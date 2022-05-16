Selena Gomez Is Getting Her Own Always Pan Colors, and They're Totally Glamorous
Selena Gomez is no stranger to the kitchen. The singer and actress is always up for a delicious adventure on her show, Selena + Chef, where she learns tips and tricks from professional chefs like José Andrés and Roy Choi. Now Gomez is expanding her culinary footprint by working with Our Place, the makers of the Instagram-famous Always Pan, on two new colorways that are sure to add a pop of vibrant color to your kitchen.
Gomez's collection includes Rosa, a deep fuchsia, and Azul, an electric shade of cobalt blue. You can get two of Our Place's most popular offerings—the Always Pan and Perfect Pot—in either color, or even go for the brand's knife set, a set of drinking glasses or porcelain plates in two sizes. On Instagram, Gomez shared that the collaboration will even give 10% of its profits to mental health charities supported by Gomez's beauty line.
"FINALLY can share my collection with @ourplace!," Gomez wrote. "It's a celebration of all ways we cook—as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously. Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table. We'll be donating 10% from all profits to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty's Rare Impact Fund. Time to get cooking!"
Back in 2021, one of our editors shared that many of us on the EatingWell team are pretty obsessed with Our Place's 10-inch Always Pan (buy it: $145, Our Place)—and we're definitely not alone. In the comments of Gomez's posts, fans and fellow celebs alike chimed in to offer their endorsements of the ceramic-coated nonstick pan. "Obsessed with ours!," Emily Ratajkowski wrote in the comments.
If you're already head over heels for these new colors, you might consider investing in Our Place's new bundle, called Dinner at Selena's (buy it: $215, Our Place). The set, valued at $245, includes four hand-painted porcelain dinner plates, four 12-ounce drinking glasses and the beloved Always Pan—which means you also end up with a nesting spatula and stainless steel steamer basket.
Buy it: Dinner at Selena's Bundle, $215; fromourplace.com
The Perfect Pot (buy it: $165, Our Place) is a solid pick for someone in the market for a gorgeous Dutch oven—the 5.5-quart pot is oven-safe up to 425°F, and since it's made of aluminum, it's much more lightweight than a classic cast-iron Dutch oven. Plus, you'll get a notched beechwood spoon that nestles perfectly on the handles and a sturdy roasting rack that can also work as a steamer.
No matter what you choose, you know you're getting something that will make your kitchen look like a million bucks—and you'll even support charities like The Trevor Project and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.