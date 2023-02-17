Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Just Launched a Beautiful New Color for Spring

While the other new products aren't yet available in lavender, their innovative designs make them worth the buy. Among them is an Ice Cream Maker with Touch-Activated Display (buy it: $49.97) that makes us want to whip up some creamy frozen treats. Plus, there's the Electric Gooseneck Kettle (buy it: $33.39), which features a long spout that promises easy pouring and less spillage, and the Hot Air Popcorn Maker (buy it: $29.57), which requires no oil to pop up a healthy snack. These new products are available in classic colors like Cornflower Blue and Sage Green.