Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services

These meal delivery services help cut sodium while still delivering big flavor.

By
Tori Martinet, MS, RD
tori-martinet
Tori Martinet, MS, RD

A licensed registered dietitian and culinary nutritionist, Tori Martinet works with individuals and brands on all things food and nutrition. She holds a bachelor's degree in cellular and molecular neuroscience and a master's in nutrition and exercise physiology.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Clean healthy low fat ready to eat food in meal boxes
Photo: Atstock Productions / Getty Images

Meal delivery services can offer a welcome break from the effort of managing mealtimes, whether you're cooking for one or a whole household. Additionally, these services can take away some of the challenges of managing medically necessary diets, like eating low sodium and taking some of the guesswork out of making food choices.

Following a low-sodium diet can be especially challenging as sodium levels can vary so widely across different types of food, and this diet is commonly paired with other nutrients that need to be limited, like saturated fats. While not all low-sodium meal delivery services will offer the ability to limit other nutrients, we do recommend these services for anyone looking to limit sodium intake with a bit of support in the food decision-making department.

Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity

Cook Unity logo
Cook Unity
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 39 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

CookUnity gives us the feeling of ordering from our favorite takeout spots, but modified with the ability to filter for low-sodium options.

Pros

  • Filter the menu for meals under 500 mg of sodium
  • Array of global and local cuisines
  • Meals are ready-made, with no cooking required
  • Dishes created by award-winning chefs

Cons

  • Single serving only
  • Saturated fats can be quite high

Overview

CookUnity is the sweet spot where restaurant-quality food meets the convenience and health-conscious cooking of meal prep with its chef-driven, fresh and fully prepared meals. The service makes it easy to filter by nutrition criteria, and especially easy to prioritize finding low-sodium meals with dietary preference questions, a 500 milligrams low-sodium search filter and the ability to sort the menu from low to high sodium. These features are only available once you create an account, however, and be sure to check on other nutrients you may need to limit, such as saturated fats, which have a very broad range from 1.5 grams to 38 g per serving.

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Meal Kits: Sunbasket

Sunbasket logo
Sunbasket
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.50 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 46 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Managing sodium intake never tasted so good. Sunbasket gives just the right combination of flavor and function with lower-sodium options in its famously delicious and convenient kits.

Pros

  • Meal kits under 700 mg sodium
  • Low-sodium search filter
  • Can customize certain meals
  • Abundant variety of options

Cons

Overview

While the sodium criteria from Sunbasket is a bit more generous than EatingWell's low-sodium guidelines, meals are often well below the 700-mg threshold of Sunbasket's "low-sodium" or "diabetes friendly" meal kits. If you're looking to limit other nutrients besides sodium, be sure to check the full nutrition criteria and saturated fat content, which can get as high as 15 g per serving in an average week. We do love that Sunbasket's meals can be customized somewhat, both at the point of ordering, as well as in your own kitchen, and you can choose from amazing dishes like Thai-inspired green curry chicken with cilantro cauliflower "rice," spinach saag paneer with basmati rice or even a hearty sausage and white bean cassoulet.

Meals We Tried

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Best Value: Mom's Meals

Mom's Meals logo
Mom's Meals
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Mom's Meals is truly making medically necessary diets accessible with flexible pricing and options to work with certain health care plans to pay for meals.

Pros

  • Options for varied diets
  • No subscription required
  • May be covered by Medicare/Medicaid plans

Cons

  • Less extensive menu
  • Portions may be smaller

Overview

Mom's Meals is our choice when it comes to getting the most bang for your budget, with low-sodium meals that come in under 600 mg of sodium, less than 10% saturated fat and well under $10 per serving. As a bonus, if you qualify under certain Medicare or Medicaid insurance plans, your meals could be covered as a part of your health care plan. Mom's Meals is also extremely convenient, with its fully prepared meals that heat up fast and stay good in your freezer until you need them.

