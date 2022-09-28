Best Overall: Anderson's Nutrition

Key Specs

Where Available: All States

All States Pricing: $75 - $150 per session

$75 - $150 per session Accepts Insurance?: Y

Y Platforms: iOS, Android, web

Why We Chose It

Anderson's Nutrition provides clients with not only a wide range of services to meet individual health needs, but also different levels of customized care, such as meal planning and a 12 week wellness course.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Multiple levels of care available

Easy to find an RD who specializes in your needs

Offers services in English and Spanish

Owned and operated by RDNs

Cons

Only female dieticians available

Some dieticians unavailable on the weekends

Difficult to connect with other medical services

Anderson's Nutrition is a one-stop shop for nutrition counseling. Founded in 2006 by a group of RDs, Anderson's goes beyond offering clients the typical one-on-one nutrition counseling.

Clients can receive grocery store tours where their dietitian shows them how to shop for their weekly food needs. For those looking for a less intensive program, they also offer meal plans provided through their partnership with the EatLove app that only require a single one-on-one conversation. After the consultation, your RD sends you a diet prescription through the app. The app then allows you to interchange the prescribed meals with others with similar nutritional content. If you simply want to kickstart a healthy diet, their 12-week wellness plan is ideal. The program teaches a Mediterranean-style diet via weekly emails that provide one piece of advice per week based on their book 12 Fixes to Healthy. Anderson's Nutrition also stands out from other programs by offering an eating disorder support group as well as several nutrition education classes ranging from a class on intuitive eating to how to make exercise more enjoyable.

Their RDs also specialize in a variety of conditions and issues from cancer to eating disorder recovery to chronic kidney disease. It is easy to find an RD that specializes in your particular concern, since detailed profiles are available on their website. Furthermore, they are one of the few companies that offer some of their services in Spanish as well as English.

Like many virtual online nutritionist services, Anderson's Nutrition accepts health insurance. Even with insurance, they have a nuanced payment plan. While their 12-week fix costs $50, individual appointments are sold in bundles. ($350 for three. $550 for five. $625 for seven.) Additionally, you only get access to an RD on Demand and a grocery store tour via the bigger packages.

Anderson's Nutrition's main downside, however, is that unlike other companies there isn't a built-in way to connect them with another provider, such as an eating disorder therapist. If you only have availability on the weekends to meet with a dietitian, this could pose another problem because not all of their dietitians have weekend availability.

Considering that they offer a free 15-minute consultation, there's no reason to not give them a chance. Anderson's Nutrition provides the breadth and depth of services to address nearly every nutritional concern.