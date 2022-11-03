Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things Just Dropped—and It Includes One of Our Favorite Kitchen Appliances

For the cook who already has a fully stocked kitchen, you might consider something that would make certain kitchen tasks a little more convenient, like the Casafina baguette cutting board (buy it: $130, Amazon). This cutting board-bread knife set is gorgeous, so it can work for entertaining, and it's certain to make slicing fresh bread easier. The long board has a cradle shape that holds the baguette in place, plus divots along the side of the board that facilitate even slices. "I'd put this out next to a nice creamy Brie, so guests can take a piece of bread and slather it with cheese," Oprah shares. "It'd also be great for a family-style meal."