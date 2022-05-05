TikTok Is Obsessed with This Gadget That Makes Prepping Veggies a Breeze
Mastering produce chopping is truly an art. Dicing bell peppers, for example, requires a sharp chef's knife, precision and practice if you want to get those straight, even edges. You must also have a steady hand to avoid an accidental nick (been there, done that) and patience while you hone your skills. When it comes to meal prepping, we all dream of a kitchen gadget that does the heavy lifting for us, in a safe, time-efficient manner.
This Fullstar Vegetable Chopper (buy it: $30, Amazon) does just that and has been making the rounds on TikTok. It's even earned a solid 4.6 stars and best-selling status on Amazon—along with over 30,000 rave reviews.
TikTok maven Cailee Fischer, otherwise known as @caileeeats to her 118.4K followers, has recently been touting this time-saving chopper on her platform. In a quick 11-second video, Fischer shows its endless capabilities to the catchy tune of Lizzo's "About Damn Time."
"Your videos are slowly but surely convincing me to buy this chopper!!" one user quipped—to which Fischer replied "are you convinced yet?! 😂" in the video's caption.
Other users chimed in, saying "Wow you mean I don't have to stand over an onion in my kitchen while tears stream down my face every single night?" and "Consider me ✨influenced✨"
This seven-piece set allows you to kiss those dreaded onion-induced tears goodbye and covers all the bases when it comes to chopping veggies (or fruit). Plus, it's a great way to get kids involved in the kitchen—as exhibited by 4-year-old chef, Ilirian Kameraj. The small-dice blade is perfect for chopping softer produce, like onions and tomatoes, while the larger blade is ideal for things like potatoes and cauliflower. (Try whipping up our Greek Potato Salad or Veggistrone.) Attachments also include a spiral and ribbon blade—perfect for putting a fun twist (literally) on zucchini and summer squash. When you press down on the soft-grip handle, the freshly chopped veggie bits fall mess-free into the 1.2-liter detachable collection container beneath.
Due to popular demand, Fischer also made a video explaining how to properly clean and disassemble the chopper to get it shipshape after use. Simply snap out the attachments, rinse and pop them on the top rack of your dishwasher for a pristine clean.
TikTok has a way of helping us discover things we didn't know we needed. Take stove gap covers or a microwave s'mores maker, for example. But we're not mad about it. Time to add this vegetable chopper to the collection and get to meal prepping!