Credit: Courtesy of Brand

Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale.
Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 07, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according to Target, it's never too early for Black Friday deals.

The three-day sale taking place right now and running through October 8 has a variety of home goods and accessories on sale, including kitchen appliances and cookware. 

What caught our attention was the sale price on the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven (buy it: $99.99, was $229.99) which is one of the best on the market, according to the EatingWell Test Kitchen.

Read More: The Best Air Fryers, According to the EatingWell Test Kitchen

The air fryer stands out because of its multiple uses, including convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil and warm. Its spacious interior leaves room for creativity, so you can air-fry veggie sides like spaghetti squash and eggplant, or you can whip up a main course like meatloaf or even a whole rotisserie chicken.

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven
$99.99
($229.99)
shop it
Target

While we're raving about this air fryer, we can't forget the other incredible deals Target is offering, like $100 off the KitchenAid Ultra PowerPlus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (buy it: $299.99, was $399.99) and $170 off the larger KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer (buy it: $279.99, was $449.99). Both come in multiple colors, from "ice blue" and a cranberry red to classic silver and matte black.

  • KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Ice Blue)
    $299.99
    ($399.99)
    shop it
    Target
  • KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer
    $279.99
    ($449.99)
    shop it
    Target
  • KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Red)
    $299.99
    ($399.99)
    shop it
    Target

And for coffee lovers, you're going to want to check out the amazing sales on coffee machines and tools, like over 30% off this Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (buy it: $89.99, was $139.99).

Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89.99
($139.99)
shop it
Target

So whether you're prepping for the gift-giving season or just looking to treat yourself, there's something for everyone that's on sale at Target this week. What are you waiting for? Head over to the website to snag some seriously marked-down kitchen and dinnerware.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com