Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Just Launched a Beautiful New Color for Spring
We can always count on Drew Barrymore to release the most gorgeous cookware, and the Beautiful by Drew line has recently added to its collection. From new appliances to a new colorway, we're already swooning (and rushing to add the items to our carts!).
Just in time for spring, Barrymore is introducing Lavender to her collection. The gorgeous pastel shade will be available for products both old and new. With an eye-catching hue, you'll want to proudly display your countertop appliances.
The best-selling Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (buy it: $129) is among the classic items sporting the new color. Described as "effortless," this mess-free, easy-to-use stand mixer is so much more affordable—and just as adorable—when compared to its competitors.
The EatingWell team is especially excited that the 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster (buy it: $39.96) and the Touchscreen Air Fryer (buy it: $89) are also available in lavender. Their touchscreen displays are easy to navigate, and we think they'd look perfect side-by-side together on your kitchen counter.
In addition to the new color, there are four new offerings to the Beautiful line, including the Personal Blender set (buy it: $29.96) that's available in lavender. This set is not only perfect for making a smoothie, but it also comes with a grinding blade for an easy way to grind up coffee beans and spices.
While the other new products aren't yet available in lavender, their innovative designs make them worth the buy. Among them is an Ice Cream Maker with Touch-Activated Display (buy it: $49.97) that makes us want to whip up some creamy frozen treats. Plus, there's the Electric Gooseneck Kettle (buy it: $33.39), which features a long spout that promises easy pouring and less spillage, and the Hot Air Popcorn Maker (buy it: $29.57), which requires no oil to pop up a healthy snack. These new products are available in classic colors like Cornflower Blue and Sage Green.
Check out the new products in the Beautiful by Drew line below, and which are available at Walmart. We can't wait to see what new innovations are next!