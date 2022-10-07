Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

While we're raving about this air fryer, we can't forget the other incredible deals Target is offering, like $100 off the KitchenAid Ultra PowerPlus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (buy it: $299.99, was $399.99) and $170 off the larger KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer (buy it: $279.99, was $449.99). Both come in multiple colors, from "ice blue" and a cranberry red to classic silver and matte black.