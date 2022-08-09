The Best Air Fryers, According to the EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

This 1,800-watt combo toaster oven and air fryer also has five other functions: convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil and warm. It has simple, intuitive dials, and the crumb tray slides out for easy cleaning. It can air-fry up to 3 pounds in one batch, and its spacious 0.6-cubic-foot interior is large enough to toast six slices of bread at once. Other features include a nonstick interior for easy cleanup, an adjustable thermostat and a whisper-quiet operation, making it friendly to use any time of the day.

We liked that the air-fry basket is big enough to fit four portions of eggplant Parm, french fries or even a small chicken (yes, you can even use an air fryer to cook a whole chicken!). In fact, this is the model some of us in the Test Kitchen use in our very own homes.

Buy it: Cuisinart, $230