Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services
At one time, purchasing prepared meals for convenience meant your only option was grabbing an armful of frozen dinners at the grocery store, but today it's a completely different story. With the introduction of the meal kit delivery industry, a subset of companies specializing in fully prepared meal delivery services has developed. These meals are high-quality, heat-and-eat options that offer more variety and flavor than your local freezer aisle ever could.
Our favorites all go above and beyond to meet your needs, whether that's accommodating specialized diets, offering up budget-friendly options, or simply delivering stellar food and top-tier convenience.
Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services of 2022
- Best Overall: CookUnity
- Best Value: Freshly
- Best Vegan: Purple Carrot
- Best Vegetarian: Epicured
- Best for Seniors: Mom's Meals
- Best Organic: Sunbasket
- Best for Dietitian Support: ModifyHealth
Best Overall: CookUnity
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $11.09 per serving
- Delivery Area: 47 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
CookUnity made our testers feel like they were getting the best of takeout meets meal prep, putting restaurant-quality food within easy reach.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Meals reheat in minutes
- Extensive menu of entrees to choose from
- Restaurant-quality meals
Cons
- Higher price point
- No customization or add-ons
Overview
CookUnity feels like having a private chef right in your home, with a huge menu of chef-crafted meals ready to fill your fridge. Menus may vary by region, but each has hundreds of options to match your mood and diet preferences, whether you want your meals to be dairy-free or you're looking for tasty vegan options. Meals are always delivered fresh and reheated in minutes, so there's minimal effort getting between you and your Malabar shrimp biryani or short ribs with maple whipped sweet potatoes.
Pricing and Plans
- 4 meals per week: $13.59 per meal
- 6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal
- 8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal
- 12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal
- 16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal
Meals We Tried
- Coconut Lime Hanger Steak
- Carnitas Street Tacos
- Butternut Squash Ravioli
- Chili Roasted Shrimp
Best Value: Freshly
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $9.58 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Freshly has a little something for everyone, and with approachable, filling meals, you'll be surprised at how low the price point is.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Multiple diets accommodated
- Delivered fresh, not frozen
- Lower cost than most prepared services
Cons
- Menu rarely changes
- No customization
Overview
Despite being known for its gluten-free options, Freshly has a lot to offer across other dietary needs, including plant-based, carb-conscious and dairy-free choices, as well as its own Freshly Fit line of meals. The menu is full of comfort food favorites you wouldn't expect to see from a service that's so health-focused, but with simple ingredient swaps and veggie-filled dishes, even options like sausage baked penne or golden oven-fried chicken are within reach. Meals are delivered fresh every time, and heat in minutes, so you can have the best of health and convenience for some of the lowest prices we've seen in the prepared meal delivery market.
Pricing and Plans
- 4 meals per week: $12.50 per serving
- 5 meals per week: $12.40 per serving
- 6 meals per week: $11.33 per serving
- 7 meals per week: $10.71 per serving
- 8 meals per week: $10.37 per serving
- 9 meals per week: $10.22 per serving
- 10 meals per week: $10.00 per serving
- 11 meals per week: $9.81 per serving
- 12 meals per week: $9.58 per serving
Meals We Tried
- Asian-Style Chicken and Noodles
- Steak Peppercorn
- Thai Green Curry
- Pork Chile Colorado
Best Vegan: Purple Carrot
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $13 per serving
- Delivery Area: 50 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
We think Purple Carrot makes a great choice for anyone who wants the power of a plant-based diet with global flavors.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Fresh, not frozen
- Global flavors
- Always plant-based
Cons
- Expensive
- Menu rotates biweekly
Overview
Whether you're in the mood for the flavors of Thai peanut noodles or a saffron rice bowl with romesco that's reminiscent of a Spanish paella, Purple Carrot has what your globe-trotting, plant-based palate is looking for. With eight dishes to choose from each week, you can fill your fridge with fresh meals that reheat quickly with no cooking required. While the menu is smaller, you always get a mix of favorite dishes and fresh options, so you'll never be bored.
Pricing and Plans
Prepared meals from Purple Carrot are $13 per serving no matter how much you buy, and are available in quantities of six, eight or 10 entrees per week.
