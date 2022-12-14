Best Meal Delivery Services
Meal delivery services can provide a solution for busy individuals and families who value home-cooked meals but lack the time or ability to make them on a regular basis. Meal delivery services can provide meals that are generally less expensive than takeout and have the added benefit of transparency when it comes to ingredients and allergens. For anyone with special dietary needs or preferences, relying on a meal delivery service can help alleviate the stress of meal planning and provide reassurance you are getting what you need for your dietary lifestyle.
Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022
- Best Overall: Sunbasket
- Best Budget-Friendly: Dinnerly
- Best Vegan: Mosaic Foods
- Best for Dietitian Support: ModifyHealth
- Best Variety: HelloFresh
- Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity
- Best Organic: Green Chef
- Best for Families: Home Chef
Best Overall: Sunbasket
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 46 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Sunbasket earns our pick for best overall meal delivery service due to its diverse menu options that meet a variety of tastes and dietary needs. Our testers were also impressed by the company's commitment to sustainability and transparent sourcing.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Transparent ingredient sourcing
- Offers both meal kits and prepared meals
- Menu items meet variety of dietary needs
Cons
- Free shipping not included (other than first order)
- Some menu items have a comparatively high price point
Overview
Sunbasket delivers freshly prepared meals and meal kits made with nutritious ingredients. Menu items are crafted to meet a variety of dietary preferences, including diabetes friendly, paleo, dairy free, soy free, gluten free and vegan. In addition to a range of dietary options, Sunbasket also offers a mix of a la carte options such as snacks, sides, breakfast items, proteins, packaged specialty pastas and more.
Pricing and Plans
Sunbasket's pricing varies depending on what items you order.
- Fresh and Ready premade meals: $9.99 to $15.49 per serving
- Meal Kits: $11.49 to $17.99 per serving
Price may vary depending on protein customizations. Shipping is $9.99 per box after the first order.
Meals We Tried
- Harissa-spiced shrimp
- Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
- Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
- Maple glazed carrots with figs
Best Budget-Friendly: Dinnerly
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $4.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Dinnerly cannot be beat when it comes to delivering on value. Starting at just $4.99 per serving, Dinnerly offers fresh meal kits for simplified home cooking.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Easy-to-follow recipes
- Low cost per serving
- Family-friendly options
Cons
- Free shipping not included
- No ready-to-heat meals available
Overview
Dinnerly is a meal kit delivery service that has streamlined its offerings in order to keep costs low for the consumer without sacrificing on quality. Dinnerly offers different weekly menus that include a variety of family-friendly meal options that can be completed in five steps or less, using six ingredients or fewer, for no-fuss, low-stress home cooking. Each menu item is clearly labeled with any allergens, and all ingredients are easy to review prior to ordering to accommodate any special dietary needs.
Pricing and Plans
Pricing is as follows; shipping is $9.99 on all orders:
Couples Plan
- Three recipes for two people: $48.33 ($6.39 per serving plus shipping)
- Four recipes for two people: $57.91 ($5.99 per serving plus shipping)
- Five recipes for two people: $68.89 ($5.89 per serving plus shipping)
- Six recipes for two people: $79.47 ($5.79 per serving plus shipping)
Family Plan
- Three recipes for four people: $78.27 ($5.69 per serving plus shipping)
- Four recipes for four people: $97.83 ($5.49 per serving plus shipping)
- Five recipes for four people: $115.79 ($5.29 per serving plus shipping)
- Six recipes for four people: $129.75 ($4.99 per serving plus shipping)
Meals We Tried
- BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoes
- Low-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers and cilantro
- Grass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with corn
- Caramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice
Best Vegan: Mosaic Foods
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $4.99 per serving (for Family Meals)
- Delivery Area: Major metro areas on East and West Coasts
- Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
Mosaic offers 100 percent plant-based heat-and-eat meals for individuals and families. Testers were impressed with its commitment to using minimally processed whole foods and emphasizing environmental sustainability in its food and packaging.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Globally inspired flavors
- Variety of menu items for different meal occasions
- Single-serving and family-style portions
Cons
- No customization
- Does not deliver nationwide
Overview
Mosaic's mission is to make flavorful plant-based food easily accessible for customers who may not have the ability or time to make it for themselves. Mosaic's menu includes a range of options such as veggie bowls, oat bowls, pizzas, soups, smoothies and "bake and serve" meals that come in larger portions for family-style dining. All meals are free of animal products and packed with veggies, grains, nuts and seeds and other sources of plant-based proteins to deliver nutritious meals that are packed with flavor.
