Our Place Just Launched Its Annual Sitewide Sale—Including 20% off Their Instagram-Famous Always Pan
If you're the kind of person whose social media feeds are full of people cooking, cleaning and decorating their photogenic kitchens, you're probably familiar with the Always Pan or Perfect Pot. Both of those chic nonstick cookware pieces, sold by Our Place, come in pretty matte finishes in plenty of different colors, and you'll find them in some Hollywood kitchens, including Paris Hilton's and Cameron Diaz's.
If you've been coveting either of those items (or any of Our Place's other eye-catching offerings), there's good news: the brand is holding a sale for the first time since Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up anything from the Always Pan to a glamorous walnut cutting board for 20% off.
We're fans of the Always Pan (buy it: $115, was $145) at EatingWell, and our former nutrition editor once said she chooses it "over almost every other pan (and pot) in my kitchen." The Always Pan has racked up thousands of five-star reviews, and it can replace more than your overused nonstick skillet. The pan comes with a lid, beechwood spatula, steamer basket-slash-colander and, of course, the nonstick pan with a built-in spoon rest. Reviewers say the nonstick coating is so good, you could practically wipe the pan clean with a towel. Another writes that "if you cook, then you need one of these!"
Buy it: Always Pan in Spice for $115, was $145; fromourplace.com
The nonstick Perfect Pot (buy it: $125, was $165) is also included in the sale, so you can snag both pieces in matching colors if you like. The pot also comes with a beechwood spoon, plus a rack you can use to steam or roast. The pot is safe up to 425°F in the oven, so it even makes a fine replacement for your old aluminum or cast-iron Dutch oven. Between those two pieces, you've practically got a whole new cookware set on your hands.
Other accessories are also available for those who want to add some extra flair to their pans. There's the Flipping Platter (buy it: $40, was $50), designed to make it easier than ever to flip out dishes like tahdig or tarte Tatin. The platter fits snugly on the top of your pan or pot, so you won't have to juggle an awkward serving dish. There's also the handy Fry Deck (buy it: $24, was $30), which makes it easy to let fried food drip dry over your pot or pan until it reaches crispy perfection. (Sounds like the perfect accessory for perfecting our Pork Schnitzel with Creamy Dill Sauce.)
The sale, which also includes knives and tableware, runs until May 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so you still have a little time to mull over your purchases. But if you have your heart set on a particular color, you may want to make your purchase sooner rather than later—Our Place is no stranger to going out of stock on its most popular items.