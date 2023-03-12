The 11 Items Our Editors Love to Get a Good Night's Sleep, Starting at $14

Basford takes sleeping seriously, so while she's resting with her cozy duvet and comfortable silk hair ties, she's also got a humidifier going. She holds the same adoration for humidifiers as Seaver does, saying they're essential in the winter for her, though she loves the Canopy one. "I like that it's small enough to fit on my bedside table, and that it is loud enough to be like a white noise machine too, which is another thing I need for a good night's sleep, especially when living with roommates," she says. It also helps with her dry skin or congestion, especially in the wintertime. More pluses, she says: "You can also add aromas. It's super easy to clean, and the filters can be replaced and set up on a subscription."