Pricing and Plans
- Veggie Bowls: $9.99
- Pizzas (two servings each): $11.99
- Mosaic+ (Chef Collaborations): $11.99
- Family Meals (four servings each): $19.95
- Oat Bowls: $5.99
- Soups: $8.99
- Smoothies: $7.99
- Boxes are available in three sizes: six items, 12 items or 18 items.
- Boxes with six items incur a $9.99 shipping fee.
- Boxes with 12 or 18 items come with free shipping, and the largest box size with 18 items also comes with an additional $10 discount.
Meals We Tried
- Spicy dan dan noodles
- Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
- Mac and greens
- Pozole verde
- Veggie kebab platter
- Coconut chickpea curry
Best for Dietitian Support: ModifyHealth
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $12.95 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
ModifyHealth specializes in meals that prioritize gut health, taking a "food as medicine approach" to its offerings.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Evidence-based guidelines
- Expert dietitians available for customer support
- Free shipping
- Customers can exclude certain ingredients based on allergies or preferences
Cons
- May be too restrictive for some people
Overview
ModifyHealth is a meal delivery service that offers ready-to-heat meals for therapeutic diets that can help manage digestive issues and chronic health conditions. The menu options are categorized as either low FODMAP or Mediterranean, and every ModifyHealth meal is free of gluten, refined sugars and artificial colors and flavors. The Mediterranean meals are also in line with the DASH diet to help reduce risk of hypertension.
Pricing and Plans
All orders must include six meals per week or more:
Mediterranean Meal Plan
- Six meals per week or more: $12.95 per meal
Low-FODMAP Meal Plan
- Breakfast: $9.99 per meal
- Entrees: $12.95 per meal
Expert Support
- $99 for up to three virtual consultations with a registered dietitian
Meals We Tried
- Greek chicken and rice
- Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
- Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
- Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
- Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepper
- Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale
Best Variety: HelloFresh
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
HelloFresh is a great pick for individuals and families who want a simple way to make home-cooked meals, promising lots of options without specializing in dietary restrictions.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Variety of menu options for individuals and families
- Customization options for sides and proteins
- Good selection of vegetarian options
Cons
- Free shipping not included
- Not ideal for those with certain dietary restrictions
- No ready-to-heat meals
Overview
HelloFresh offers meal kits to make home cooking easy and approachable. HelloFresh has an extensive menu with items that will meet nearly every family's likes and dislikes, with options to customize proteins and sides. Although there aren't menus for therapeutic diets, there are plenty of options for pescatarians and vegetarians as well as meat eaters.
Pricing and Plans
Pricing plans are outlined below, plus $9.99 flat rate shipping on all orders:
- Two recipes per week for two people: $47.96 per box ($11.99 per serving)
- Two recipes per week for four people: $75.92 per box ($9.49 per serving)
- Three recipes per week for two people: $59.94 per box ($9.99 per serving)
- Three recipes per week for four people: $101.88 per box ($8.49 per serving)
- Four recipes per week for two people: $75.92 per box ($9.49 per serving)
- Four recipes per week for four people: $127.84 per box ($7.99 per serving)
- Five recipes per week for two people: $89.90 per box ($8.99 per serving)
- Five recipes per week for four people: $159.80 per box ($7.99 per serving)
- Six recipes per week for two people: $101.88 per box ($8.49 per serving)
- Six recipes per week for four people: $191.76 per box ($7.99 per serving)
Meals We Tried
- Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken
- BBQ cheddar burgers
- Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa
- Pork sausage rigatoni rosa
Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $11.09 per serving
- Delivery Area: 47 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
CookUnity features a rotating weekly menu of chef-designed meals using quality ingredients that are fully prepared and delivered fresh and ready to heat. Testers were impressed with the variety of menu items that accommodate a variety of dietary preferences and eating choices.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Meals ready to heat upon arrival
- Freshly made food that uses sustainably sourced, seasonal ingredients
- Chef-designed meals with diverse flavors
Cons
- No customization
- Only single-serving sizes
Overview
CookUnity is a meal delivery service that uses a collective of chefs from around the country who develop their own signature dishes to contribute to a weekly menu. Unlike other meal delivery companies that centralize their food production, CookUnity has regional kitchens, meaning menus also differ based on your region in the country (East Coast, West Coast, Texas and Midwest). Menus can be easily filtered by dietary preferences, and each menu item has full ingredient lists and is tagged with different nutrient claims, making it easy to spot choices that meet your health priorities.
