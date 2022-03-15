Le Creuset Just Launched a Brand-New Product in 8 Stunning Colors

There are a few things that make this piece a must-have for home bakers. For starters, it has a domed lid to trap and circulate steam which creates a crispy crust while leaving the inside of your bread tender and fluffy. The interior ridges promote even browning and will imprint the Le Creuset name and hallmark three rings on the bottom of your loaf for a fun and stylish addition. Plus, the enamel interior makes for easy cleaning (even in the dishwasher) and allows the product to be safe up to 500℉.