Le Creuset Just Dropped a Gorgeous Spring Collection—and Everything Is Under $50

Since they're crafted from stoneware, these cocottes can go right into the broiler or oven up to 500℉, making them the perfect vessel for seasonal fruit cobblers, baked individual casseroles and more. You can also use them to serve dips and sauces, or just pop salt in one of them for daily use. Regardless of what goes inside, the nonstick coating makes them easy to clean, and they're dishwasher-safe, too.