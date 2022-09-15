These Target Mugs Are Taking the Internet by Storm—and They're Only $5
It's almost time for apple picking and hayrides, which is the perfect excuse to start shopping for the upcoming spooky season—and no, we're not just talking about costumes and outdoor decorations.
Target just released the cutest fall mugs, available in stores and online, and the Halloween designs are must-buys. In fact, TikTok is already raving about them.
TikTok user @alexanderchristian shows off the 12-ounce Stoneware Ghost Figural Mug, and the best part about it (besides the fact that it's adorable) is the price: the mug is only $5.
But the ghost mug isn't the only cheap and festive option at the store. In fact, Target joined in on the TikTok action to showcase their other designs:
Like the mug shown in the viral TikTok, there's another ghost mug, and the 6-ounce Stoneware Mini Ghost Figural Mug is only $3 because of its petite size. And while they may not be circulating on the internet as much, there's no denying that the 6-ounce Mini Pumpkin Figural Mug and 13-ounce Stoneware Black Cat Figural Mug will certainly get you in the Halloween spirit.
Check out the other designs for the season that are endearing enough to display all year long. We especially love the 12-ounce Stoneware Mummy Figural Mug.