Pricing and Plans
All meal plans incur a $9.99 shipping fee per delivery.
- Four meals per week: $13.59 per meal
- Six meals per week: $12.29 per meal
- Eight meals per week: $11.69 per meal
- 12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal
- 16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal
Meals We Tried
- Coconut lime hanger steak
- Carnitas street tacos
- Butternut squash ravioli
- Chili roasted shrimp
Best Organic: Green Chef
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Green Chef stands out as the only certified organic meal delivery company on this list, and prides itself on its commitment to sustainable sourcing. Testers were impressed with the emphasis on fresh produce in every dish.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Certified organic, minimally processed ingredients
- All dishes are plant-forward, even if not vegan or vegetarian
- Certified gluten-free meal kits
Cons
- Higher cost per serving compared to others on this list
- No ready-to-heat meals available
Overview
Green Chef is a certified organic company that provides meal kits for easy home cooking. Menus include 30 different weekly options including meals that are certified gluten free, which is important for those with a gluten intolerance or allergy. There are also options aligned with low-carb, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and "fast and fit" items (calorie-conscious recipes that include low-carb and vegetarian options, all of them ready in 25 minutes or less). No matter which menu you choose, all Green Chef menu items are guaranteed to be very veggie-focused, making this an easy service to incorporate into a balanced eating pattern.
Pricing and Plans
All meal plans incur a $9.99 shipping fee per delivery.
- Three meals per week for two people: $13.49 per serving
- Eight meals (four meals per week for two people or two meals per week for four people): $12.99 per serving
- Three meals per week for four people: $12.49 per serving
- Four meals per week for four people: $11.99 per serving
- Three to four meals per week for six people: $11.99 per serving
Meals We Tried
- Chicken, rice and cheddar casserole
- Salmon with dill mustard sauce
- Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney
- Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce
- Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage
- Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze
- Mojo pork with black beans and rice
- Chicken pad Thai
- Grilled salmon with creamy pesto
- Lasagna with garden marinara
Best for Families: Home Chef
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Home Chef is a meal delivery service that offers both meal kits and ready-to-heat meals for convenient weeknight meals the whole family can enjoy. Home Chef stands out as one of the few companies that offer customization options, allowing customers to select from a list of proteins for each meal.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Mix of meal kits and ready-to-heat meals with minimal or no prep
- Flexible portion sizes and a la carte extras for families
- Customization options for proteins
Cons
- Some ingredients are more highly processed that other meal delivery services
- Minimal info on ingredient sourcing
Overview
Home Chef is a meal delivery service offering both meal kits and minimal-prep or no-prep ready-to-heat meals. Customers can choose from over 25 different weekly menu options with the opportunity to swap out one protein for another, making it easy to modify dishes to be pescatarian or vegan or customized simply for taste. While most meal delivery services limit portions to one or two servings, Home Chef designates certain items as Family Meals that are designed to serve up to 12, and offers protein packs and sides to guarantee your family is well satisfied.
Pricing and Plans
Exact pricing will vary depending on specific menu selections; all pricing below is based on a per-serving price of $9.99 and is what Home Chef provides as an average weekly estimate.
