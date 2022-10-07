Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now
Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according to Target, it's never too early for Black Friday deals.
The three-day sale taking place right now and running through October 8 has a variety of home goods and accessories on sale, including kitchen appliances and cookware.
What caught our attention was the sale price on the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven (buy it: $99.99, was $229.99) which is one of the best on the market, according to the EatingWell Test Kitchen.
The air fryer stands out because of its multiple uses, including convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil and warm. Its spacious interior leaves room for creativity, so you can air-fry veggie sides like spaghetti squash and eggplant, or you can whip up a main course like meatloaf or even a whole rotisserie chicken.
While we're raving about this air fryer, we can't forget the other incredible deals Target is offering, like $100 off the KitchenAid Ultra PowerPlus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (buy it: $299.99, was $399.99) and $170 off the larger KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer (buy it: $279.99, was $449.99). Both come in multiple colors, from "ice blue" and a cranberry red to classic silver and matte black.
And for coffee lovers, you're going to want to check out the amazing sales on coffee machines and tools, like over 30% off this Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (buy it: $89.99, was $139.99).
So whether you're prepping for the gift-giving season or just looking to treat yourself, there's something for everyone that's on sale at Target this week. What are you waiting for? Head over to the website to snag some seriously marked-down kitchen and dinnerware.