Meals We Tried
- Peanut Noodles with Gingered Edamame and Braised Tofu
- Creamy Mac and Cheese with Pesto Peas and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
- Spelt Risotto with Summer Vegetable Caponata
- Chilled Curried Chickpea Salad with Dates and Quinoa Red Pepper Pilaf
- Tofu Palak Paneer with Carrot Biryani
Best Vegetarian: Epicured
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $10.65 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Our testers liked that Epicured allows protein customization for certain meals, ideal for households where you want to have the same meal but not everyone follows a vegetarian eating pattern.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Always gluten-free and low-FODMAP
- Some entrees customizable
- Meal bundles specifically for plant-based diets
Cons
- Can be expensive
- Menu rarely changes
Overview
Epicured is known for having some of the best low-FODMAP and gluten-free prepared meals in the market, and we love that the selection includes so many tasty vegetarian choices as well. Meals from Epicured are always fresh and range from tasty salads and grain bowls to soups, sides and entrees like tacos, curries and pastas. There are also breakfasts like oatmeal, smoothies and energy bites to add more variety without sacrificing convenience.
Pricing and Plans
Pricing varies greatly by item, starting at $10.65 for an entree, and meals can be purchased a la carte or bundled for a five percent discount.
- Vegetarian Bundle (15 items): $74.97
- Vegan Bundle (14 items): $115.29
Meals We Tried
- Vietnamese Rice Noodles
- Pad Thai with Chicken
- Sesame-Crusted Grilled Salmon
- Pulled BBQ Chicken
Best for Seniors: Mom's Meals
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 49 states
- Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
We love that Mom's Meals has seniors in mind and makes for a great option to support loved ones from afar.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Works with certain health care plans for free or reduced-cost meals
- Diets for multiple chronic conditions
- Meals reheat in the microwave in minutes
Cons
- Shipping isn't free
- Not always consistent in quality and flavor
Overview
Mom's Meals puts the needs of seniors first, with plans that cater to common conditions like diabetes and kidney disease and a pricing system that works with certain insurers to allow discounted or even free meals. Meals may not always be the most exciting, but with affordable pricing and nutritious options that take the guesswork out of medical meal support, we think it's worth a try. Meals never require cooking and are always conveniently ready in minutes.
Pricing and Plans
- $7.99 per serving for self-pay
- $8.99 per serving for pureed, gluten-free and renal-friendly meals
Meals We Tried
- Curry Vegetables with Pineapple and Brown Rice, String Cheese, Vanilla Pudding
- Cheeseburger and Seasoned Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Bun, Orange
- Chicken and Stir-Fried Vegetables with Teriyaki Sauce, White Rice, Applesauce
- Sweet and Sour Chicken with Stir-Fried Vegetables, White Rice, Grape Juice, Ginger Spice Cookie
- BBQ Chicken with Potato Medley, Seasoned Green Beans, Applesauce
- Beef Goulash Over Whole Wheat Pasta, Seasoned Carrots, Orange
- Salisbury Steak with Mushroom Gravy, Potatoes, Seasoned Vegetables, Whole Wheat Dinner Roll, Gelatin
- Mushroom Risotto, Seasoned Peas and Carrots, Whole Wheat Roll, Grape Juice
- Korean Style BBQ Meatballs with White Rice, Seasoned Broccoli, Ginger Spice Cookie
- Creamy Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Cup, Blueberry Applesauce
Best Organic: Sunbasket
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
- Delivery Area: 46 states
- Products Arrive: Frozen
Why You Should Try It
If you're looking for environmentally friendly meals, Sunbasket more than hits the mark with its organic ingredients and comprehensive sustainability platform.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Certified organic
- Offers both prepared meals and kits
- Large selection of add-ons
Cons
- Smaller menu for prepared meals
- Prepared meals can be higher in sodium
Overview
While Sunbasket may have a notable commitment to the planet, it also has one of the most extensive and diverse menus of options we've seen in the industry. Its weekly menu of "Fresh & Ready" meals is perhaps smaller than some other services but still offers 10 to 15 options each week, and there is a substantial menu of other ready-to-eat selections you can add on to any order. Choose from meals like a Thai-inspired green curry chicken with cilantro-cauliflower "rice" or creamy spaghetti carbonara with pancetta and sweet peas. Then add on prepared breakfast and lunch options like breakfast burritos, egg bites, pizzas, empanadas, noodle bowls and soups from grocery store favorite brands. Meals arrive frozen but heat up in minutes and maintain consistency well, so you don't have to sacrifice flavor for convenience.
