Target Has the Cutest Mugs Just in Time for Spring—and They're Only $10
While spring is almost here, there will still be plenty of chilly days in the coming weeks. For cozy mornings in, snuggle up with your favorite warm beverage in an adorable Target mug from their newest spring collection.
The collection features several designs perfect for a Mother's Day gift, but we're especially excited about the line of pastel latte mugs. The brand-new 19-ounce In-Mold Floral Pattern Latte Mug comes in four different colors: peach bloom, green mirage, pink and sunglow yellow. The adorable floral pattern and springy colorway isn't even the best part—each mug is marked at only $10!
Know anyone with a spring birthday? These mugs are the perfect gift. But if you're buying them all for yourself, we can't even blame you: the mugs are so adorable, you'll want to leave them out on your kitchen counter.
If you're looking for something with a bolder design, this Peach Orange 19-ounce Latte Mug (buy it: $10) still sports a floral flair with a message on the front to remind you that "you're amazing."
All of these mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe, so they'll be in your rotation for the long-run. As the cold weather lingers, whip up one of our many hot drink recipes, like our Healthy Hot Cacao or Warm Honey Green Tea.
Looking for something boozy to enjoy in your new spring mug? Our Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa recipe has a high rating for a reason!