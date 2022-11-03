Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things Just Dropped—and It Includes One of Our Favorite Kitchen Appliances
Perhaps no one is as renowned for her gift guide expertise as Oprah Winfrey, the multihyphenate whose car giveaway might be the most famous gift-giving event in recent history. Oprah has been telling us all about her Favorite Things for years now, and while cars don't tend to make the list, plenty of more affordable and alluring options always do.
And now that Oprah's 2022 list, published in Oprah Daily, is upon us, we can haul out our holiday shopping list and start taking notes. With categories for books, kitchen, tech, food, home and more, Oprah's list has something that will appeal to everyone on your list, including folks who seem to have it all. This year, Oprah is focusing on small and family-owned businesses, so there are lots of options you won't just find on department store shelves. Everything on Oprah's list is available through Amazon, so you can feel good about timely shipping and convenient shopping.
Some of Oprah's suggested gifts we'd be tempted to keep for ourselves—that includes items like the FinaMill Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder (buy it: $40, Amazon), a battery-powered grinder that our test kitchen fell head over heels for. With a sleek look, easy and safe handling and a built-in LED light to make it easy to see exactly how much black pepper you're adding to your dish, this trusty appliance is a win for just about anyone, and Oprah recommends picking one up for the "passionate home cook on your list."
For the cook who already has a fully stocked kitchen, you might consider something that would make certain kitchen tasks a little more convenient, like the Casafina baguette cutting board (buy it: $130, Amazon). This cutting board-bread knife set is gorgeous, so it can work for entertaining, and it's certain to make slicing fresh bread easier. The long board has a cradle shape that holds the baguette in place, plus divots along the side of the board that facilitate even slices. "I'd put this out next to a nice creamy Brie, so guests can take a piece of bread and slather it with cheese," Oprah shares. "It'd also be great for a family-style meal."
Another choice for the loved one who's all about easy entertaining is a beautiful cheese board, like this acacia wood option on Oprah's list (buy it: $88, Amazon). The board has a pretty laser engraving and comes with three ceramic dishes to hold dips, fruit, olives or nuts, plus a flat ceramic inlay that you can remove and pop into the fridge to keep cheeses cold. "Put this perfect charcuterie tray out for a party, and you'll get lots of oohs and aahs," Oprah promises.
Wine lovers are also well-represented in Winfrey's lineup of dreamy gifts. Your pal who enjoys a refreshing glass of white at the end of the day will appreciate one of these stemless wine glass chillers (buy it: $45, Amazon). A vino fan can leave the chiller in the freezer and take it out whenever they want to enjoy a glass at a leisurely pace without it becoming lukewarm. Oprah gives this nifty buy a rave review, saying it "keeps your wine crisp from first sip to last."
For something on the pricier side, Oprah also recommends the Coravin wine preservation system (buy it: $209, Amazon), which allows you to pour a glass of wine without ever removing the cork. "The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there," Oprah writes of this pick. "Along with the wine preserver, you'll get an aerator and a bottle sleeve, too. Cheers to that!"
For those who are more into mixology than merlot, a cocktail infusion kit (buy it: $68, Amazon) might be in order. The kit includes some of the essentials for making a craft cocktail at home, including an infusion bottle and nine infusion blends, including classic flavors like mint, citrus and floral. "At my house, we often infuse vodka or tequila with ingredients from my garden for fun cocktails," Oprah shares. "This company, founded by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs, makes it easy for you to make your own."
You could also treat yourself—or a dear friend—to a nonalcoholic beverage option with the iLOLA Tea Disc Essentials Set (buy it: $97, Amazon). These discs combine the bagless appeal of loose-leaf tea and the easy portioning of tea bags, as each serving of loose-leaf gets shaped into a helpful, infuser-sized puck. The set comes with a box of green tea and a box of herbal, plus a chic thermos with a built-in tea infuser to make your tea drinking habit simpler and prettier than ever. "This set wins extra points for how sleek it is," Oprah says of the giftable essentials.
And we can't forget about the gourmet healthy snack included on Oprah's list this year—the Stone Hollow Farmstead popcorn gift box (buy it: $75, Amazon) includes a bottle of Alabama ladyfinger popcorn, rosemary-peppercorn-infused olive oil and rosemary-thyme sea salt for a collection of ingredients that will result in a truly luxurious movie night snack, per Oprah's recommendation. You could keep this one for yourself or pair it with a copy of a movie your friend loves for a gift that has an extra personal touch.
Two of the most affordable food options on Oprah's list are treats that you might already associate with the onset of the holidays, and both are prime candidates for a host gift. The Cravory's bestsellers set (buy it: $40, Amazon) is one option that sweet-toothed friends will fall in love with. "Not just your average chocolate chip cookies (though they have those, too!), this San Diego–based business offers fun flavors like birthday cake, red velvet, and lemon bar," Oprah writes. "This 18-cookie pack comes with a mix of its bestsellers, which are baked to order and so soft, ensuring that the lucky recipient gets the freshest possible treats."
Another sweet selection would be the Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate (buy it: $40, Amazon), which comes with the added bonus of supporting a family-run business. This set includes a tin of toasted marshmallow cocoa mix, dark chocolate cocoa mix and salted caramel cocoa mix, so your giftee will have something to sip on no matter their mood. "The hardest part? Figuring out what flavor you'll try first—the toasted marshmallow and salted caramel are especially yummy," Oprah says of this cozy gift.
Whether you're shopping for a rustic camper or looking for a way to add more veggies to your day, there's something appealing in this curation—and even if you don't get swept away by the contagious excitement of Oprah's gift-giving, there's lots of inspiration to be found on Oprah's list.