For two people:
- Two recipes per week (four servings): $39.96 plus shipping
- Three recipes per week (six servings): $59.94 plus shipping
- Four recipes per week (eight servings): $79.92 plus shipping
- Five recipes per week (10 servings): $99.90 plus shipping
- Six recipes per week (12 servings): $119.88 plus shipping
For four people:
- Two recipes per week (eight servings): $79.92 plus shipping
- Three recipes per week (12 servings): $119.88 plus shipping
- Four recipes per week (16 servings): $159.84 plus shipping
- Five recipes per week (20 servings): $199.80 plus shipping
- Six recipes per week (24 servings): $239.76 plus shipping
For six people:
- Two recipes per week (12 servings): $119.88 plus shipping
- Three recipes per week (18 servings): $179.82 plus shipping
- Four recipes per week (24 servings): $239.76 plus shipping
- Five recipes per week (30 servings): $299.70 plus shipping
- Six recipes per week (36 servings): $359.64 plus shipping
Meals We Tried
- Crispy sweet chili shrimp rice bowl
- Creamy tomato and steak penne
- Gnocchi and red pepper cream
- Moo shu pork lettuce cups
Final Verdict
All companies on this list earned high scores with our testers, but Sunbasket was the only company to get a 5 out of 5 rating, making it a clear winner for the Best Overall category. Testers valued the company's transparent ingredient sourcing and felt it was easy for them to make healthy choices that also aligned with the foods they enjoy. Sunbasket's diverse menu of both meal kits and ready-to-heat options offers plenty of choices for most lifestyles and dietary needs.
Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services
|
Company
|
Starting Price
|
Delivery Area
|
Products Arrive
|
Customers Can Choose Delivery Date?
|
Free Shipping?
|
Best Overall Sunbasket
|
$9.99 per serving
|
46 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No, except first order
|
Best Budget-Friendly
|
$4.99 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best Vegan
|
$4.99 per serving
|
Major metro areas on East and West Coasts
|
Frozen
|
Yes
|
Yes, for boxes of 12 or 18 items
|
Best for Dietitian Support
|
$12.95 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
No
|
Yes
|
Best Variety
|
$7.99 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
No
|
No
|
Best Prepared Meals
|
$11.09 per serving
|
47 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best Organic
|
$11.99 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best for Families
|
$7.99 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No
Frequently Asked Questions
Are meal delivery services healthy?
Meal delivery services are generally designed to meet a variety of eating habits and dietary preferences. There is typically a mix of nutrient-dense choices and those that are less nutritious. Some meal delivery companies prioritize more plant-forward menus made with minimally processed whole foods, such as Sunbasket, Green Chef and Mosaic Foods (which features an all-vegan menu), whereas companies like Home Chef generally have more energy-dense foods on the menu with less of a focus on nutrition. Others like ModifyHealth are more specialized and designed to help people manage certain health conditions. Since everyone's individual health goals and eating habits are different, the best thing to do is to review the nutrition information, ingredient lists and nutrition resources the company offers to help you determine the best fit for you.
Do meal services have good options for people with food allergies?
Many meal services have excellent options for people with food allergies due to the transparency these companies provide with ingredient lists. Most companies make it easy to view menus before you order, and most also add specific dietary preferences to an account profile. However, those with severe food allergies should be mindful of any potential for cross-contamination. This will always be stated on the company website but can also be clarified by calling customer service.
What type of meal delivery service is best for me?
In order to assess what meal delivery service is best for you, it can be helpful to consider why you want a meal delivery service and who the meal delivery service is for. If it is just for you and you have a specific dietary need, then you will want to find a meal delivery service that can offer a good selection of meals that can meet your nutritional requirements on a regular basis. If you are using a service to feed your family, you'll want to look for a meal delivery service that offers variety and family-style portions, such as Home Chef, Hello Fresh or Mosaic Foods. If eating plant-based foods is a priority, then a company like Green Chef or Sunbasket may be a good choice. Lastly, remember to consider whether you want a service to provide a meal kit (which means you'll be doing some prep work and cooking) or if you want your meals to arrive fully prepared and ready to heat.
Is it easy to cancel a meal delivery service?
Yes, it is very easy to cancel meal delivery services. This can be done online within your account profile or preferences, via a mobile app if the service has one or by calling customer service. One word of advice: Be mindful of the cutoff date for making any changes or cancellations so you don't try to cancel after an upcoming delivery is already in progress. Most services will also allow you to pause delivery for weeks at a time if you plan on resuming delivery later on.
Methodology
Our testers sampled and scored dozens of meal delivery services, evaluating different parts of the experience from ordering to unpacking to tasting. Specifically, testers rated the menu options, the process of selecting and modifying meals, the flexibility of making changes to delivery dates and account information, meal pricing and shipping costs, sourcing transparency, quality of ingredients, use of environmentally friendly packaging and overall customer service. We also assessed whether or not a meal delivery service is a good option for individuals, couples, families or those with specific dietary needs. The companies on this list scored the highest overall and were also the best fit for each specific category.