Bonne Maman's Popular Advent Calendar Is Back in Time for the Holiday Season
The holiday season is just around the corner, and many of us are racing to add gifts to our shopping carts and are dusting off the holiday ornaments in anticipation. This year, Bonne Maman, the maker of delicious jams and other tasty items, is offering a limited-time Advent calendar that will make holiday prep feel a bit more like a gift in itself.
Bonne Maman never fails to impress with its flavorful fruit spreads that come sealed in their signature jars with gingham-patterned lids. Their $39.99 advent calendar is available while supplies last and features 1-ounce samples of their mot popular flavors, plus festive feature flavors, including Chestnut & Orange with Spices, Pear with Cocoa Nibs, Strawberry with Star Anise and Apple with Caramel & Cinnamon. The calendar includes 24 samples in total, 23 of which are fruit spreads, with the last jar being honey.
Each 1-ounce jar contains roughly 2 tablespoons of jam or honey, which is enough for a few uses. Made from real fruit and spices, these jams have bright, delicious flavor. And like most all jams, sugar is added for extra sweetness. Each jar has 14 grams of added sugar total, which is a little on the high side—but chances are you won't use the whole jar in one sitting. (The American Heart Association suggests we cap our daily added sugar intake around 30 grams.)
Topping your morning slice of toast with jam is a delicious way to enjoy these Bonne Maman spreads, but you can also use them in everything from apps to cocktails! Try substituting the Chestnut & Orange with Spices jam from Bonne Maman into our Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam recipe for the perfect holiday party appetizer. We also recommend taking the Strawberry with Star Anise jam and substituting it in our Blackberry Margarita recipe.
You can also dollop some of the fruit spread on to ricotta-topped toast (the Apple with Caramel & Cinnamon spread seems like it'd be exceptionally tasty here), or mix it into a yogurt bark for a festive and healthy snack.
Each morning of the holiday season, you can look forward to unboxing a treat you can use in all kinds of recipes. The Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for your foodie friends and family, or a gift to yourself that will give you a little boost each day you spend preparing for the holiday season.