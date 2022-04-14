Sur La Table Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset and All-Clad—Here's What to Buy
Some things are worth investing in, especially when it comes to quality cookware. A cast-iron Dutch oven can serve as an heirloom passed down through family trees, and opting for a long-lasting sheet pan up front saves you money in the long run. Lucky for us, Sur La Table is holding their biannual Cookware Event with up to 50% off brands we love. If you've got your eye on something, act fast—the sale ends Monday.
Easter hosts will want to get their hands on the All-Clad Roasting Pan (buy it: $100, was $200; Sur la Table). Made of stainless steel and complete with a removable, nonstick roasting rack, this pan is in it for the long haul. Its tall sides prevent spills and splatters, making it ideal for large cuts of meat—like turkey, beef or pork roasts.
For another hard-to-pass-up steal, check out the Staub Traditional Skillet (buy it: $180, was $343; Sur la Table). Perfect for whipping up Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale or Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole, this cast-iron skillet comes ready to use—no seasoning required. Take your pick between seven vibrant colors, including an exclusive shade of French blue.
But the showstopping deals don't end at cookware. Sur La Table is also offering markdowns on kitchen tools, bakeware, small appliances and more. Read on for more editor-approved must-haves to snag while you still can.
10 More of the Best Deals from Sur La Table's Cookware Event
Buy it: Le Creuset Signature 5.25-Quart Round Deep Dutch Oven, $250; was $380
Buy it: Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Sauteuse, $180; was $300
Buy it: All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets, $130; was $210
Buy it: Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, $200; was $500
Buy it: Staub Rectangular Bakers, $100; was $243
Buy it: Staub 2.9-Quart Daily Pan, $180; was $400
Buy it: Zwilling Motion Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Skillets, $100; was $244
But it: Sur la Table 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, $200; was $300
Buy it: GreenPan Craft Sheet Pan, $30; was $40
Buy it: GreenPan 2.2-Quart Saucepan, $70; was $120