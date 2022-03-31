Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Just Dropped 3 New Items in Contemporary Colors We Love

From her cookbook recommendations to her thoughts on what makes for a perfect grilled cheese, we love Drew Barrymore's passion for all things food. The 50 First Dates star, who dabbles in the health and wellness sphere, is also a successful entrepreneur, and, in March of 2021, launched her appliance and cookware line, Beautiful Kitchenware. These kitchen must-haves are high-quality, yet affordable, and, as the name suggests, they're beautiful enough to keep on your countertop. Barrymore just added a gorgeous new color to the line—plus three new kitchen items—just in time for Mother's Day.