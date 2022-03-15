Le Creuset Just Launched a Brand-New Product in 8 Stunning Colors
Le Creuset just launched a brand-new bread oven to take your pandemic baking to the next level. The heirloom-worthy enameled cast-iron piece combines everything you love about Le Creuset's Dutch oven with the design of a bread cloche to provide bakery-level results at home.
There are a few things that make this piece a must-have for home bakers. For starters, it has a domed lid to trap and circulate steam which creates a crispy crust while leaving the inside of your bread tender and fluffy. The interior ridges promote even browning and will imprint the Le Creuset name and hallmark three rings on the bottom of your loaf for a fun and stylish addition. Plus, the enamel interior makes for easy cleaning (even in the dishwasher) and allows the product to be safe up to 500℉.
But this bread oven isn't just a practical piece for your kitchen—it's also a total stunner. It comes in eight colors to match your existing Le Creuset collection: Cerise (red), Flame (orange), Caribbean (turquoise), Marseille (blue), Sea Salt (sage green), White, Agave (a deep teal) and Chambray (a light denim blue). The piece also features an oven-safe gold knob and large loop handles to allow for easy transport to and from the oven (even when wearing bulky oven mitts or using hot pads).
The bread oven can also be used as two separate pieces. If you lift off the dome, the bottom piece can be used on any type of cooktop (including induction) or in the oven. You could easily use it to make homemade pita, sauté meat or even roast veggies. But we're most excited to make our Whole-Wheat Sourdough and slather on some homemade Herb Butter or Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam.
Le Creuset's bread oven will retail for $290 and is available starting today at Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma. Run, don't walk, because we're guessing these babies will sell out quickly!