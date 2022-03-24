8 Spring-Cleaning Essentials You Can Order Online
As winter nears its end, there usually comes a point when we decide we've had enough. Windows swing open and coats go up into closets for good—even if the chilly, early-spring temperatures disagree. There's something about fresh air pulsing through a home that sends us into a need-to-clean frenzy, and we find ourselves organizing the pantry and scrubbing oven racks we've neglected for months. To ease into the overwhelming task of shaping up your home for the warmer months ahead, we've rounded up 8 cleaning essentials that don't require a trip to the store and can be conveniently bought online. Let's get cleaning!
1. All-Purpose Cleaner
Everyone needs a good all-purpose cleaner, and they're essential to making your home gleam. Many formulas on the market contain harsh chemicals, so it's important to be mindful of ingredients when swiping one for spring-cleaning duties. This coconut-based cleaner from Cleancult is infused with real ingredients and completely free of GMOs. The gentle formula gets the job done using citric acid to cut through dirt and grime—leaving no toxic trace behind. Taking all-purpose to a new level, it's effective on wood, tile, steel, walls, sinks, toilets, counters and pretty much any other surface you can think of. It comes in two fresh scents, orange zest, bamboo lily and blue sage. Buy it with their glass spray bottle for the best results.
2. Toilet Brush
It's probably time to replace your toilet brush. The damp bristles serve as ideal breeding grounds for nasty bacteria (some advice even recommends replacing your scrubber every six months). That being said, spring is the perfect time to start fresh. This toilet brush from simplehuman looks pretty while getting the job done. Its sleek, crescent-shaped brush comes in white or black and targets the hard-to-reach places around the toilet rim.
3. Bucket
When it comes to a good deep clean, a bucket is entirely necessary. This one holds up to 20 quarts of water and boasts a wide rim, allowing it to fit most mops and brushes. Wheeled casters give it free rein to twist and turn—making it easy to keep in tow as you move from room to room. Its double-pour spout and convenient bottom grips make for easy draining once your floors are pristine.
4. Microfiber Cloths
Ditch the paper towels and musty rags this spring. Microfiber cloths are a game changer when it comes to streak-free, sustainable cleaning. These ones, from Grove Co., are made of absorbent fibers that work on wet or dry surfaces. One simple swipe, and they'll grab all the dirt, dust and grime. Pop them in the washing machine to clean and reuse over and over.
5. Compost Collector
Clean out your fridge and minimize food waste with this countertop composter. Its compactable design is sleek enough to sit in your kitchen and completely odor free due to air circulation technology. It ships ready to use and includes five compost-friendly bags to get you started. A stink-free kitchen and less waste? We call that a win-win.
6. Tub and Tile Scrubber
A good clean doesn't have to come at the expense of your hands and knees. This tub and tile scrubber extends up to 46 inches to reach every floor, wall and ceiling—no awkward crouching or climbing required. Its antimicrobial scrubber head twists making it easy to scrub every surface of your home from a comfortable standing position.
7. Air Purifier
While you're busy sprucing up your home, why not clean your air too? Investing in an air purifier touts many potential benefits—like slowing dust accumulation and reducing seasonal allergy symptoms. This Coway Mighty Air Purifier promises cleaner air with a four-stage filtration and ionization process that removes airborne dust, pollen, smoke, dander and odors from circulating in your home.
8. Multi-Purpose Bins
Multi-purpose bins make the daunting task of sorting your pantry feel more manageable. These ones, from the Container Store, are clear (so you're never guessing what's inside) and come in a variety of sizes—including small, medium, large and extra large. Featuring two convenient carry handles, these organizers can also be used to sort anything from pantry items, to office supplies, to the slew of cleaning products garnered under your sink.