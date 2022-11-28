This Easy-to-Use Pasta Maker Can Be Attached to Your Stand Mixer—and It's Almost 50% Off Right Now
Just in time for gift giving season, a stand mixer attachment is taking over the internet after TikTok user @jmast44 demonstrated its magic in a video.
The pasta maker can be attached to the front of a KitchenAid stand mixer to shape spaghetti with ease. Just insert the fresh and flattened dough through the attachment for perfectly-shaped pasta. Its straightforward mechanism is so satisfying to watch, so it's no surprise that the video has over 12.8 million views.
Looking for an affordable pasta maker attachment like this one to use or give during the holidays? You're in luck: there are plenty of highly-rated choices on sale on Amazon right now.
Similar to the TikTok-viral attachment, this 3-piece pasta roller and cutter makes spaghetti alongside other pasta shapes like fettuccine and sheets. This attachment is on sale for Cyber Monday with a slashed price of nearly 50% off (buy it: $74.68, was $139.99).
And if you're looking to roll out more than one shape at a time, this 3-in-1 Pasta Maker Attachment (buy it: $75.99, was $89.99) will let you do just that. It also comes with a pasta drying rack and a cleaning brush.
We love freshmade pasta, but it can be time-intensive to make. This attachment helps make it easy enough to do any night and is less than half the price of many alternatives. Check out more Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for stand mixer attachments and other kitchen appliances.