Stasher Bags Just Launched Gorgeous Tie Dye Designs—And They're 25% Off Now
Here at EatingWell, we're always looking for ways to mitigate our plastic footprint—and Stasher Bags helps us do just that, stylishly. Just one of their colorful, reusable silicone bags replaces up to 260 plastic baggies a year, ultimately saving you major money and helping better our planet in the long run. In perfect time for spring, Stasher recently launched Tie Dye bags—a groovy addition to their pre-existing Rainbow Collection. We can't get over the beautiful color combinations of this line!
And what's more, this year they're celebrating Earth Month with 25% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders over $40. Scroll on to see these the newest tie dye designs and swipe the bargains while they still stand.
The new line includes tie dye blue and pink sandwich bags, as well as bundles—like the Tie Dye Perfect Lunch 4-Pack (buy it: $35.99, was $47.99; Stasher)—which includes 1 tie-dye sandwich bag, 1 quart bag, 1 snack bag and 1 pocket bag. Made of food-grade platinum silicone, each bag is highly durable and functional—promising to hold up under high temperatures (425 Fº) and be completely freezer safe.
These reusable bags are perfect for packing a lunch, storing leftovers or keeping toiletries in check (aka preventing messy explosions in your carry-on) thanks to a leak-free Pinch-Loc® seal. Also completely free of BPA and phthalates, you can rest assured no harmful chemicals are seeping into your lunch.
Be sure to take advantage of this killer sale while it lasts!
Buy it: Tie Dye Blue Sandwich Bag, $9.74; was $12.99
Buy it: Tie Dye Pink Sandwich Bag, $9.74; was $12.99
Buy it: Tie Dye Mixed Lunch 5-Pack, $41.99, was $55.99
Buy it: Tie Dye Starter Kit 7-Pack, $69.74, was $92.99
Buy it: Tie Dye Starter Plus 9-Pack, $103.49, was $137.99