Meals We Tried

  • Curry vegetables with pineapple and brown rice, string cheese, vanilla pudding
  • Cheeseburger and seasoned mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bun, orange
  • Chicken and stir-fry vegetables with teriyaki sauce, white rice, applesauce
  • Sweet and sour chicken with stir-fried vegetables, white rice, grape juice, ginger spice cookie
  • BBQ chicken with potato medley, seasoned green beans, applesauce
  • Beef goulash over whole-wheat pasta, seasoned carrots, orange
  • Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, whole-wheat dinner roll, gelatin
  • Mushroom risotto, seasoned peas and carrots, whole-wheat roll, grape juice
  • Korean-style BBQ meatballs with white rice, seasoned broccoli, ginger spice cookie
  • Creamy macaroni and cheese, seasoned vegetables, mandarin orange cup, blueberry applesauce

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth

Modify Health logo
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $12.95 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Curated by chefs and dietitians with gluten-free and low-FODMAP requirements in mind, ModifyHealth's meals are also low-sodium friendly and a great fit for folks trying to manage multiple dietary needs.

Pros

  • Meals are under 600 mg each
  • Always gluten-free
  • Dietitian support available with full meal program
  • Delivery is free

Cons

  • Full program gets pricey

Overview

With menus that are entirely gluten-free and low in sodium (under 600 mg), ModifyHealth allows its customers to choose from Low-FODMAP and Mediterranean diet meal programs. Meals for both programs are available à la carte or as a part of a full, structured program and boast plenty of nutrient-rich and flavorful dishes. When signing up, we do recommend considering the saturated fat content of meals, which can get up to 19 g on the low-FODMAP plan or just 7 g on the Mediterranean diet plan. If you sign up for the full program, you'll also receive the support of dietitians and educational materials along with your weekly meals. Meals are all fully prepared, so there's no cooking required, making it even simpler to manage chronic conditions that may benefit from these dietary interventions.

Meals We Tried

  • Greek chicken and rice
  • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
  • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
  • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
  • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepper
  • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Plant-Based: Splendid Spoon

Splendid Spoon logo
Splendid Spoon
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.79 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

We love that Splendid Spoon pushes the plants but keeps the sodium in check, making healthy eating more accessible and delicious.

Pros

  • Fully plant-based
  • "Lower sodium" menu filter
  • Shipping is free with higher volume purchase

Cons

  • Portions may be small

Overview

While Splendid Spoon defines its "lower sodium" filter as "12% or less of daily sodium value per serving," what that amounts to in the nutrition facts is a selection of noodle bowls, soups and grain bowls that all have less than 600 mg of sodium each. In addition, the majority of these also have less than 5 g of saturated fats with one or two exceptions. We love Splendid Spoon's dedication to all things slurpable and plant-based, making it an easy way to get more of the nutrients you need and less of those you may want to keep in check.

Meals We Tried

Smoothies:

  • Cacao almond
  • Blackberry basil
  • Green matcha
  • Power greens
  • Raspberry cacao

Soups:

  • Red lentil dal
  • Green tomatillo chili
  • Lentil and kale
  • Kimchi fried quinoa
  • Cauliflower tikka
  • Cauliflower potato
  • Butternut turmeric
  • Garden minestrone

Best Gourmet: Epicured

Epicured logo
Epicured
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.29 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Our experts love the low-sodium, foodie-approved options from Epicured—not an easy accomplishment considering the meals are also low-FODMAP and gluten-free.

Pros

  • Meals under 500 mg sodium
  • Easy to filter menu
  • Gourmet options

Cons

  • Can be pricey
  • Can't utilize all bundles for low sodium

Overview

Epicured may be designed for the low-FODMAP and gluten-free dietary guidelines, but it's clear the menus are overseen by chefs as well as dietitians. With meals like sea bass with French Polynesian pineapple green sauce or a harvest salad with kabocha squash and mint vinaigrette included among the low-sodium options, we think these meals are fit for a foodie. You can easily filter the menu by nutritional needs, select the box for "low sodium (<500 mg)," and you'll be shown only items that meet your criteria, which are typically under 7 g of saturated fats, too. You won't necessarily be able to take advantage of Epicured's discounted bundles when ordering low-sodium, but you can still select your own meals and order à la carte to stock your fridge with fresh and ready meals.

Meals We Tried

  • Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)
  • Pad Thai with chicken
  • Sesame-crusted grilled salmon
  • Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Low Carb: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen logo
Snap Kitchen

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.34 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 44 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Snap Kitchen is consistently a favorite among our experts when it comes to ready-made meals that prioritize nutrition, and sodium-conscious dining is no exception.

