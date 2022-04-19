Our Place Just Launched Its Annual Sitewide Sale—Including 20% off Their Instagram-Famous Always Pan

We're fans of the Always Pan (buy it: $115, was $145) at EatingWell, and our former nutrition editor once said she chooses it "over almost every other pan (and pot) in my kitchen." The Always Pan has racked up thousands of five-star reviews, and it can replace more than your overused nonstick skillet. The pan comes with a lid, beechwood spatula, steamer basket-slash-colander and, of course, the nonstick pan with a built-in spoon rest. Reviewers say the nonstick coating is so good, you could practically wipe the pan clean with a towel. Another writes that "if you cook, then you need one of these!"