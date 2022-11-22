These Target Mugs Are Perfect for Holiday Gift-Giving—and They're Only $5
The holiday season has arrived, and it's time to think about gifts big and small. We know it can be hard to find a gift for everyone on your list and stay within your budget. Whether you're looking for an affordable and easy gift for your colleagues, kids' teachers, a stocking stuffer for your Secret Santa or a personal present to lift up your spirits, Target has you covered with their $5 holiday mug collection.
In the midst of their Black Friday deals, Target released this adorable collection of holiday mugs just in time for your shopping spree.
These festive mugs range in sizes from 13 to 16 ounces, are made from a sturdy earthenware material and come in various holiday-themed shapes and colors. They're perfect for your favorite seasonal drinks, and we can already picture filling up a mug with our Red-Wine Hot Chocolate. From the Gingerbread Man Mug to the Christmas Tree Mug, these decorative designs are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Looking for a gift for your favorite dog lover? The 14-ounce dog-shaped mug embellished with a collar of colorful holiday lights, and the 16-ounce pink Christmas Paw La La La La Mug with its—pun intended—"punny" printed design are the cutest mugs that will remind them of their furry friend.
The "This is My Christmas Movie Mug" option is just the thing for sipping on our Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa while watching seasonal classics. And for all the moms out there, the "All Mama Wants Is a Silent Night" Mug sends a funny yet subtle message during one of the busiest times of year.
Check out more of Target's Christmas coffee mug and tea cup collection and their Black Friday kitchen and dining deals.