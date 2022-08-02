Molly Yeh's New Kitchen Line Is Now Available at Macy's—and It's Up to 50% Off for a Limited Time
With summer waning and back-to-school season creeping up, it might be time to update your food storage containers and meal-prep necessities. Thanks to Molly Yeh, you can give your kitchen cookware and essentials a stylish and inexpensive upgrade.
The Food Network star launched her first kitchenware line, Girl Meets Farm, last week at Macy's. The vibrant collection includes cookware, bakeware, kitchen storage, food prep, textiles, cutlery, serveware and kids' mealtime products.
"I find such joy working in my kitchen and wanted to design a product line that can spark that
same feeling in others," the Girl Meets Farm host said in a Macy's press release. "We selected tried and true tools that I use every day and incorporated bright, cheerful colors to create a line that is both accessible and beautiful."
Macy's is offering a 30% discount on all Girl Meets Farm products, with an extra 20% discount on select sale and clearance home items (including some items from the collection). Yep, that means you could get up to 50% off on certain Molly Yeh-approved kitchen items. Here are some of our favorites from the sale.
We love the bright yellow 5-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven (buy it: $71.99, was $129) with an enamel nonstick coating that's oven-safe to 600°F and compatible with all cooktops—and it's marked down to nearly half the original price.
The nonstick cookware stands out with its stylish colors and notable quality. The collection includes a rustic white with wooden accents 8-qt. Stock Pot & Lid (buy it: $55.99, was $100), ready for your next pasta dinner; a blush-pink 4-qt. Cast Iron Brasserie (buy it: $63.99, was $114), perfect for low-rise bread and one-pot meals; and the forest green 12" Cast Iron Skillet (buy it: $39.99, was $71), which can be used on the stovetop or in the oven.
And when it comes to back-to-school, there are a few dishwasher-safe storage sets on sale that would be perfect for packaging up leftovers and meal-prepping lunches for the week. Snag the multicolored 10-Pc. Food Storage Set (buy it: $23.99, was $43), 6-Pc. Glass Food Storage Set (buy it: $30.39, was $54) and the 4-Pc. Glass Storage Container Set (buy it: $7.99, was $14).
There are also several items that can help you enjoy cooking with your little ones, including the Youth Sheep Suction Plate (buy it: $14.39, was $26) and the 5-Pc. Dinnerware Set (buy it: $15.99, was $29) sporting a fitting farm-themed pastel pattern. Match it with the adorable 8-Pc. Parent & Me Apron Set (buy it: $23.99, was $43).
"My design aesthetic brings together my family roots and my life on the farm as seen on Girl Meets Farm, and I am so excited to see what families cook up with these tools," Yeh shared in the release.
Molly Yeh's kitchenware utilizes materials like bamboo, silicone and glass, which are all more eco-friendly options than plastic, and showcases a rainbow of color. You can pick up baking and measuring utensils like the Stainless Steel & Bamboo Measuring Spoons (buy it: $9.59, was $17), Stainless Steel & Bamboo Measuring Cups (buy it: $19.19, was $34) and even a floral-printed Cake Stand (buy it: $27.99, was $50), all made with bamboo and silicone for less than $30 each right now.
Within the Girl Meets Farm collection, there are several other eye-catching tools to help lead you to baking success. The versatile Bench Scraper (buy it: $4.79, was $9) can be used for measuring and cutting dough as well as transferring ingredients to a bowl, pot or skillet. Plus, the cute bunny design and durable blade have us adding it to our carts. And while you're at it, the 5-Wheel Accordion Dough Cutter, Beetroot Wire Trivet and 18" Magnetic Cutlery Bar make great gifts for the baker in your life (even if that's yourself).
From confetti-patterned terry towel sets to mini mitts designed with carrots and radishes, there are numerous thoughtfully designed kitchen items in the Girl Meets Farm line to brighten up your cabinets. The exclusive sale on the new line ends on August 14, and be sure to use the code HOME at checkout for an additional 20% off of the listed sale prices.