Pricing and Plans
- Fresh & Ready Meals start at $9.99 per serving
Meals We Tried
- Broccoli Mac and Cheese
- Chicken Chow Mein with Broccoli, Mushroom, and Toasted Garlic
- Beef Donburi Rice Bowl with Edamame and Kimchi-Lime Vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Al Pastor with Plant-Based Impossible Beef
Best for Dietitian Support: ModifyHealth
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $12.95 per serving
- Delivery Area: 48 states
- Products Arrive: Fresh
Why You Should Try It
Our testers loved that not only are meals backed by dietitians, but those same credentialed nutrition professionals are also available to provide one-on-one support to those who want it.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Certified low-FODMAP and gluten-free meals
- Registered dietitian support built into plans
- Organic ingredients
Cons
- Single serving only
- Higher price point
Overview
Meals from ModifyHealth are designed specifically for folks with gut-health issues and sensitivities who are looking to manage conditions and promote general health. Typically, for a specialized diet like this, you don't come across many meal delivery services that still allow you to choose your own meals and that have the option to consult with in-house dietitians. Meal plans are either low FODMAP or Mediterranean, both of which are always gluten free and low in sodium, so no matter which you choose, you're getting a health-focused option.
Pricing and Plans
- A la carte entrees: start at $12.95 a serving
- Low-FODMAP and Mediterranean packages (14 entrees): start at $180 a week
Meals We Tried
- Greek Chicken and Rice
- Longevity Stew with Black-Eyed Peas and Kale
- Shrimp Chimichurri with Black Beans and Rice
- Lemon Thyme Chicken with Tahini Cauliflower and Za'atar Quinoa
- Blackened Salmon with Quinoa, Broccoli, and Red Bell Pepper
- Roasted Pistachio Salmon with White Beans and Kale
Final Verdict
CookUnity is a standout in the prepared meal delivery landscape, both for how well it executes its vast menu and for how approachable it is to the varied needs of its customers. CookUnity manages to package up the creativity and talent of the restaurant industry and make it even simpler than ordering takeout, making it our best overall pick.
Compare the Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services
|
Company
|
Starting Price
|
Delivery Area
|
Products Arrive
|
Can Customers Choose a Delivery Date?
|
Free Shipping?
|
Best Overall
|
$11.09 per serving
|
47 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Best Value
|
$9.58 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best Vegan
|
$13.00 per serving
|
50 states
|
Fresh
|
No
|
No
|
Best Vegetarian
|
$10.65 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best for Seniors
|
$7.99 per serving
|
49 states
|
Frozen
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best Organic
|
$9.99 per serving
|
46 states
|
Frozen
|
Yes
|
No
|
Best for RD Support
|
$12.95 per serving
|
48 states
|
Fresh
|
No
|
Yes
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Prepared Meals?
Prepared meals are the ultimate convenience, providing fully cooked, heat-and-eat entrees. Most are single-serving and are designed to accommodate various dietary preferences, and while they may come fresh or frozen, all of them offer the experience of having your next meal just a few minutes away.
Are Prepared Meals Worth It?
For folks who value their time and the convenience factor, absolutely, prepared meals are worth the cost. These services may not be the right choice for people who are on a strict budget, or if you really enjoy doing all of your own cooking, but we think there's an option to support nearly everyone, even if it's only a few meals here and there to streamline busy days.
Are Prepared Meals Unhealthy?
As with most meal delivery services, the nutrition of these meals is largely determined by what you choose. Every service will have options across a spectrum of nutrient levels, and we recommend reviewing the nutrition information and selecting the meals that best meet your personal needs.
What Is the Most Affordable Prepared Meal Delivery Service?
The most affordable option is always free, and if you qualify, you could be getting meals at no cost with services that collaborate with Medicare and Medicaid programs like Mom's Meals. If that's not available to you, we recommend looking for meals that are not only low price, but high value, like Freshly, which has meals under 10 dollars that are veggie-packed and made with quality ingredients.
Methodology
We ordered, cooked and evaluated meals from over 40 different meal delivery services to rate each one based on its menu of offerings, nutrition considerations, price, packaging, sustainability and, of course, food quality and flavor. We even contacted each customer service team to get a feel for what the real customer experience is like. After collecting data on each point, our food and nutrition experts analyzed and reviewed each service to deliver our picks for the best prepared meal delivery services.