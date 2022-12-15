Best Overall: CookUnity

Key Specs

Starting Price: $ 11.09 per serving

11.09 per serving Delivery Area: 47 states

47 states Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

CookUnity made our testers feel like they were getting the best of takeout meets meal prep, putting restaurant-quality food within easy reach.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Meals reheat in minutes

Extensive menu of entrees to choose from

Restaurant-quality meals

Cons

Higher price point

No customization or add-ons

Overview

CookUnity feels like having a private chef right in your home, with a huge menu of chef-crafted meals ready to fill your fridge. Menus may vary by region, but each has hundreds of options to match your mood and diet preferences, whether you want your meals to be dairy-free or you're looking for tasty vegan options. Meals are always delivered fresh and reheated in minutes, so there's minimal effort getting between you and your Malabar shrimp biryani or short ribs with maple whipped sweet potatoes.

Pricing and Plans

4 meals per week: $13.59 per meal

6 meals per week: $12.29 per meal

8 meals per week: $11.69 per meal

12 meals per week: $11.19 per meal

16 meals per week: $11.09 per meal

Meals We Tried