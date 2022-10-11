Vitamix Blenders Are up to 40% Off on Amazon Right Now
Vitamix blenders receive a lot of praise, but with a high price tag, we know they're an investment. Luckily, you can save on a blender right now thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which runs from October 11 through October 12, and offers hundreds of great deals on kitchen appliances, home goods and more.
There are multiple blenders on sale in a range of sizes and colors, but one that's catching our eye? The Vitamix A2500, which is $50 off (buy it: $499.95, was $549.95). This high-speed blender features a digital timer and a pulse feature, so you can easily get your desired consistency. Plus, it was one of our test kitchen's top picks for the best blenders.
Another blender that we're eyeing is the Vitamix ONE, which is 40% off (buy it: $149, was $249.95). Smaller in size, this blender will fit on any countertop and is perfect for making sauces, dips, smoothies and more.
So whether you're looking for a long-lasting investment for your own kitchen or for a special gift to kick off the holiday season, these Vitamix blenders are well worth the purchase. With sleek designs that you'll want to keep on your counter, check out these other choices on sale now:
Vitamix Series 750 Blender (Black), $399.99, was $629.95; Amazon
Vitamix Series 750 Blender (Pearl Grey), $558.86, was $629.95; Amazon
Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Next Generation Blender, $357.50, was $439.95; Amazon
Vitamix Explorian Blender (Red), $289.95, was $399.99; Amazon
Vitamix Explorian Blender (Black), $289.95, was $437.88; Amazon