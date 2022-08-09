The Best Air Fryers, According to the EatingWell Test Kitchen
The craze around air fryers just won't quit—and there are many reasons why. Air fryers use a minimal amount of oil to achieve hot, crispy and delicious food, from chicken to onion rings and so much more, making them healthier alternatives to their deep-fried counterparts. It seems like there's an air-fry function in just about every modern-day appliance—toasters, multifunction countertop cookers and even standard ovens.
"When buying an air fryer, the biggest factor to consider is size. Make sure the basket is large enough for your serving needs, whether you're cooking dinner for one or a family of four," says Alex Loh, EatingWell's associate food editor. "Air fryers can also take up lots of counter space, so consider buying one that's multifunctional to make the most of precious storage."
To help you find the best air fryer, we tested five different air fryers as we developed a batch of 30 air-fryer recipes. Spacious design, multipurpose functions and simplicity for the standard household were all considered, so here are our three favorites that are worth the cabinet space. And once you choose your favorite, start making our Healthy Air-Fryer Recipes, ranging from Air-Fryer Crab Rangoon to Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings!
Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven
This 1,800-watt combo toaster oven and air fryer also has five other functions: convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil and warm. It has simple, intuitive dials, and the crumb tray slides out for easy cleaning. It can air-fry up to 3 pounds in one batch, and its spacious 0.6-cubic-foot interior is large enough to toast six slices of bread at once. Other features include a nonstick interior for easy cleanup, an adjustable thermostat and a whisper-quiet operation, making it friendly to use any time of the day.
We liked that the air-fry basket is big enough to fit four portions of eggplant Parm, french fries or even a small chicken (yes, you can even use an air fryer to cook a whole chicken!). In fact, this is the model some of us in the Test Kitchen use in our very own homes.
Buy it: Cuisinart, $230
Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart ClearCook Air Fryer
At first glance, this looks like any other traditional basket-style air fryer, but this one boasts a large edge-to-edge window, which means you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks without opening the basket and losing heat. Its multipurpose 6-in-1 design allows you to air-fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate. With space for six servings and built-in safety features like auto-off and protection from overheating, this air fryer is perfect for growing families. The cleanup process will be especially easy, as a dishwasher-safe nonstick cooking basket and cooking trays are included.
It also comes with OdorErase technology—replaceable filters that zap unwanted odors, a huge plus when we tested (over and over) Air-Fryer Beer-Battered Fish.
Buy it: Instant, $130
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10 Quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer
One of the biggest drawbacks with many air fryers is there's only enough space for two servings, so you'll often need to work in batches. The Ninja Foodi's answer to that is this double-basket fryer. You can use them for a four-serving recipe, and each basket can also cook at different temperatures, and even different functions, like broil, roast, reheat or even dehydrate. This makes it ideal for dinner, since you can whip up a main dish and a side at the same time. Promising frozen-to-crispy meals in 30 minutes, the Ninja Foodi air fryer is practical with its roomy compartments, easy-to-clean baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates and its wide temperature range.
Though it takes up a lot of counter space, its sleek design makes you want to keep it on display. We appreciate that we can cook dinner for a family of four fast (another plus: in our tests there was no extra time to preheat!). Try it out by making Air-Fryer Cod with Air-Fryer Zucchini Fritters.
Buy it: Ninja, $230