Whoa!—This Best Selling Blender from Ninja Is 40% Off Right Now
Blenders are essential kitchen appliances for so many tasks. From making smoothies to blending up creamy, veggie-packed soups, they are key for any half-serious home cook. High-quality blenders are often expensive, though.
But what if I told you that this bestselling blender from Ninja is 40% off right now? And, it won't just serve as an excellent blender, but as a fantastic food processor, too.
The Ninja 72-Ounce Mega Kitchen System, is first and foremost a blender. It has a 1500-watt motor that is powerful enough to blend through frozen fruits, ice and tough vegetables. Its 72-ounce pitcher means you can make huge batches of pureed vegetable soups (like this Smoked Gouda-Broccoli Soup) or blender muffins (like these Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins), making it the perfect meal-prep companion. And, you also get a 16-ounce to-go cup, which fits right on the blender and is perfect for whipping up single-serving three-ingredient smoothies.
There's also an 8-cup food processor attachment, which allows you to evenly process spices or doughs with ease. And beyond all of these features, every single attachment is dishwasher-safe, so you can craft intensive kitchen projects without extensive cleaning time.
This bestselling blender has racked up over 1,000 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to its blending power, how easy it is to use, and how safe it is. One shopper commented that they looked around for a blender and that "this by far is one of the best kitchen blending systems on the market." They also stated how pleased they were that they "needed a food processor and got a blender with it."
Another home cook added that they love how many attachments this blender has. But beyond everything else, they love that it's safe. "The base has suction cups on the bottom to hold it in place on your counter," they noted. But there's one more thing they love about it: "It's super easy to clean too because everything can go into the dishwasher."
If you're looking for a blender (or a food processor or a stand mixer), this Ninja option is your best bet. Grab it on Amazon for just $120.
At the time of publishing, the price was $119.99