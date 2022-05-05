TikTok Is Obsessed with This Gadget That Makes Prepping Veggies a Breeze

This seven-piece set allows you to kiss those dreaded onion-induced tears goodbye and covers all the bases when it comes to chopping veggies (or fruit). Plus, it's a great way to get kids involved in the kitchen—as exhibited by 4-year-old chef, Ilirian Kameraj. The small-dice blade is perfect for chopping softer produce, like onions and tomatoes, while the larger blade is ideal for things like potatoes and cauliflower. (Try whipping up our Greek Potato Salad or Veggistrone.) Attachments also include a spiral and ribbon blade—perfect for putting a fun twist (literally) on zucchini and summer squash. When you press down on the soft-grip handle, the freshly chopped veggie bits fall mess-free into the 1.2-liter detachable collection container beneath.