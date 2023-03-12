The 11 Items Our Editors Love to Get a Good Night's Sleep, Starting at $14
There's no denying it—sleep is important. One good night, or roughly seven to nine hours of consistent zzz's, can potentially boost your immunity, improve heart health, stabilize your weight and benefit your skin, according to research. But, since we're all human, there are always going to be those nights or weeks where you just can't seem to fall asleep.
That's where sleeping aids come to the rescue. In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, which starts today, March 12, we're sharing our favorite products that help us get our own much-needed shut-eye. From helpful humidifiers to warming organic herbal teas to cloud-like duvet covers, these are the perfect items to grab for better, more restful sleep.
Shop 11 of our editors' favorites below, with prices starting at just $14.
Editor-Loved Sleep Products
- Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $35.99 with coupon (originally $49.99) at amazon.com
- Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine, $17.59 (originally $24.01) at amazon.com
- Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket, $49 at target.com
- Parachute Down Duvet Insert, from $299 at parachutehome.com
- Traditional Medicinals Organic Chamomile and Lavender Herbal Tea, 2-Pack, $13.91 at amazon.com
- Slip Silk Large 3-Piece Scrunchy Set, $39 at amazon.com
- Headspace App, from $12.99 per month at headspace.com
- Canopy Humidifier, from $125 at getcanopy.co
- Loftie Smart Alarm Clock, $149.99 at amazon.com
- Ella Jayne Weighted Snuggle, $59.97 (originally $79) at nordstromrack.com
- Sijo Home TempTune Cotton Sheet Set, from $114.75 at sijohome.com
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
To buy: $35.99 with coupon, amazon.com
"I love this small but efficient humidifier. It fits on my nightstand and still leaves plenty of room for my phone charger, tissue box, hand lotion, etc. It has various settings—I put the mist on full blast for maximum hydration each night—and also has a night-light setting. And it's easy to fill. I really feel like it helps to prevent my sinuses and skin from drying out too much overnight," says Associate Editorial Director Victoria Seaver.
Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine
To buy: $17.59, amazon.com
I'm a light sleeper, meaning just about everything can wake me up. When I started using a white-noise machine nearly a decade ago, my sleep instantly improved. Not only does the sound cover up a lot of outside noises, but the white noise helps keep me in a deep sleep. I love this compact and affordable one since it's perfect for those of us that are tight on space, plus I can take it on my next trip easily. I even influenced my partner to buy it, and it's been a huge help in his noisy Brooklyn apartment. It can also play other noises, like thunder, rain and summer night sounds, which I find helpful for relaxing throughout the day, too.
Parachute Down Duvet Insert
To buy: $299, parachutehome.com
"[This] was my first real splurge purchase on bedding, but I consider it an investment piece. It's nice and fluffy, and truly is versatile for all seasons here in NYC," says Cassie Basford, our senior photo editor, about her Parachute duvet insert. It's a great choice if weighted blankets aren't your thing, but you still want to feel cozy. Plus, Basford notes that it's a great choice for apartment dwellers, since it's surprisingly easy to maintain even in her building's shared washer and dryers.
Traditional Medicinals Organic Chamomile and Lavender Herbal Tea
To buy: $13.91, amazon.com
It's best not to undervalue the ritual of tea, either. And Dani DeAngelis, our fellow, is a huge proponent of the beverage. "Anything that's going to keep me warm and comfy helps knock me out and ensures I wake up well-rested. Before bed, a cup of chamomile tea brings inner comfort and is instantly relaxing and stress-relieving," she says. Next time you're struggling, a nice warm cup of this tea might just do the trick, plus it's an affordable option too.
Headspace App
To buy: $12.99, headspace.com
"I've tried all kinds of white noise machines, Spotify playlists and YouTube videos, but nothing does the trick like Headspace's Cabin Downpour soundscape," says Allison Little, production manager, about this nifty app. You can start a 14-day free trial and pay $12.99 monthly, or grab a yearly subscription for $69.99 if you love it. "The best feature, for me, is that you can set it to run for either 45 minutes or 495 minutes, which is handy on the rare occasion I can't fall asleep right away. And if thunderstorms aren't your jam, you could stay up all night just browsing the meditation and music options made specifically for sleep," Little adds.
Slip Silk Large 3-Piece Scrunchy Set
To buy: $39, amazon.com
Basford also recommends these cute yet functional hair ties for those of us who prefer to tie our hair back for sleeping. "I love my Slip silk scrunchies," she says. "The silk fabric doesn't tug on my hair, and the scrunchies are soft enough so that when you lay on your back you don't even feel like something is behind your head. I straighten my hair a lot, and it helps keep my hair looking put together so I just need to brush it out in the morning."
Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket
To buy: $49, target.com
You can't go wrong with a weighted blanket to help get in the restful mood, according to Addie Knight, associate director for content operations. "I have anxiety, and while I don't usually struggle to fall asleep, this weighted blanket still helps me feel calm and relaxed," she says. "I'm petite so I find the 15-pound option is perfect for me. Bonus: It also keeps me warm on freezing winter nights."
Canopy Humidifier
To buy: $125, getcanopy.co
Basford takes sleeping seriously, so while she's resting with her cozy duvet and comfortable silk hair ties, she's also got a humidifier going. She holds the same adoration for humidifiers as Seaver does, saying they're essential in the winter for her, though she loves the Canopy one. "I like that it's small enough to fit on my bedside table, and that it is loud enough to be like a white noise machine too, which is another thing I need for a good night's sleep, especially when living with roommates," she says. It also helps with her dry skin or congestion, especially in the wintertime. More pluses, she says: "You can also add aromas. It's super easy to clean, and the filters can be replaced and set up on a subscription."
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
To buy: $149.99, amazon.com
An alarm clock might not be your go-to thought for a tool to help you sleep, but sleeping too much isn't great for you either. Our commerce editor Daniel Modlin loves this amped-up model. "This alarm clock features a two-phase alarm, one that gently lulls you from your dreams, and another that prompts you to get up for good. Beyond this, it also has sound bath options, white noise capabilities and breath work content so you can start your day mindfully. But I really love it for the alarm," he says. Plus, it looks sleek and actually motivates him to get out of bed when he needs to.
Ella Jayne Weighted Snuggle
To buy: $59.97, nordstromrack.com
If you love a weighted blanket before bed, but you still want to do your nightly routines without being locked in, DeAngelis recommends her favorite snuggle. "My weighted blanket is one of the best gifts I've received," she says. "The one I use has sleeves so I'm able to read or write while cozied up without feeling totally weighed down. Plus, there's a new study that suggests a weighted blanket could replace your daily melatonin, so what's not to love?"
Sijo Home TempTune Cotton Sheet Set
To buy: $114.75, sijohome.com
Though there are tons of blankets and duvet covers to choose from, the right sheets can make a huge impact on your sleep, especially if you get hot easily. "I finally found a Goldilocks set of sheets—not too hot, not too cold," says Katie Macdonald, our senior news and deals editor. "Sijo's TempTune cotton sheets are designed with a special blend of fibers that hold or release excess body heat as necessary, so that means I'm not sweating in the summer or shivering in the winter. I also love how soft these sheets feel, even after a year of use and washing." And now's a good time to buy it, since the entire site is 20% off until March 18 with code SLEEPMORE.