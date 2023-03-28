Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Following a low-sodium diet can be especially challenging as sodium levels can vary so widely across different types of food, and this diet is commonly paired with other nutrients that need to be limited, like saturated fats. While not all low-sodium meal delivery services will offer the ability to limit other nutrients, we do recommend these services for anyone looking to limit sodium intake with a bit of support in the food decision-making department.

Meal delivery services can offer a welcome break from the effort of managing mealtimes, whether you're cooking for one or a whole household. Additionally, these services can take away some of the challenges of managing medically necessary diets, like eating low sodium and taking some of the guesswork out of making food choices.

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 39 states

39 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It CookUnity gives us the feeling of ordering from our favorite takeout spots, but modified with the ability to filter for low-sodium options. Pros Filter the menu for meals under 500 mg of sodium

Array of global and local cuisines

Meals are ready-made, with no cooking required

Dishes created by award-winning chefs Cons Single serving only

Saturated fats can be quite high Overview CookUnity is the sweet spot where restaurant-quality food meets the convenience and health-conscious cooking of meal prep with its chef-driven, fresh and fully prepared meals. The service makes it easy to filter by nutrition criteria, and especially easy to prioritize finding low-sodium meals with dietary preference questions, a 500 milligrams low-sodium search filter and the ability to sort the menu from low to high sodium. These features are only available once you create an account, however, and be sure to check on other nutrients you may need to limit, such as saturated fats, which have a very broad range from 1.5 grams to 38 g per serving. Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best Meal Kits: Sunbasket Key Specs Starting Price: $11.50 per serving

$11.50 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states

46 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Managing sodium intake never tasted so good. Sunbasket gives just the right combination of flavor and function with lower-sodium options in its famously delicious and convenient kits. Pros Meal kits under 700 mg sodium

Low-sodium search filter

Can customize certain meals

Abundant variety of options Cons Not all meals meet EatingWell's low-sodium criteria Overview While the sodium criteria from Sunbasket is a bit more generous than EatingWell's low-sodium guidelines, meals are often well below the 700-mg threshold of Sunbasket's "low-sodium" or "diabetes friendly" meal kits. If you're looking to limit other nutrients besides sodium, be sure to check the full nutrition criteria and saturated fat content, which can get as high as 15 g per serving in an average week. We do love that Sunbasket's meals can be customized somewhat, both at the point of ordering, as well as in your own kitchen, and you can choose from amazing dishes like Thai-inspired green curry chicken with cilantro cauliflower "rice," spinach saag paneer with basmati rice or even a hearty sausage and white bean cassoulet. Meals We Tried Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

Snapper with romesco, vegetables and almonds

Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry

Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Best Value: Mom's Meals Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Mom's Meals is truly making medically necessary diets accessible with flexible pricing and options to work with certain health care plans to pay for meals. Pros Options for varied diets

No subscription required

May be covered by Medicare/Medicaid plans Cons Less extensive menu

Portions may be smaller Overview Mom's Meals is our choice when it comes to getting the most bang for your budget, with low-sodium meals that come in under 600 mg of sodium, less than 10% saturated fat and well under $10 per serving. As a bonus, if you qualify under certain Medicare or Medicaid insurance plans, your meals could be covered as a part of your health care plan. Mom's Meals is also extremely convenient, with its fully prepared meals that heat up fast and stay good in your freezer until you need them. Meals We Tried Curry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, vanilla pudding

Cheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bun, orange

Chicken and stir-fry vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, applesauce

Sweet and sour chicken with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, grape juice, ginger spice cookie

BBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans, applesauce

Beef goulash over whole-wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, orange

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole-wheat dinner roll, gelatin

Mushroom risotto, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-wheat roll, grape juice

Korean-style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, ginger spice cookie

Creamy macaroni and cheese, seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, blueberry applesauce

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Key Specs Starting Price: $12.95 per serving

$12.95 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Curated by chefs and dietitians with gluten-free and low-FODMAP requirements in mind, ModifyHealth's meals are also low-sodium friendly and a great fit for folks trying to manage multiple dietary needs. Pros Meals are under 600 mg each

Always gluten-free

Dietitian support available with full meal program

Delivery is free Cons Full program gets pricey Overview With menus that are entirely gluten-free and low in sodium (under 600 mg), ModifyHealth allows its customers to choose from Low-FODMAP and Mediterranean diet meal programs. Meals for both programs are available à la carte or as a part of a full, structured program and boast plenty of nutrient-rich and flavorful dishes. When signing up, we do recommend considering the saturated fat content of meals, which can get up to 19 g on the low-FODMAP plan or just 7 g on the Mediterranean diet plan. If you sign up for the full program, you'll also receive the support of dietitians and educational materials along with your weekly meals. Meals are all fully prepared, so there's no cooking required, making it even simpler to manage chronic conditions that may benefit from these dietary interventions. Meals We Tried Greek chicken and rice

Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale

Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice

Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa

Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepper

Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon Key Specs Starting Price: $10.79 per serving

$10.79 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It We love that Splendid Spoon pushes the plants but keeps the sodium in check, making healthy eating more accessible and delicious. Pros Fully plant-based

"Lower sodium" menu filter

Shipping is free with higher volume purchase Cons Portions may be small Overview While Splendid Spoon defines its "lower sodium" filter as "12% or less of daily sodium value per serving," what that amounts to in the nutrition facts is a selection of noodle bowls, soups and grain bowls that all have less than 600 mg of sodium each. In addition, the majority of these also have less than 5 g of saturated fats with one or two exceptions. We love Splendid Spoon's dedication to all things slurpable and plant-based, making it an easy way to get more of the nutrients you need and less of those you may want to keep in check. Meals We Tried Smoothies: Cacao almond

Blackberry basil

Green matcha

Power greens

Raspberry cacao Soups: Red lentil dal

Green tomatillo chili

Lentil and kale

Kimchi fried quinoa

Cauliflower tikka

Cauliflower potato

Butternut turmeric

Garden minestrone

Best Gourmet: Epicured Key Specs Starting Price: $10.29 per serving

$10.29 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Our experts love the low-sodium, foodie-approved options from Epicured—not an easy accomplishment considering the meals are also low-FODMAP and gluten-free. Pros Meals under 500 mg sodium

Easy to filter menu

Gourmet options Cons Can be pricey

Can't utilize all bundles for low sodium Overview Epicured may be designed for the low-FODMAP and gluten-free dietary guidelines, but it's clear the menus are overseen by chefs as well as dietitians. With meals like sea bass with French Polynesian pineapple green sauce or a harvest salad with kabocha squash and mint vinaigrette included among the low-sodium options, we think these meals are fit for a foodie. You can easily filter the menu by nutritional needs, select the box for "low sodium (<500 mg)," and you'll be shown only items that meet your criteria, which are typically under 7 g of saturated fats, too. You won't necessarily be able to take advantage of Epicured's discounted bundles when ordering low-sodium, but you can still select your own meals and order à la carte to stock your fridge with fresh and ready meals. Meals We Tried Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)

Pad Thai with chicken

Sesame-crusted grilled salmon

Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Low Carb: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Key Specs Starting Price: $11.34 per serving

$11.34 per serving Delivery Area: 44 states

44 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Snap Kitchen is consistently a favorite among our experts when it comes to ready-made meals that prioritize nutrition, and sodium-conscious dining is no exception. Pros Fully prepared meals and sides

Easy nutrient search filters

Shipping is free

Some brick-and-mortar locations Cons Sodium filters don't always meet EatingWell 's "low-sodium" criteria

's "low-sodium" criteria Not as many menu options Overview Navigating both low-carbohydrate options as well as a sodium restriction isn't easy, but Snap Kitchen is worth a look—especially if you're more flexible on the sodium side and want the convenience of a fully prepared meal. There are several sodium-based search filters that will yield meals between 300-750 mg of sodium per dish, as well as various carbohydrate ranges you can choose from. This may not be the best fit for folks who are on a very sodium-restricted diet, but it can be helpful if you're just looking to keep your overall sodium intake in check or if you plan to supplement with other foods you know will be lower for your daily totals. Snap Kitchen's heat-and-eat meals include breakfasts, entrées, prepped proteins and sides, making it easy to keep up with healthy eating on the go. Meals We Tried Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage

Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce

Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce

Herb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts

Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce

Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower

Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Made with older adults in mind, Magic Kitchen accommodates a variety of dietary needs, including sodium-conscious, and has stellar customer service to assist with ordering. Pros Low-sodium meals under 700 mg

Order à la carte or complete/bundled meals

Fully prepared meals with no cooking required

Ordering assistance available Cons Shipping can be pricey

Not as gourmet as other services

Some meals fall outside of EatingWell's "low-sodium" threshold Overview Magic Kitchen leans into comfort food favorites like beef bourguignon or chicken Parmesan to entice and appeal while making it easy to locate items that work for a lower-sodium intake. Whether you order à la carte, from the complete meals or the meal program, the low-sodium threshold for Magic Kitchen is <700 mg for a full meal, and most are actually under 500 mg. We were also pleased to see that among the lower-sodium options, saturated fats were lower than with some other services—typically under 5 g per serving. Meals We Tried Vegetable caponata with orzo and spinach

Beef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blend

Balsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans

Chili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets