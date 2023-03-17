This 5-Star Rated Cast-Iron Lodge Skillet Is Just $20 Right Now
A quality cast-iron skillet is a kitchen essential. They are perfect everyday pans designed to be durable enough to be used for decades. And they're beyond versatile: Many cast-iron fans use their pan for cooking practically every meal.
If you don't have a cast-iron skillet you love, now is the time to add one to your kitchen. That's because this top-rated option from Lodge is just $20 right now.
To buy: $19.90 (was $34.25) at amazon.com
This 10 1/4-inch Lodge Skillet works on every type of cooktop—including induction— and it can even be used for campfire cooking, if it comes to it. Because of its cast iron construction, it has excellent heat retention, so you can sear or saute in this skillet with ease. Recipes like our BBQ Chicken Skillet Pizza and our Skillet Chicken Parmesan are made entirely in a cast iron skillet (we all love having fewer dishes to clean) and come together in just under 45 minutes.
But one of the best things about this pan has to be that it comes pre-seasoned. This means that it is naturally nonstick right out of the box. You can use less oil to cook foods without worrying about chiseling bits off your pan's surface. And, the more you use it, the more seasoned—or nonstick—the pan will become.
This pan is a fan-favorite, and has collected over 52,200 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its durability, ease of use and how versatile it is. Plus, cooking with cast iron comes with a surprising health benefit: research shows it can help increase your blood iron levels. One shopper says their nutritionist specifically recommended switching to cast iron to help with their iron levels. They also attested that it is a "a great addition to their kitchen." In fact, they write they are thinking about "slowly replacing all [their] pots with Lodge products."
Another customer went as far as calling this pan a "game changer." They say they "still like a nonstick pans for eggs or things that might stick, but [they're] using the cast iron more and more." They add that this pan is a "great purchase for $20."
In short, this deal on such a high-quality pan is too good to pass up. Add this timeless skillet to your kitchen today for just $20.
At the time of publishing, the price was $19.90