Pros

  • Fully prepared meals and sides
  • Easy nutrient search filters
  • Shipping is free
  • Some brick-and-mortar locations

Cons

  • Sodium filters don't always meet EatingWell's "low-sodium" criteria
  • Not as many menu options

Overview

Navigating both low-carbohydrate options as well as a sodium restriction isn't easy, but Snap Kitchen is worth a look—especially if you're more flexible on the sodium side and want the convenience of a fully prepared meal. There are several sodium-based search filters that will yield meals between 300-750 mg of sodium per dish, as well as various carbohydrate ranges you can choose from. This may not be the best fit for folks who are on a very sodium-restricted diet, but it can be helpful if you're just looking to keep your overall sodium intake in check or if you plan to supplement with other foods you know will be lower for your daily totals. Snap Kitchen's heat-and-eat meals include breakfasts, entrées, prepped proteins and sides, making it easy to keep up with healthy eating on the go.

Meals We Tried

  • Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage
  • Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce
  • Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce
  • Herb butter steak with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts
  • Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce
  • Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower

Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen

Magic Kitchen logo
Magic Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Made with older adults in mind, Magic Kitchen accommodates a variety of dietary needs, including sodium-conscious, and has stellar customer service to assist with ordering.

Pros

  • Low-sodium meals under 700 mg
  • Order à la carte or complete/bundled meals
  • Fully prepared meals with no cooking required
  • Ordering assistance available

Cons

  • Shipping can be pricey
  • Not as gourmet as other services
  • Some meals fall outside of EatingWell's "low-sodium" threshold

Overview

Magic Kitchen leans into comfort food favorites like beef bourguignon or chicken Parmesan to entice and appeal while making it easy to locate items that work for a lower-sodium intake. Whether you order à la carte, from the complete meals or the meal program, the low-sodium threshold for Magic Kitchen is <700 mg for a full meal, and most are actually under 500 mg. We were also pleased to see that among the lower-sodium options, saturated fats were lower than with some other services—typically under 5 g per serving.

Meals We Tried

  • Vegetable caponata with orzo and spinach
  • Beef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blend
  • Balsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans
  • Chili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets

Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD

Bistro MD logo
Bistro MD
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Combining a low-sodium diet with other health goals isn't always easy, but the process is simplified with doctor-curated meals from bistroMD.

Pros

  • Multiple plans offer low-sodium meals
  • Options for all mealtimes
  • Meals reheat in minutes
  • Support from registered dietitians

Cons

  • Little-to-no customization
  • Portions may be small

Overview

Among the many plans available from bistroMD, the Heart-Healthy and Diabetes-Friendly programs both offer low-sodium meals worth looking at. The Heart Healthy plan keeps sodium below 600 mg and saturated fats below 3.5 g per meal, while the Diabetes-Friendly plan goes a bit farther and regulates sodium to under 500 mg, saturated fats to below 3 g, calories to between 1,200-1,400 per day, net carbohydrates (AKA total carbs minus grams of fiber) to less than 25 g per meal and relies on boosting protein and fiber as well. BistroMD's fully prepared meals have you covered for all mealtimes, including breakfast, and go from freezer to table in a matter of minutes.

Meals We Tried

  • Chicken, rice and cheddar casserole
  • Salmon with dill mustard sauce
  • Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney
  • Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce
  • Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage
  • Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze
  • Mojo pork with black beans and rice
  • Chicken pad Thai
  • Grilled salmon with creamy pesto
  • Lasagna with garden marinara

Final Thoughts

Many envision a low-sodium meal as something bland and clinical, but most of the companies on this list meet those dietary restrictions with a high-level culinary execution. It's no easy task to create meals that are not only truly low in sodium for the people that need them but also on par with the quality of a restaurant-style meal. CookUnity makes a great choice for singles or couples, and we think anyone could find something to love on this low-sodium menu. If you're looking for sodium-conscious meals on a budget, Mom's Meals is an excellent choice. And if you're following a plant-based diet, you can't go wrong with the low-sodium options from Splendid Spoon.

Compare the Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
CookUnity
Best Prepared Meals		 $11 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No
Sunbasket
Best Meal Kits		 $11.50 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No
Mom's Meals
Best Value		 $8 per serving 48 states Frozen No No
ModifyHealth
Best Gluten-Free		 $13 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes
Splendid Spoon
Best Plant-Based		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No
Epicured
Best Gourmet		 $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Snap Kitchen
Best Low Carb		 $11 per serving 44 states Fresh No Yes
Magic Kitchen
Best for Seniors		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen No No
bistroMD
Best for Weight Loss		 $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No

How to Choose a Low-Sodium Meal Delivery Service

What to Consider

  • Price/Cost Per Meal: The price point can vary depending on the style of service, the quantity of food ordered, as well as the quality of ingredients and the portion sizes. Our favorite low-sodium meal delivery services range from about $8 per serving up to and above $20 per serving depending on what you order. Have an idea of what you want to spend as you consider services.
  • Number of Meals Per Delivery: Whether you prefer to have three meals a day, seven days per week covered or simply a few dinners on hand, you can order what you like from most of these low-sodium meal delivery services.
  • Flexibility: Most meal delivery services offer the option of changing plans, pausing, skipping weeks or canceling at any time, offering some necessary flexibility for customers. Make sure you read about what the service has to offer in that area if you travel frequently or just need more flex in your meals.
  • Menu Selection: While all meal delivery services allow you to select which plan you prefer, not all of them will allow you to choose your own meals. With certain medically restricted meal plans, it may not be possible to have as much say in the menu selection—but for most companies, you can filter by your needs and choose exactly what you want to eat.
  • Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: A low-sodium diet is commonly paired with the recommendation to limit other nutrients, like saturated fats. Some low-sodium meal delivery services will also limit other nutrients, but be sure to check the nutrition information on what you're ordering if you have other dietary restrictions besides sodium.

Are Low-Sodium Meal Delivery Services Right for You?

If you've been told by your doctor or dietitian to limit sodium intake, you may want to consider a low-sodium meal delivery service. This diet may be recommended for certain diagnoses like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and others. While a low-sodium meal delivery service could prove useful, it's important to note that sodium is not the only nutrient of concern for managing some of these conditions. You may also need to limit saturated fats, total carbohydrates and other nutrients for these conditions, so be sure to consider everything involved for your specific dietary needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Considered Low Sodium?

Low-sodium guidelines, like those established by the American Heart Association, recommend a daily limit of 1,500 mg per day for most adults and especially those with high blood pressure.

How Do You Know How Much Sodium You Need Per Day?

Always consult your physician if you feel you may need a sodium-restricted diet. However, you can read more on sodium from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, healthy adults should consume less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day and less than that for children under age 14. This amount may be restricted further to "low sodium," or under 1,500 mg per day for people with certain conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and others.

How Much Sodium Should You Have Per Meal?

Relying on the limit of 2,300 mg per day, if that amount were spread evenly across three meals, it would come to an average of around 750 mg per meal. As the guidance is based on a daily quantity, the amount per meal can vary across the items consumed in a given day and still be considered part of a moderate sodium intake.

Does Drinking Water Lower Sodium?

Hydration is an essential part of removing excess sodium from the body through its natural processes. This can come in the form of drinking water, other beverages like unsweetened tea or seltzer, as well as consuming foods with high water content.

Methodology

We tasked a team of registered dietitians with evaluating the top meal delivery services in the nation. Meals from over 40 different companies were ordered, cooked and evaluated based on sodium content, saturated fat content, overall nutrition transparency, price point, sustainability factors, food quality and flavor. Data compiled by our team of experts was then used to determine our rating for each company.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prepare Meals from delivery on counter
Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services
Organic Meal from delivery on table
Best Meal Delivery Services
Close up of fresh seafood on ice plate
Best Seafood Delivery Services
a collage of foods you can eat on the Sirtfood diet
What Is the Sirtfood Diet and Is it Safe?
woman unpacks a full fabric bag with fruits and vegetables on the kitchen
Where to Find The Best Online Nutritionists
a photo of Noom on a phone
What Is Noom and Is It Healthy?
a collage of the best Oat Milks tested by EatingWell editors
The 5 Best Oat Milks
White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi
1,400-Calorie High-Protein Low-Carb Meal Plan
6745540.jpg
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Chicken Every Day
5568541.jpg
High-Protein, Low-Carb Meal Plan
bananas against a blue background
The Best and Worst Foods for Healthy Blood Pressure
4536245.jpg
IBS Diet Plan: What It Should Include and Limit
Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
These Are the Best and Worst Diets of 2023, According to U.S. News & World Report
8059139.jpg
Is Chicken Breast Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
easy salmon cakes with dressing
The #1 Diet to Lower High Blood Pressure, According to Science
Chicken Hummus Bowls
Healthy High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan for Beginners