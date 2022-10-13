Bonne Maman's Popular Advent Calendar Is Back in Time for the Holiday Season

Each 1-ounce jar contains roughly 2 tablespoons of jam or honey, which is enough for a few uses. Made from real fruit and spices, these jams have bright, delicious flavor. And like most all jams, sugar is added for extra sweetness. Each jar has 14 grams of added sugar total, which is a little on the high side—but chances are you won't use the whole jar in one sitting. (The American Heart Association suggests we cap our daily added sugar intake around 30 grams.)