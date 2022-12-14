Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022 

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Key Specs

Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states

46 states Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Sunbasket earns our pick for best overall meal delivery service due to its diverse menu options that meet a variety of tastes and dietary needs. Our testers were also impressed by the company's commitment to sustainability and transparent sourcing.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Transparent ingredient sourcing

Offers both meal kits and prepared meals

Menu items meet variety of dietary needs

Cons

Free shipping not included (other than first order)

Some menu items have a comparatively high price point

Overview

Sunbasket delivers freshly prepared meals and meal kits made with nutritious ingredients. Menu items are crafted to meet a variety of dietary preferences, including diabetes friendly, paleo, dairy free, soy free, gluten free and vegan. In addition to a range of dietary options, Sunbasket also offers a mix of a la carte options such as snacks, sides, breakfast items, proteins, packaged specialty pastas and more.

Pricing and Plans

Sunbasket's pricing varies depending on what items you order.

Fresh and Ready premade meals: $9.99 to $15.49 per serving

Meal Kits: $11.49 to $17.99 per serving

Price may vary depending on protein customizations. Shipping is $9.99 per box after the first order.

Meals We Tried