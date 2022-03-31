Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Just Dropped 3 New Items in Contemporary Colors We Love
From her cookbook recommendations to her thoughts on what makes for a perfect grilled cheese, we love Drew Barrymore's passion for all things food. The 50 First Dates star, who dabbles in the health and wellness sphere, is also a successful entrepreneur, and, in March of 2021, launched her appliance and cookware line, Beautiful Kitchenware. These kitchen must-haves are high-quality, yet affordable, and, as the name suggests, they're beautiful enough to keep on your countertop. Barrymore just added a gorgeous new color to the line—plus three new kitchen items—just in time for Mother's Day.
The new color, cornflower blue, is a subtle take on primary blue (with a tinge of violet) and goes seamlessly with Beautiful Kitchenware's four preexisting colors—sage green, white icing, black sesame and oyster gray. Two new mixers and a blender were also added to the collection. And yes, they're available in cornflower blue—along with other items.
Here's a rundown of the new pieces of equipment in this collection.
With a stainless steel bowl able to house over five quarts, this stand mixer is capable of mixing up to nine dozen cookies—making it perfect for whipping up a few batches of our Iced Chocolate Cookie Thins or Gluten-Free Banana Bread. The 12 speed settings allow for easy adjusting to meet all your mixing needs, and the included attachments cover all the bases with a flat beater, dough hook and wire balloon whisk. Additionally, you'll never have to deal with flying flour again thanks to the handy splash shield around the bowl rim.
This lightweight hand mixer is a quiet powerhouse and perfect for whipping up batters and creams—like this Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream. With a comfortable grip and speed-slide control, it's easy to switch back and forth from the six speed settings (or the turbo function for a boost of extra power). This mixer is accompanied with a set of chrome beaters, chrome dough hooks and a stainless steel whisk attachment. Made complete with a soft matte finish, you'll want to keep it on your counter, but a matching storage case neatly stows the mixer and attachments for easy storing when it's necessary.
This immersion blender is ideal for throwing together an early-morning smoothing while the rest of the house is still asleep. (Try this delicious 5-ingredient green smoothie Barrymore loves.) It's quiet but delivers powerful results. Beyond blending, it also comes with a 2.5 cup chopper, stainless steel whisk and a 24-ounce measuring cup. Perfect for whisking a vinaigrette, chopping tomatoes for salsa or blending soups, versatile is this blender's middle name. The 8-inch detachable blending shaft reaches in the deepest of pots, and a 5-foot cord makes it easy to keep in tow as you move around the kitchen.