurpable and plant-based, making it an easy way to get more of the nutrients you need and less of those you may want to keep in check. Meals We Tried Smoothies: Cacao almondBlackberry basilGreen matchaPower greensRaspberry cacao Soups: Red lentil dalGreen tomatillo chiliLentil and kaleKimchi fried quinoaCauliflower tikkaCauliflower potatoButternut turmericGarden minestrone Best Gourmet: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.29 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Our experts love the low-sodium, foodie-approved options from Epicured—not an easy accomplishment considering the meals are also low-FODMAP and gluten-free. ProsMeals under 500 mg sodiumEasy to filter menuGourmet options ConsCan be priceyCan't utilize all bundles for low sodium Overview Epicured may be designed for the low-FODMAP and gluten-free dietary guidelines, but it's clear the menus are overseen by chefs as well as dietitians. With meals like sea bass with French Polynesian pineapple green sauce or a harvest salad with kabocha squash and mint vinaigrette included among the low-sodium options, we think these meals are fit for a foodie. You can easily filter the menu by nutritional needs, select the box for "low sodium (<500 mg)," and you'll be shown only items that meet your criteria, which are typically under 7 g of saturated fats, too. You won't necessarily be able to take advantage of Epicured's discounted bundles when ordering low-sodium, but you can still select your own meals and order à la carte to stock your fridge with fresh and ready meals. Meals We TriedVietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)Pad Thai with chickenSesame-crusted grilled salmonPulled BBQ chicken Best Low Carb: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.34 per servingDelivery Area: 44 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Snap Kitchen is consistently a favorite among our experts when it comes to ready-made meals that prioritize nutrition, and sodium-conscious dining is no exception. ProsFully prepared meals and sidesEasy nutrient search filtersShipping is freeSome brick-and-mortar locationsConsSodium filters don't always meet EatingWell's "low-sodium" criteriaNot as many menu optionsOverview Navigating both low-carbohydrate options as well as a sodium restriction isn't easy, but Snap Kitchen is worth a look—especially if you're more flexible on the sodium side and want the convenience of a fully prepared meal. There are several sodium-based search filters that will yield meals between 300-750 mg of sodium per dish, as well as various carbohydrate ranges you can choose from. This may not be the best fit for folks who are on a very sodium-restricted diet, but it can be helpful if you're just looking to keep your overall sodium intake in check or if you plan to supplement with other foods you know will be lower for your daily totals. Snap Kitchen's heat-and-eat meals include breakfasts, entrées, prepped proteins and sides, making it easy to keep up with healthy eating on the go. Meals We TriedBaked ziti with Italian beef sausageStir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauceChicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauceHerb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sproutsShawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini saucePeach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Made with older adults in mind, Magic Kitchen accommodates a variety of dietary needs, including sodium-conscious, and has stellar customer service to assist with ordering. ProsLow-sodium meals under 700 mgOrder à la carte or complete/bundled meals Fully prepared meals with no cooking requiredOrdering assistance available ConsShipping can be priceyNot as gourmet as other servicesSome meals fall outside of EatingWell's "low-sodium" thresholdOverview Magic Kitchen leans into comfort food favorites like beef bourguignon or chicken Parmesan to entice and appeal while making it easy to locate items that work for a lower-sodium intake. Whether you order à la carte, from the complete meals or the meal program, the low-sodium threshold for Magic Kitchen is <700 mg for a full meal, and most are actually under 500 mg. We were also pleased to see that among the lower-sodium options, saturated fats were lower than with some other services—typically under 5 g per serving. Meals We TriedVegetable caponata with orzo and spinachBeef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blendBalsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beansChili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Combining a low-sodium diet with other health goals isn't always easy, but the process is simplified with doctor-curated meals from bistroMD. ProsMultiple plans offer low-sodium mealsOptions for all mealtimesMeals reheat in minutes Support from registered dietitians ConsLittle-to-no customizationPortions may be small Overview Among the many plans available from bistroMD, the Heart-Healthy and Diabetes-Friendly programs both offer low-sodium meals worth looking at. The Heart Healthy plan keeps sodium below 600 mg and saturated fats below 3.5 g per meal, while the Diabetes-Friendly plan goes a bit farther and regulates sodium to under 500 mg, saturated fats to below 3 g, calories to between 1,200-1,400 per day, net carbohydrates (AKA total carbs minus grams of fiber) to less than 25 g per meal and relies on boosting protein and fiber as well. BistroMD's fully prepared meals have you covered for all mealtimes, including breakfast, and go from freezer to table in a matter of minutes. Meals We TriedChicken, rice and cheddar casseroleSalmon with dill mustard sauceTurkey breast with cranberry apple chutneyOven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauceBaked pasta marinara with chicken sausageMeatloaf with honey bourbon glazeMojo pork with black beans and riceChicken pad ThaiGrilled salmon with creamy pestoLasagna with garden marinara Final Thoughts Many envision a low-sodium meal as something bland and clinical, but most of the companies on this list meet those dietary restrictions with a high-level culinary execution. It's no easy task to create meals that are not only truly low in sodium for the people that need them but also on par with the quality of a restaurant-style meal. CookUnity makes a great choice for singles or couples, and we think anyone could find something to love on this low-sodium menu. If you're looking for sodium-conscious meals on a budget, Mom's Meals is an excellent choice. And if you're following a plant-based diet, you can't go wrong with the low-sodium options from Splendid Spoon. Compare the Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? CookUnity Best Prepared Meals $11 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No Sunbasket Best Meal Kits $11.50 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No Mom's Meals Best Value $8 per serving 48 states Frozen No No ModifyHealth Best Gluten-Free $13 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes Splendid Spoon Best Plant-Based $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No Epicured Best Gourmet $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Snap Kitchen Best Low Carb $11 per serving 44 states Fresh No Yes Magic KitchenBest for Seniors $10 per serving 48 states Frozen No No bistroMD Best for Weight Loss $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No How to Choose a Low-Sodium Meal Delivery Service What to Consider Price/Cost Per Meal: The price point can vary depending on the style of service, the quantity of food ordered, as well as the quality of ingredients and the portion sizes. Our favorite low-sodium meal delivery services range from about $8 per serving up to and above $20 per serving depending on what you order. Have an idea of what you want to spend as you consider services. Number of Meals Per Delivery: Whether you prefer to have three meals a day, seven days per week covered or simply a few dinners on hand, you can order what you like from most of these low-sodium meal delivery services. Flexibility: Most meal delivery services offer the option of changing plans, pausing, skipping weeks or canceling at any time, offering some necessary flexibility for customers. Make sure you read about what the service has to offer in that area if you travel frequently or just need more flex in your meals. Menu Selection: While all meal delivery services allow you to select which plan you prefer, not all of them will allow you to choose your own meals. With certain medically restricted meal plans, it may not be possible to have as much say in the menu selection—but for most companies, you can filter by your needs and choose exactly what you want to eat. Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: A low-sodium diet is commonly paired with the recommendation to limit other nutrients, like saturated fats. Some low-sodium meal delivery services will also limit other nutrients, but be sure to check the nutrition information on what you're ordering if you have other dietary restrictions besides sodium. Are Low-Sodium Meal Delivery Services Right for You? If you've been told by your doctor or dietitian to limit sodium intake, you may want to consider a low-sodium meal delivery service. This diet may be recommended for certain diagnoses like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and others. While a low-sodium meal delivery service could prove useful, it's important to note that sodium is not the only nutrient of concern for managing some of these conditions. You may also need to limit saturated fats, total carbohydrates and other nutrients for these conditions, so be sure to consider everything involved for your specific dietary needs. Frequently Asked Questions What Is Considered Low Sodium? Low-sodium guidelines, like those established by the American Heart Association, recommend a daily limit of 1,500 mg per day for most adults and especially those with high blood pressure. How Do You Know How Much Sodium You Need Per Day? Always consult your physician if you feel you may need a sodium-restricted diet. However, you can read more on sodium from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, healthy adults should consume less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day and less than that for children under age 14. This amount may be restricted further to "low sodium," or under 1,500 mg per day for people with certain conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and others. How Much Sodium Should You Have Per Meal? Relying on the limit of 2,300 mg per day, if that amount were spread evenly across three meals, it would come to an average of around 750 mg per meal. As the guidance is based on a daily quantity, the amount per meal can vary across the items consumed in a given day and still be considered part of a moderate sodium intake. Does Drinking Water Lower Sodium? Hydration is an essential part of removing excess sodium from the body through its natural processes. This can come in the form of drinking water, other beverages like unsweetened tea or seltzer, as well as consuming foods with high water content. Methodology We tasked a team of registered dietitians with evaluating the top meal delivery services in the nation. Meals from over 40 different companies were ordered, cooked and evaluated based on sodium content, saturated fat content, overall nutrition transparency, price point, sustainability factors, food quality and flavor. 